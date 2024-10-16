Saint John Community Support Needed: Help Ensure No Child Goes Without a Toy This Christmas

SAINT JOHN, NB, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - This holiday season, The Salvation Army, in partnership with Community Christmas Exchange, announces that they will be the primary provider of toys for children in need across the city of Saint John. However, they can not do it alone.

The Salvation Army is calling on local businesses and community members to join them in collecting and donating new unwrapped toys and gifts so struggling families can experience a brighter Christmas this year.

Table filled with toys for Christmas in Saint John, New Brunswick at The Salvation Army. (CNW Group/The Salvation Army Maritime Division)

"Every child deserves to experience the joy of finding presents under their tree on Christmas morning," says Lieutenant Jason Brinson, corps officer in Saint John. "With your support we can ensure that magic of Christmas continues."

With the ever-increasing cost of living, The Salvation Army is seeing an even greater demand for its Christmas assistance program. "We encourage you to run a small toy drive in your office or among your friends and drop off the proceeds to The Salvation Army," shares Brinson.

How You Can Help:

Toy Donations: New, unwrapped, toys can be dropped off at The Salvation Army - 36 Waterloo St., Saint John, N.B. between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday . Business Partnerships: Local businesses are encouraged to hold office toy drives or set up collection boxes for customers to donate gifts. If you plan to organize a toy drive, please reach out to The Salvation Army at 506-634-7166. Volunteer Opportunities : Volunteers are welcomed to assist with collection and distribution of toys. If you have time to spare, your assistance would be invaluable.

Key Dates:

Toy Collection Period : All toys and donations must be received by Oct. 16 to Dec. 13, 2024 .

: All toys and donations must be received by . Distribution Days: Toys will be distributed to families in need after Dec. 16, 2024 .

When you support The Salvation Army, you are giving hope to thousands of people in need across Saint John and ensuring that the joy of Christmas is possible for families struggling under the increased financial burden of the holiday season.

Join their Army of Givers and give back to your community today by dropping your donations off at The Salvation Army - 36 Waterloo St., Saint John, N.B.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada and in more than 130 countries around the world. Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with substance-use recovery; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes, such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Maritime Division

For more information, contact: Lieutenant Jason Brinson, Corps Officer/Pastor, Cell: 506-634-7166 ext. 204, Email: [email protected]