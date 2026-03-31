Canadian outdoor retailer becomes a leading example of female entrepreneurship through business succession

LAVAL, QC, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian outdoor retailer SAIL today announced the transfer of its ownership to three members of its leadership team. The transaction marks the acquisition of the company by a group of executives composed of Isabelle Lemay, CPA, President and Chief Executive Officer; Stefania Cella, CPA, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Catherine Venne, MBA, Vice President, Marketing.

This management-led buyout represents a concrete example of female business succession in Canada and ensures the continuity of the company's vision and growth within the country.

"As women entrepreneurs, we are very proud to continue SAIL's story here in Canada. We share a common vision: to keep evolving the company while staying true to its mission of supporting outdoor, hunting and fishing enthusiasts in all their activities. We aim to position SAIL as the go-to partner for outdoor activities in Canada -- an even stronger, more relevant and more inspiring destination for the years ahead," said Isabelle Lemay, CPA, President and Chief Executive Officer of SAIL.

The three executives have an in-depth knowledge of both the organization and the retail sector, which led the group's two principal founding shareholders to invite them to take over the company as part of this transaction.

"The complementarity of their expertise, along with the long-term strategic vision of Isabelle, Stefania and Catherine, are key strengths to support the company's growth in a rapidly evolving market," said Dale Tschritter and Daniel Desmarais, both initiators of the transaction.

A transaction supported by the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

"The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is proud to support this succession led by three seasoned executives, which ensures that a flagship retail company rooted in several regions of Quebec remains in local hands. This transfer clearly demonstrates the role that business succession -- particularly female-led -- plays in Quebec's economic vitality. The Fonds and SAIL have been partners since 2005. We believe in the expertise, boldness and determination of its leadership team to drive the company's long-term growth," said Louis-Joseph Cliche, Vice President, Private Equity and Impact Investing – Agri-food, Consumer Goods and Health, Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

A company well positioned in a favorable environment

The transaction comes at a particularly opportune time for the outdoor industry. Consumer trends show a growing interest in outdoor activities, as more Canadians choose to travel domestically and enjoy natural spaces, contributing to the sector's continued growth.

Five new stores within five years

SAIL also maintains an ambitious vision for the coming years, including continued commercial expansion and the potential opening of five new stores within five years, strengthening its presence in Quebec and Ontario and bringing outdoor products closer to more consumers.

Outdoor activities at the heart of Canadians' lifestyles

Outdoor activities play a significant role in Canadians' lifestyles. According to Statistics Canada, nearly 78% of households regularly participate in outdoor activities such as walking, hiking, cycling or camping. Beyond their health and wellness benefits, the outdoor economy generates more than $100 billion in economic impact and supports over one million jobs in Canada, according to The Outdoor Recreation Economy report published by Protect Our Winters Canada.

About SAIL Outdoors Inc.

A Quebec-based company, SAIL Outdoors Inc. is a retailer specializing in outdoor equipment and apparel, offering a wide selection of products for hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, boating and outdoor activities. SAIL employs more than 1,000 people at its head office in Laval and across its 12 SAIL-branded stores -- eight in Quebec and four in Ontario -- as well as its transactional website (sail.ca), which serves customers across Canada.

SOURCE Sail Outdoor inc.

Source: SAIL Outdoors Inc., Information: Pierre Tessier, [email protected], 514 233-1636