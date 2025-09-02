Sagicor Financial to Participate in Scotiabank Financials Summit

TORONTO and BARBADOS, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Andre Mousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC), a leading financial services provider in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Mike Rizvanovic, Managing Director, Canadian Financial Services, Scotiabank, at the 26th Annual Scotiabank Financials Summit on September 4, 2025, at 3:40pm EDT.

To access the live webcast, please visit Sagicor's Investor Relations website. An archived version of the fireside chat will be available on Sagicor's website for 90 days following the event.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. is a leading financial services provider with over 180 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and a growing presence in the United States with over 70 years of history. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

SOURCE Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Media: Ingrid Card, VP, Communications & Brand Experience, Tel: 437-212-3994, [email protected]; Investors: George Sipsis, EVP, Corporate Development & Capital Markets, Tel: 1-800-342-0719, [email protected] or [email protected], investors.sagicor.com