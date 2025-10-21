Sagicor Financial Announces Investment Grade Ratings from Fitch

TORONTO and BARBADOS, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) ("Sagicor Financial" or "Sagicor") today announced that global credit rating agency Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") upgraded Sagicor's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and also upgraded Sagicor's senior unsecured debt to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In assigning these ratings, Fitch cited Sagicor's strengthened core profitability and two years of consolidated contributions from ivari, complemented by lower debt financing costs and a strong capitalization profile.

In addition, Fitch affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength rating of ivari at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook.

Andre Mousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We are pleased with this upgrade, which provides a unanimous view from our credit rating agencies that Sagicor's senior unsecured debt is investment grade. This is further validation of Sagicor's strong capitalization as we pursue stable and profitable growth. This upgrade will provide Sagicor with enhanced access to capital as we execute our strategy".

Fitch assigned the following credit ratings:

Entity Rating Credit Rating Action Credit Rating Outlook Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Long-Term Issuer Default Upgrade BBB Stable Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Senior Unsecured Debt Upgrade BBB- Stable ivari Insurer Financial Strength Affirmed A- Stable

For more information and to view the full rating report, please visit Sagicor's investor relations website at investors.sagicor.com under the "Credit Ratings" tab, or the Fitch website at www.fitchratings.com.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider with over 180 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and over 70 years of history in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Sagicor's strategy and growth initiatives, capitalization, access to capital and the expected benefits and implications of Fitch's ratings actions. Although Sagicor believes that these statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "target", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "will", "may", "would" and "should" and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. These forward-looking statements reflect material factors and expectations and assumptions of Sagicor. Sagicor's estimates, beliefs, assumptions and expectations contained herein are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events, and as such, are subject to change. Risks and uncertainties not presently known to Sagicor or that it presently believes are not material could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect events and results are included in other documents and reports that will be filed by Sagicor with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which reflect Sagicor's estimates, beliefs, assumptions and expectations only as of the date of this document. Sagicor disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, new assumptions, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Credit ratings are intended to provide investors with an independent measure of the credit quality of securities. The credit ratings accorded to Sagicor and its subsidiaries are not recommendations to purchase, hold or sell Sagicor's securities inasmuch as such ratings are not a comment upon the market price of the securities or their suitability for a particular investor. There is no assurance that any rating will remain in effect for any given period of time or that any rating will not be revised or withdrawn entirely by a rating agency in the future if, in its judgment, circumstances so warrant.

