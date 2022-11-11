Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

This news release for Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. ("Sagicor" or the "Company") should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2022. These documents are available on Sagicor's website, at www.sagicor.com, under the heading "Financials and Filings", and under Sagicor's profile at www.sedar.com. This news release presents non-IFRS measures used by Sagicor in evaluating its results and measuring its performance. These non-IFRS measures are not standardized financial measures, are not included in the Consolidated Financial Statements, and may not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other companies. They include return on shareholders' equity, book value per share, debt to capital ratio and total capital. See the "Non-IFRS Measures" section in this document for relevant information about such measures.



TORONTO AND BARBADOS, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC), a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean with a growing presence in the U.S., today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All figures are in US$ unless otherwise stated.

Highlights

Total revenue of $656.1 million for Q3 decreased 16% Y/Y, $2,009.0 million for the YTD increased 16% Y/Y

of for Q3 decreased 16% Y/Y, for the YTD increased 16% Y/Y Net insurance premiums of $526.5 million for Q3 decreased 16% Y/Y, $1,695.7 million for the YTD increased 34% Y/Y

of for Q3 decreased 16% Y/Y, for the YTD increased 34% Y/Y Net income to shareholders of $25.4 million in Q3, $102.5 million YTD

of in Q3, YTD Earnings per share of US$0.178 or C$0.232 in Q3, US$0.717 or C$0.920 YTD

of or in Q3, or YTD Return on shareholders' equity (annualised) (1) of 9.8% in Q3, 13.2% YTD

of 9.8% in Q3, 13.2% YTD Book value per share (1 ) of US$7.25 or C$9.96 in Q3

of or in Q3 Dividend of US$0.05625 per common share to be paid during the fourth quarter of 2022 ( US$0.225 annualised dividend)

Dodridge Miller, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, said:

"The Sagicor Group delivered solid results for the quarter in the face of a volatile market and rising rate environment. Asset price volatility continued to foster a favorable environment for us to grow premiums and invest at higher yields, which particularly benefited Sagicor Life USA again this quarter. Sagicor Jamaica had a strong quarter as it saw net premium revenue growth across all major business lines, while Sagicor Life was impacted by higher benefits and charges that are non-recurring in nature. In the quarter we also announced the acquisition of ivari, a transformational addition to our Group which we expect to close in 2023."

Consolidated Highlights











Profitability (US$ millions) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change Total revenue 656.1 781.9 (16 %) 2,009.0 1,729.6 16 % Net income to shareholders 25.4 50.4 (50 %) 102.5 91.2 12 % Annualised return on shareholders' equity(1) (%) 9.8 % 18.5 % (8.7 pts) 13.2 % 11.3 % 1.9 pts





















Financial Strength (US$ millions) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change Shareholders' equity 1,035 1,134 (9 %) Book value per share(1) (US$ per share) 7.25 7.92 (8 %) MCCSR ratio(1) (%) 204 % 247 % (43 pts) Debt to capital ratio(1) (%) 31.0 % 24.4 % 6.6 pts Total capital(1) 2,066 2,233 (7 %)

Overall Sagicor Group - Quarterly Highlights

Net income to shareholders of $25.4 million for the quarter was down year-over-year as compared to an exceptionally strong Q3 2021. Profitability during the quarter was driven by robust sales of annuities and favorable asset spreads in our Sagicor Life USA segment as well as a strong quarter by Sagicor Jamaica which saw its life insurance business benefit from rising interest rates. Sagicor Life's solid revenue was more than offset by negative claims experience, a one-time Pandemic Levy by the Government of Barbados , and a strengthening of reserves.





of for the quarter was down year-over-year as compared to an exceptionally strong Q3 2021. Profitability during the quarter was driven by robust sales of annuities and favorable asset spreads in our Sagicor Life segment as well as a strong quarter by Sagicor Jamaica which saw its life insurance business benefit from rising interest rates. Sagicor Life's solid revenue was more than offset by negative claims experience, a one-time Pandemic Levy by the Government of , and a strengthening of reserves. Total capital(1) of $2,066 million was down compared to the prior quarter primarily due to the mark-to-market losses incurred through Other Comprehensive Income on the Group's bond portfolio from a rise in interest rates which affected shareholders' equity and the divestiture of Sagicor Real Estate X Fund at Sagicor Jamaica which led to the decline in non-controlling interest. The Company's MCCSR ratio(1) for its insurance businesses was 204% and the Company's debt to capital ratio(1) was 31.0%.

Dividends

On November 10, 2022, the Board of Directors of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. approved and declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.05625 per common share. This quarterly dividend will be paid on December 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2022. This is the twelfth dividend payment Sagicor will pay to its shareholders since becoming a publicly listed company on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Business Segment Performance

Sagicor has three main reporting operating segments: Sagicor Life (includes southern Caribbean), Sagicor Jamaica (of which the Company owns 49.1% and which is consolidated by the Company), and Sagicor Life USA.

Performance (US$ millions) Q3

2022 Q3

2021 Change

(%) YTD

2022 YTD

2021 Change (%) Total revenue











Sagicor Life 122.6 121.9 1 % 377.0 374.5 1 % Sagicor Jamaica 168.4 174.4 (3 %) 490.2 516.3 (5 %) Sagicor Life USA 356.7 465.5 (23 %) 1,136.5 782.7 45 % Head office(1) 8.4 20.1 (58 %) 5.3 56.1 (91 %) Benefits and expenses











Sagicor Life (122.8) (113.2) 8 % (356.3) (349.6) 2 % Sagicor Jamaica (137.5) (106.1) 30 % (402.0) (398.6) 1 % Sagicor Life USA (301.6) (436.3) (31 %) (952.5) (731.8) 30 % Head office(1) (32.6) (26.4) 23 % (88.8) (82.1) 8 % Net income/(loss) to shareholders











Sagicor Life (5.1) 7.0 (173 %) 13.7 22.1 (38 %) Sagicor Jamaica 12.6 27.1 (54 %) 32.8 44.0 (25 %) Sagicor Life USA 42.0 23.1 82 % 140.0 40.2 248 % Head office(1) (24.1) (6.8) (254 %) (84.0) (15.1) (456 %) (1) Head office includes parent company financing costs, administrative expenses, and the Company's interest in Playa Hotels and Resorts, other, and adjustments.

Business Segment - Quarterly Highlights

Sagicor Life

Total revenue including premiums of $122.6 million was up 1% Y/Y and net premium revenue of $92.3 million increased 1% Y/Y with growth observed in the life and health business partially offset by a decline in the annuity business. Net investment income was up 8% mainly due to increased interest income.

of was up 1% Y/Y and net premium revenue of increased 1% Y/Y with growth observed in the life and health business partially offset by a decline in the annuity business. Net investment income was up 8% mainly due to increased interest income. Net loss to shareholders of $5.1 million largely attributable to a $7.3 million increase in benefits which included negative claims experience and reserve strengthening, and a one-time Pandemic Levy by the Government of Barbados of $3.9 million .

Sagicor Jamaica

Total revenue including premiums of $168.4 million decreased 3% Y/Y mainly due to unrealized mark-to-market losses on financial assets carried at fair value through profit and loss. Net premium revenue of $96.0 million increased 14% Y/Y as the segment observed growth across all lines except from the property and casualty insurance business which reported a slight decline compared to the prior year. Interest income increased by 10% Y/Y during the quarter mainly due to rising interest rates.

of decreased 3% Y/Y mainly due to unrealized mark-to-market losses on financial assets carried at fair value through profit and loss. Net premium revenue of increased 14% Y/Y as the segment observed growth across all lines except from the property and casualty insurance business which reported a slight decline compared to the prior year. Interest income increased by 10% Y/Y during the quarter mainly due to rising interest rates. Sagicor's share of Sagicor Jamaica's net income to shareholders, was $12.6 million , a decrease compared to the same quarter in the prior year which had benefited from positive emergence in the annual review of actuarial reserves.

Sagicor Life USA

Total revenue including premiums of $356.7 million decreased 23% Y/Y driven by lower sales. Net premium revenue was $329.4 million , a decrease of 25% Y/Y, as the segment modulated sales of annuities as part of its strategy for deliberate growth and scale. Interest income grew 89% Y/Y due to the continued strong growth of the investment portfolio as a result of the additional assets from strong sales.

of decreased 23% Y/Y driven by lower sales. Net premium revenue was , a decrease of 25% Y/Y, as the segment modulated sales of annuities as part of its strategy for deliberate growth and scale. Interest income grew 89% Y/Y due to the continued strong growth of the investment portfolio as a result of the additional assets from strong sales. Net income to shareholders of $42.0 million increased by 82% compared to $23.1 million for the same quarter in the prior year, reflecting the present value of anticipated profits from the significant volume of new annuities sold at favorable investment spreads.

Head Office, Other and Adjustments

Net loss to shareholders of $24.1 million includes the $7.3 million mark-to-market loss on the Company's shareholding in Playa Hotels and Resorts, a $5.7 million gain on revaluation of the call option on the 5.3% senior notes due 2028, and $4.5 million in one-time charges and expenses related to the ivari transaction and restructuring charges.

Outlook

The Group's financial results in Q3 2022 continue to reflect an unusual macroeconomic environment. Asset price volatility driven by geopolitical instability, inflationary pressures and rising interest rates created mark-to-market losses on Sagicor's balance sheet. In addition, our Sagicor Life segment in particular continues to operate in a challenging economic environment as jurisdictions recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the rising rate environment enabled Sagicor to continue to invest new policyholder funds at robust investment spreads. The effects of global inflation and economic slowdown may hamper economic growth in our core markets and may counteract an improving forward outlook for tourism. We anticipate resuming specific guidance with respect to earnings targets when the timing of economic recovery becomes more certain.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

Sagicor repurchased 54,804 shares in Q3 2022 for a total cost of approximately US$0.3 million. Since the start of the program in June 2020, the Company has repurchased 8,049,897 shares in the open market for cancellation for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$38.9 million. The number of issued and outstanding common shares at September 30, 2022 was 142,811,034.

Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

This press release, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors and Audit Committee, should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and accompanying MD&A. The unaudited financial statements and MD&A are available on the Company's website at www.sagicor.com and will soon be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.

