TORONTO and BARBADOS, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) ("Sagicor Financial" or "Sagicor") today announced the appointment of Mr. David Noel as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Caribbean, Sagicor Financial, effective September 8, 2025. In this role, David will report to Andre Mousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sagicor Financial.

David joins Sagicor from Scotiabank where he most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Banking. Prior to moving to Canada, David held senior executive positions across Scotiabank's Caribbean footprint, including President and Chief Executive Officer of Scotiabank Jamaica (inclusive of The Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos, British Virgin Islands and Belize), and prior to that, Managing Director, Scotiabank Barbados and Head, Caribbean East.

In his new role at Sagicor, David will be responsible for driving operational strategy, execution, and performance across the Caribbean region. In this capacity he will work closely with the teams of Sagicor's Caribbean subsidiaries, including Sagicor Life Inc. and Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited, each of whose Chief Executives will continue to report to Mr. Mousseau. Mr. Noel will be a member of Sagicor's Executive Committee.

Andre Mousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We are excited to welcome David to Sagicor. His leadership experience in our core markets combined with his broad expertise developed in a complex organization in Canada prepare him well to lead Sagicor's strategic efforts to use global best practices to transform our Caribbean operations. David's work with our teams will help drive our continued growth in the Caribbean."

David is a CFA® Charterholder and is an Attorney-at-Law. With roots in the Caribbean, Mr. Noel was educated at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus (Barbados) and the Norman Manley Law School, Jamaica. David currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Canadian Club Toronto and on the United Way Greater Toronto 2025 Campaign Cabinet. David previously served on the Accounting Standards Oversight Council, and on the Boards of the QEII Health Services Foundation, the Atlantic Provinces Economic Council, Halifax Partnership, the Atlantic Ballet Theatre Company, and Hope Blooms.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. is a leading financial services provider with over 180 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and a growing presence in the United States with over 70 years of history. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

