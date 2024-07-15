Safe-Guard Products International Announces Strategic Investment from Hellman & Friedman

New investment poised to accelerate growth; Continued partnership with Stone Point Capital

ATLANTA, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, a leading provider of third-party private label finance and insurance protection products for the automotive, RV, marine, and powersports industries, today announced that it has closed on a majority investment from Hellman & Friedman, one of the world's largest private equity firms.

The strategic partnership is set to propel Safe-Guard's growth and solidify its position as the premier provider of finance and insurance products and solutions in the sector. Stone Point Capital LLC, a longstanding investor in Safe-Guard, will continue to partner with the company and participate on Safe-Guard's board.

Safe-Guard's management team will continue to drive the success of the business for the benefit of its partners, their customers and other stakeholders. In connection with the transaction, Randy Barkowitz is assuming a board-level leadership role as full-time Executive Chairman, while David Pryor is continuing in his role as President and assuming the responsibility of Chief Executive Officer of Safe-Guard.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hellman & Friedman as our new majority investor," said Barkowitz. "Safe-Guard's commitment to excellence remains steadfast. With Hellman & Friedman's backing and Stone Point's continued support, we are positioned to deliver even more innovative solutions, superior service and unmatched value to our partners and their customers."

Hellman & Friedman, renowned for its focus on helping industry leaders reach new heights, fully embraces Safe-Guard's unique strategy and the strength of its management team. The investment highlights Hellman & Friedman's commitment to supporting Safe-Guard in delivering F&I products, dealer service, customer satisfaction, and technology solutions. Through this investment, Safe-Guard will gain additional resources to invest in its people, processes, and technology.

"Safe-Guard is a differentiated provider of private label protection products, offering value to dealers, strategic partners and consumers," said Hunter Philbrick, Partner at Hellman & Friedman. "The business has built an impressive reputation for its high-quality products and service, and we are excited to partner with the talented management team and provide additional firepower to support the company's strategic priorities. We see several significant growth opportunities and look forward to working together to realize the immense potential ahead."

Based in Atlanta, Safe-Guard's industry-defining Protection Products Platform delivers frictionless service, consistency, and customer-centric solutions to more than 19 million consumers who are protected under contracts administered by Safe-Guard.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and SPC Capital Markets LLC acted as financial advisors to Safe-Guard and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP served as legal counsel to the company. Jefferies LLC was the lead financial advisor to Hellman & Friedman, with Waller Helms Advisors also providing financial advice and Kirkland & Ellis acting as legal counsel.

About Safe-Guard Products International

Founded in 1992 and based in Atlanta, Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, is the leading provider of branded vehicle protection products in the finance and insurance space to the automotive, RV, marine, and motorcycle/powersports industries. Through its Protection Products Platform, Safe-Guard develops the highest-quality programs and matches them with unparalleled customer service and advanced technology solutions, which are fostered by superior sales and marketing support. Visit safe-guardproducts.com for more information.

About Hellman & Friedman

Hellman & Friedman is a preeminent global private equity firm with a distinctive investment approach focused on a limited number of large-scale equity investments in high-quality growth businesses. H&F seeks to partner with world-class management teams where its deep sector expertise, long-term orientation, and collaborative partnership approach enable companies to flourish. H&F targets outstanding businesses in select sectors, including technology, financial services, healthcare, consumer services & retail, and information, content & business services.

Since its founding in 1984, H&F has invested in over 100 companies. The firm is currently investing its tenth fund, with over $24 billion of committed capital, and has over $115 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024. Learn more about H&F's defining investment philosophy and approach to sustainable outcomes at www.hf.com.

About Stone Point Capital

Stone Point is an alternative investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, with more than $55 billion of assets under management. Stone Point targets investments in companies in the global financial services industry and related sectors. The firm invests in alternative asset classes, including private equity through its flagship Trident Funds and credit through commingled funds and separately managed accounts. In addition, Stone Point Capital Markets supports our firm, portfolio companies and other clients by providing dedicated financing solutions. For more information on Stone Point, please visit: www.stonepoint.com.

