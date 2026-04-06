Longstanding relationship continues to deliver strong dealer performance and customer value across Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Safe-Guard Canada, Ltd., one of the industry's leading platforms for private-label protection products for the automotive, RV, marine, and powersports industries, has announced a four-year extension of its strategic partnership with Nissan Canada Extended Services Inc. (NCESI).

Originally established in 2014, the partnership marked a significant milestone for both organizations--bringing Safe-Guard's white-label protection expertise to Nissan Canada's extended services portfolio. The renewed agreement builds on a relationship that began over a decade ago and reinforces Safe-Guard Canada's role as a key OEM white-label provider to NCESI, supporting Nissan and INFINITI dealers nationwide with Vehicle Service Contracts, multi-coverage programs, and other financial protection solutions.

Extending this agreement for another four years speaks to what our teams have accomplished together since 2014 Post this

"Our partnership with Nissan Canada is built on trust, performance, and a shared commitment to delivering real value to dealers and customers," said David Pryor, president and CEO of Safe-Guard Products International.

Today, Safe-Guard Canada supports 249 Nissan and INFINITI dealerships through a dedicated team of eight professionals, providing consistent program execution, dealer training, and operational support. The partnership has maintained strong penetration rates reflecting ongoing dealer engagement and continued consumer confidence in the program offerings.

"Extending this agreement for another four years speaks to what our teams have accomplished together since 2014--and, just as importantly, to what lies ahead. We're excited about the innovations we're bringing forward to further support Nissan and INFINITI dealers and enhance the ownership experience for customers across Canada," added Michel Archambault, general-manager of Safe-Guard Canada.

The extended agreement positions both organizations to continue evolving their protection offerings, with upcoming enhancements designed to support dealer performance, streamline operations, and respond to changing customer expectations. These initiatives will build on Safe-Guard's data-driven platform capabilities while remaining fully aligned with NCESI's brand standards and long-term strategy.

For Safe-Guard Canada, the extension reflects a continued commitment to partnership-led growth, operational excellence, and the delivery of protection programs designed to adapt to the needs of OEM partners, dealers, and drivers alike.

About Safe-Guard Canada, Ltd.

Founded in 2001 and based in Mississauga, Ontario, Safe-Guard Canada, Ltd., is the leading platform for branded vehicle protection products for the automotive, RV, marine, and powersports industries. Through its Protection Products Platform, Safe-Guard develops high-quality programs and supports them with unparalleled customer service within its partner network and advanced technology solutions, which are fostered by great sales and marketing support. Safe-Guard is a proud partner to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), top dealer groups and retailers across Canada. Visit safe-guardproducts.com for more information.

SOURCE Safe-Guard Products International

Media Contact: Caudill Miller, Senior Director, Marketing, [email protected]