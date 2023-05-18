TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Annual, Safe Boating Awareness Week will take place across Canada from May 20th to May 26th, 2023. The purpose of this initiative, managed by the CSBC (Canadian Safe Boating Council) together with its partners, is to promote safe and responsible boating practices.

May 20-26, 2023 is Safe Boating Awareness Week, a perfect time to promote safe and responsible boating practices. Tweet this For those of you that are able to go boating this long weekend, the CSBC (Canadian Safe Boating Council) wants to remind you to keep our 5 Key Messages in mind to stay safe on the water … for now and for later in the season! Boating is a favourite pastime for many Canadians. By its very nature, boating provides the ideal way to get out and enjoy the outdoors. (CNW Group/Canadian Safe Boating Council)

Boating is HUGE in Canada. More than 16 million Canadians enjoy recreational boating, and that number has significantly increased, some say by large double-digit percentages …20, 30 even 40 %... driven by COVID-19. Because of COVID-19, marine dealers have reported empty shelves of boating gear and exhausted inventories of new and used boats as many people, new to boating, have made purchases and are taking to the water for the first time. And the effect on the number of boating incidents is quite telling. The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centres across the country are reporting a significant increase in marine SAR incidents. Notably, recreational boating experienced an increase of 32.7 % in marine incidents in 2021 compared to pre-covid times in 2019.

New boaters, along with existing boaters, make this year's Safe Boating Awareness Week especially critical as Canadians embark on a new boating season.

To help boaters focus on what is important, the CSBC and its partners are promoting five key boating safety messages directed towards the most common boating related incidents. They include:

Wear Your lifejacket Boat Sober Be prepared, You and Your Vessel Take a Boating Course Be Cold Water Safe

To help deliver these messages, the CSBC works with a variety of boating and water safety groups and agencies and also depends on the participation of Canadian media to help get the boating safety messages out.

"Safe Boating is not just a week-long affair. To ensure an enjoyable boating trip for everyone, be safe and stay safe and always wear your lifejacket." – John Gullick, Chair, Canadian Safe Boating Council

"The number of boats on our waterways keeps growing - big and small, powered, sail, and human powered. When you venture out, be prepared and be safe." Josée Côté, Directrice Générale/General manager, Nautisme Québec

"When people think about driving impaired, they think about a car on the road. But operating a boat while impaired is just as dangerous and illegal." – Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, President - MADD Canada

"We know that time spent outdoors is good for us, both physically and mentally. Outdoor activity continues to thrive, especially in paddling, and it is important for new and seasoned paddlers to be safe while enjoying their time on the water." - Michelle McShane, Executive Director – Paddle Canada

Go to www.sbaw.ca to access videos from CSBC partners that can be downloaded by media or shared on social media.

Safe Boating Awareness Week is promoted by the Canadian Safe Boating Council (CSBC), a registered charity, with support from its members, partners and Transport Canada's Office of Boating Safety.

For additional information on boating safety, visit BetterBoater.ca or STARTBoating.ca

SOURCE Canadian Safe Boating Council

For further information: For interviews contact: French: Nautisme Québec - Josée Côté, Directrice générale,: [email protected], 450-466-1777; English: CSBC - National Spokesperson Barbara Byers, Director, CSBC: [email protected], 416-727-5636; MADD Canada - President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock: [email protected], 705-623-3148; Paddle Canada - Executive Director Michelle McShane: [email protected], 1-888-252-6292 ext 2