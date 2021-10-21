SAF Group Announces the Appointment of Executive Michael Scott and Second Investment Closing within the AGF SAF Private Credit Limited Partnership

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - SAF Group ("SAF") is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Scott to its team and closing of the second investment within the AGF SAF Private Credit Limited Partnership (the "Fund").

Mr. Scott is a Principal of the SAF Group and is responsible for deal origination, structuring and execution as well as ongoing portfolio and risk management. Prior to SAF, Michael was the National Head of CIBC's Leveraged Finance Group – a business focused on executing senior and mezzanine debt placements to support leveraged buyouts within Canada and the US. Also integral to his role, Michael oversaw all private equity investments. Prior to this, Michael held a finance and operations role with a national retailer and served in a corporate banking role with a Canadian chartered bank.

Michael holds a BBA in Finance from Simon Fraser University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

"We are thrilled to have Michael join our team. I have worked alongside Michael for over 15 years, and he is among the highest caliber of leveraged finance professionals in the country," said Ryan Dunfield, CEO, SAF Group.

Michael has joined SAF as an integral member of the SAF Private Credit team, where he will be leveraging his wealth of experience to further execute SAF's private credit strategic mandate.

"I am excited to rekindle my relationship with the SAF team," said Michael Scott, Principal of SAF Group. "I have been impressed with the progress thus far on the AGF SAF Private Credit Limited Partnership and am looking forward to contributing to the Fund's future growth."

Part of that growth includes the recent closing of a second investment within the AGF SAF Private Credit Limited Partnership. The transaction involved a private credit investment within the traditional agriculture and ranching sector further diversifying the Fund following its first investment within the financial services space. To date, the Fund has deployed $82 million of capital. The AGF SAF Private Credit Limited Partnership is currently accepting new subscriptions on a quarterly basis.

In addition to the AGF SAF Private Credit Limited Partnership, SAF has been active in the private credit space, deploying $1 billion to date in 2021 across its various investment strategies.

About SAF Group

Founded in 2014, SAF Group is one of Canada's leading alternative credit providers having committed approximately $3.0 billion investment capital across 40+ transactions to date. SAF's credit-focused team manage assets in capital intensive industries that are scalable across various industries.

With over 30 professionals across offices in Calgary, Alberta, Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario, SAF leverages a team of resource specialist and its in-house research and operations teams, in addition to a deep bench of investment professionals to provide flexible and long-term capital solutions to public and private corporations while providing stable and attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors.

