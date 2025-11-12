Sabio Completes LIFE Offering

Not for distribution to the United States wire services or dissemination in or into the United States.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, is pleased to announce the successful closing of the Company's previously announced brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"), raising aggregate gross proceeds of $1,272,800. The Offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., together with Beacon Securities Limited (together, the "Agents").

Under the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 2,960,000 common shares (each, a "LIFE Share") pursuant to Section 2.3 of Ontario Securities Commission Rule 72-503 – Distributions Outside of Canada and the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"), at a price of $0.43 per LIFE Share.

The Company has filed on its SEDAR+ profile an offering document pursuant to Form 45-106F19 in connection with the Offering (the "Offering Document") in accordance with the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The Offering Document can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.sabiotv.com.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash commissions and advisory fees in the aggregate amount of $38,184 (excluding applicable taxes) and issued an aggregate of 88,800 common shares (each, a "Compensation Share") and 177,600 compensation warrants (each, a "Compensation Warrant") to the Agents, subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (each, a "Compensation Warrant Share") at a price $0.43 per Compensation Warrant Share until November 12, 2027.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes, with modest allocations for further investments into the Company's international and creator TV offerings (as further set out in the Offering Document).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act, and applicable state securities laws.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue- chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to R.E.V. streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad- supported streaming platforms and apps in the world and App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SaaS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

For more information, visit: sabio.inc

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward- looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "will," "should," "expects," "continue," "estimate," "forecasts," or the negative thereof and other similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements related to the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom; and the receipt of any corporate or regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSXV. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward- looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; investor demand; and the other risk factors disclosed in the Company's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which are publicly available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to herein will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

