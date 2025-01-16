Sabio Announces Participation in the 11th Annual CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company specializing in helping top 100 global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V) streaming TV audiences, today announced that it will be participating in the upcoming CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event in Nassau, Bahamas, from January 17 to January 19, 2025.

The event introduces growth-stage companies to active top-level capital finance individuals.

The company will participate in one-on-one meetings and networking activities with investors to discuss its growth trajectory and strategic initiatives.

"We are looking forward to participating in this year's AlphaNorth Capital Event", said Aziz Rahimtoola, Chief Executive Officer of Sabio. "The momentum that we have built off the back of our strong Q3-2024 results positions us well as we move into 2025. We look forward to engaging with investors and discussing our continued growth and strategic vision."

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company specializing in helping top 100 global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V) streaming TV audiences in a highly fragmented media ecosystem. Sabio leverages its complete end-to-end ad-supported streaming tech stack, which features App Science™—a non-cookie-based SaaS analytics and insights platform with a proprietary 55 million household graph and AI capabilities—alongside its ad-serving technology and direct supply. For more information, visit: sabio.inc .

