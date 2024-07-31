Sabio Announces Closing of a New US$10 Million Credit Facility

TORONTO, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a California-based ad-tech company that specializes in delivering highly targeted ads, insights, and services in ad-supported streaming to top Fortune 100 brands, is pleased to announce the closing of a new credit facility pursuant to the terms of a credit agreement between its U.S. operating subsidiaries and SLR Digital Finance ("SLRDF").

The facility replaces the Company's existing credit facility with Avidbank and provides for a US$10 million senior-secured revolving credit facility at an interest rate of the greater of: (i) Prime rate plus 2.15%, or (ii) 8.5%. The facility has a three (3)-year term and is secured against all of the assets of the Company. Advances made under the facility will be available up to an amount equal to: (a) 85% of eligible accounts receivable of Sabio, Inc., AppScience, Inc. and FWD Tech Inc., the Company's U.S. subsidiaries; plus (b) the lesser of (i) 70% of the aggregate outstanding amount of eligible unbilled receivables or (ii) $3,000,000.

"We are pleased to partner with the team at SLR Digital Finance. As a former lender to Sabio under an earlier iteration, SLR has a deep understanding of our business and the broader digital media landscape," said Sajid Premji, Sabio's Chief Financial Officer. "We believe the new facility will provide Sabio with greater balance sheet flexibility at a competitive cost of capital. It will also fortify our balance sheet through several advantages over our previous arrangement, which includes increased liquidity and long-term stability through a multi-year term."

"Sabio has been the leader in ad-supported streaming television for many years, and we're thrilled to be partnering with them again," said Randy Mitzman, Managing Director at SLRDF. "Our flexible structure will allow them to be well positioned for future growth in a very competitive market."

Amendment to Articles of Incorporation and By-laws

Sabio is also pleased to advise that it has, further to approval of the shareholders at the annual general and special meeting held June 20, 2024, amended its Articles of Incorporation (the "Amended Articles") and By-laws (together with the Amended Articles, the "Constating Documents"). The Amended Articles are expected to facilitate a more streamlined conversion between the Company's common shares and restricted voting shares, and the amendment to the Company's By-laws are expected to establish a clear framework for nominating directors in connection with any annual or special meeting of shareholders of the Company. The Constating Documents have been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate streaming audiences. Sabio Holdings' companies consist of Sabio – a demand-side platform (DSP) powered through our proprietary ad-serving technology; App Science™ – a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities; and Sabio SSP (formerly known as Vidillion) – an ad-supported streaming supply-side platform (SSP) that includes server-side ad-insertion (SSAI) technology.

For more information, visit: sabioholding.com.

About SLR Digital Finance

SLR Digital Finance is the leading asset-based lender serving digital media companies looking for an alternative to traditional bank financing. SLRDF offers factoring and asset-based loans up to $150 million and finds ways to provide borrowers with maximum availability and flexibility. SLRDF serves advertising technology companies, publishers, ad networks, creative studios, agencies, and digital platforms.

SLRDF is a wholly owned subsidiary of SLR Business Credit, an SLR Investment Corp. company [NASDAQ: SLRC].

