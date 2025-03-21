Sabio Announces Award Grant

TORONTO, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc . (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company that helps top 100 brands reach, engage and validate (R.E.V.) ad-supported streaming audiences, today announced the grant of 642,456 stock options ("Options") under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Plan") to certain directors, officers, employees and a consultant of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 642,456 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares"). The Options were granted effective March 21, 2025 ("Grant Date") at an exercise price of CAD$0.62, expire 10 years from the Grant Date, and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). A summary of the Options granted is as follows:

An aggregate of 175,000 Options were granted to certain independent directors of the Company as part of compensation for their service to the Company. The Company does not currently pay cash to its independent directors. The Options vest quarterly over thirty-six months.

An aggregate of 374,795 Options were granted to certain executive officers of the Company and represent the equity component of their approved 2024 compensation award as approved by the Board. The Options vest quarterly over thirty-six months.

An aggregate of 67,661 Options were granted to certain employees of the Company, and 25,000 Options granted to a consultant of the Company. The Options to employees vest quarterly over thirty-six months, while those to the consultant vest quarterly over 12 months.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world and App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities.

For more information, visit: sabio.inc

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected] , Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Sam Wang, Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Sabio Inc.