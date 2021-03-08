SaaS And Enterprise Software Veteran Joins BlackLine As Chief Customer Officer

Lisa Schreiber to lead all customer-facing teams at modern accounting SaaS leader known for

award-winning customer satisfaction and industry-leading retention rates

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) and enterprise software veteran Lisa Schreiber joined the company as chief customer officer. In her new role, Ms. Schreiber oversees the company's Implementation, Strategic Innovation, Customer Success, Support and Training teams as the accounting automation software leader continues to transform the way Finance and Accounting departments work.

"Lisa brings a 360-degree view of customer and product insight from her experience on both sides of the table at leading companies, ranging from high-growth start-ups to the Fortune 100. Lisa will continue to enhance BlackLine's deep commitment to guiding companies through strategic transformations by driving customer implementation, support and success functions to give our customers the best possible experience on their modern accounting journeys," commented BlackLine CEO Marc Huffman. "We pride ourselves on always going the extra mile for our clients, and Lisa's customer-first philosophy perfectly aligns with our culture of service, innovation, empathy and hands-on collaboration."

Schreiber brings more than 20 years of enterprise software and SaaS experience from a unique combination of customer success and technology leadership roles. She comes to BlackLine from SaaS cybersecurity company Forcepoint where she was chief customer success officer. Previously, Schreiber spent 10 years in executive positions at Oracle driving customer success following the acquisition of GoldenGate Software where she led technical services and support. Prior to that, she held management roles at Charles Schwab, Apple and Bank of America.





"I feel privileged to be part of a market-leading company that is loved by its customers. While the sky-high retention rates are a strong indicator, BlackLine's commitment to customer service is best made clear by the words of the controllers and accountants who use the software every day. The overwhelmingly positive reviews on sites like Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius are unlike anything I've seen before," said Schreiber. "My passion comes from the fact that I used to be a technology customer myself. I understand the thought processes, potential concerns and fears around purchasing decisions. BlackLine's model for a customer-first approach stands out in the enterprise software market, and I look forward to continuing to guide customers to successful outcomes along their journeys to modern accounting."

Schreiber replaces Karen Flathers who left the company at the end of February.

"Karen has been instrumental in helping scale BlackLine's customer success organization," Mr. Huffman added. "During her tenure, we made significant investments in the customer team capacity around customer success, training and delivery, putting in place a solid foundation for Lisa to take the customer experience to the next level."

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,400 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

BlackLine Forward-looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our growth plans and opportunities.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon BlackLine's current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its strategies, attract new customers, enter new geographies and develop, release and sell new features and solutions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE BlackLine

For further information: Ashley Dyer, PR Director, BlackLine, 818-936-7166, [email protected], http://www.blackline.com

