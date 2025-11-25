The iconic bottles have been redesigned to spark deeper connection this holiday season, turning busy dinners into moments of connection.

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians might be known for polite small talk, but in reality, many are craving deeper connection. According to a national survey commissioned by S.Pellegrino, most Canadians agree deeper conversations would help, with 68 per cent saying they feel more connected and known by loved ones when talks go deeper. At the same time, two in five Canadians (39 per cent) say their meet ups sometimes, rarely, or never go beyond small talk. That's why, this holiday season, S.Pellegrino is introducing limited edition peelable bottles, featuring conversation starters that make it easier to move past pleasantries and feel closer around the table.

S.Pellegrino launches limited edition peelable bottles to help Canadians move beyond small talk

The survey shows that even when Canadians are together, the talk often stays on surface-level updates. General family news (63 per cent), hobbies and fun (48 per cent), work or school (45 per cent), and news or current events (45 per cent) sit at the top, while how you are really feeling (29 per cent), personal problems (32 per cent), and beliefs or values (29 per cent) lag behind. People leave feeling informed, not understood. What is missing is a simple way to switch from polite to personal.

The bottles feature peelable labels printed with six simple, thoughtful questions, designed to invite stories and deep conversations at any table. Prompts include, "What food knows who you truly are?", "Be right or be liked?" and "What dream have you quietly kept alive?" Made for real dinners with real people, the prompts for conversations that go deeper are right there when you need it and on the table.

"For decades, Canadians have considered our iconic green bottle to be a cue for an elevated dining experience," said Jean Tuteleers, Sr. Marketing Manager for S.Pellegrino Canada. "The limited edition bottles take that a step further, giving the cue for Canadians to continue elevating their dining experience by getting closer this holiday season."

Other notable survey findings include:

Nearly half (44 per cent) say they often feel like no one knows the real them, pointing to a need for conversations that help people feel seen and understood.

Phones and interruptions get in the way, with 50 per cent saying distractions make real conversation harder, and one in four (26 per cent) saying they do not feel confident starting a meaningful conversation.

During the holidays, half (50 per cent) feel more connected to loved ones, yet one in four (25 per cent) say the season can feel more about hosting duties than connecting.

The issue is sharper for younger generations. Gen Z and Millennials lean most into texting (65 per cent and 60 per cent respectively) and cite being short on time (49 per cent and 39 per cent), worrying about being judged (37 per cent and 30 per cent) and being unsure what to ask to start a meaningful conversation (29 per cent and 26 per cent) as barriers to going deeper.

Simple prompts resonate with younger Canadians. Thirty‑eight per cent of both Gen Z and Millennials say conversation prompts would make deeper conversations easier.

For a chance to win a six-pack of these limited-edition S.Pellegrino bottles, visit @sanpellegrinoca and comment on the brand's latest post with a question of your own you would like to see on the bottles. Full details and contest rules are available here. No purchase necessary. Entrants must be the age of majority in their province or territory of residence and must reside in Canada to enter. Contest runs from November 17, 2025 – February 2, 2026.

Survey Methodology

Burson surveyed a total of 1,000 adult residents across Canada online between November 4 and 6, 2025. Respondents were randomly drawn from Leger's web panel of potential survey participants. The final dataset was weighted by age, gender, and region to reflect the population distribution reported in the 2021 Canadian Census. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of ±3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino, Acqua Panna and Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks are international trademarks of Sanpellegrino S.p.A., which is based in Milan, Italy. Distributed in over 150 countries through branches and distributors on all five continents, these products represent quality, excellence by virtue of their origins and perfectly interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of pleasure, health and well-being. Sanpellegrino, with its iconic products and a history of over 120 years is the leading company in Italy in the non-alcoholic beverage sector, offering a wide range of mineral waters, aperitifs, and soft drinks.

Sanpellegrino has always been committed to enhancing this primary good for the planet and works responsibly and passionately to ensure that this resource has a secure future.

