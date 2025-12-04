The strategic alliance aims to elevate S.Pellegrino's premium lifestyle positioning, expand engagement with younger audiences and enhance its global brand offering.

MILAN, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- S.Pellegrino, the iconic sparkling mineral water brand, today announces a long-term global partnership with Ferrari, underscoring a joint interest in promoting their common values: Italian heritage and culture, craft, and the drive to excellence. Under the agreement, S.Pellegrino will collaborate with Scuderia Ferrari HP, the Formula 1 racing team, and Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, the single-makes motorsport championship created in 1993.

S.Pellegrino Announces Long-term Partnership with Ferrari to Inspire Consumers to Bring Their Best

This partnership brings together two Italian brands, uniting their rich heritage, craftsmanship, and commitment to performance. Rooted in S.Pellegrino's purpose -- to nurture the art of tasteful living -- the collaboration aims to inspire consumers to "Bring their Best".

Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages CEO, Muriel Lienau, explains her vision behind this partnership: "S.Pellegrino and Ferrari are deeply rooted in a rich Italian tradition. This alliance leverages their iconic status and cultural relevance to drive global growth, strengthen S.Pellegrino's position as a premium lifestyle brand, and increase engagement with younger audiences through authentic and innovative brand experiences ."

S.Pellegrino shares more than a country of origin with Ferrari -- they share a tradition.

For over 125 years, S.Pellegrino has celebrated the art of tasteful living, shaping authentic Italian values into experiences admired around the world. This partnership builds on that common heritage.

The partnership will deliver unique, co-branded consumer-facing activations that celebrate and blend Italian heritage with modern, premium lifestyle experiences, from exclusive product collaborations with Ferrari's world-renowned design center to immersive and digital-first experiences. With these exclusive activations, S.Pellegrino demonstrates its belief that taste and creativity have the power to transform lives, offering consumers moments that connect, inspire, and elevate everyday experiences.

S.Pellegrino will also host a series of global events over the next years, bringing together culinary pioneers, visionary designers, cultural tastemakers and Formula 1 personalities. These in-person gatherings will embody S.Pellegrino's ambition to inspire an appetite for life in younger consumers by encouraging shared connections, creativity and nourishing experiences.

"This partnership is a natural evolution of our ongoing ambition to elevate the consumer experience, rooted in our common belief that life is richer when lived with depth and meaning. Both brands share a passion for creating moments that matter – moments defined by quality, beauty, and connection – and this partnership invites consumers to embrace the best of what life has to offer. We have united the best of Italy so that you can bring yours!" says Elisa Gregori, Global CMO for Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages

"Ferrari has always drawn strength from the Italian spirit, founded on craftsmanship, beauty, and the constant pursuit of improvement. In S.Pellegrino we find more than a partner: we see an expression of the same values that guide us: passion, attention to detail, and the desire to elevate every experience. Just as S.Pellegrino refine the everyday into something special, we strive to push performance further, race after race. United by heritage and vision, we aim to bring fans and consumers experiences that feel unmistakably Italian and boldly future-driven, building a connection with the next generation rooted in what we proudly share." Says Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenues Officer for Ferrari S.p.A.

This partnership marks a new chapter in S.Pellegrino's 125-year journey, started in Italy on the Italian Alps surrounding Bergamo and still true to our unique origin and production site, a mark of quality and excellence. We believe in the power of nurturing the art of tasteful living and celebrate the Italian spirit that continues to drive both brands forward: a spirit defined by creativity, taste, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

The partnership will be announced and magnified by communication assets touching digital, print, outdoor and PR in all key cities around the world. Stay tuned.

