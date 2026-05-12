S.i. Systems Appoints Jeff Cesario to Lead North American M&A and Corporate Strategy

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- S.i. Systems ULC, a leading Canadian technology services company, today announced the appointment of Jeff Cesario as Vice President of Corporate Development. In this role, Cesario will lead the company's acquisition strategy, focusing on the firm's ongoing expansion across Canada and into the U.S. market.

"The addition of Jeff to our leadership team is a major milestone for S.i. Systems," said Traci Fiatte Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of S.i. Systems. "He brings deep cross-border M&A execution and integration experience that will support our acquisition-led growth strategy. As we look to scale our footprint and enhance our service offerings, Jeff's disciplined approach to capital deployment will be instrumental in identifying the right partners to join the S.i. Systems family. His experience in integrations will ensure we grow thoughtfully and sustainably."

Cesario brings extensive experience in corporate development and strategy as well as international M&A. His expertise includes capital restructuring, integration leadership, cross-border growth as well as investor relations.

He joins S.i. Systems from Heidrick & Struggles, where he held senior leadership roles across corporate development, treasury, real estate and strategy as vice president of finance. During his tenure at the billion-dollar leadership advisory firm, he directed full M&A lifecycles for cross-border acquisitions and expanded the company's addressable market by more than 25% through diversification into on-demand and digital talent solutions. He also designed and implemented the firm's global M&A governance framework.

At S.i. Systems, Cesario will focus on developing a scalable acquisition pipeline, evaluating strategic acquisition opportunities, leading financial and commercial due diligence alongside the company's private equity sponsors and supporting post-acquisition integration efforts and value creation initiatives.

"S.i. Systems has been growing with a clear vision for the future," said Cesario. "I am thrilled to join the team at such a transformative time and I look forward to helping scale the business through disciplined acquisitions, expanded capabilities and continued investment in high-value client solutions."

About S.i. Systems

S.i. Systems is a leading North American technology services firm, providing IT Talent Solutions and Technology Consulting Services through an expansive network across Canada and the U.S. The company provides comprehensive experience to support enterprise digital transformation and technology advancements by delivering highly-effective, technology-led business solutions for global industry leaders. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, S.i. Systems provides IT solutions consulting services and agile technology workforce solutions across a vast set of high-value areas, including AI acceleration, digital transformation, cloud and AI-adapted data platforms, cybersecurity and enterprise allocations.

S.i. Systems is backed by Cornell Capital, a private equity firm based in New York and Hong Kong, and TorQuest Partners, one of Canada's leading private equity firms.

For more information, visit https://www.sisystems.com.

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SOURCE S.i. Systems