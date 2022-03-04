S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index Français

TORONTO, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 21, 2022:

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – March 21, 2022

COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Intact Financial Corporation
(TSX:IFC)

Financials

Property & Casualty Insurance

DELETED

Canopy Growth Corporation (
TSX:WEED)

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – March 21, 2022

COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Headwater Exploration Inc.
(TSX:HWX)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

ADDED

Nuvista Energy Ltd
(TSX:NVA)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DELETED

Silvercorp Metals Inc
(TSX:SVM)

Materials

Silver

