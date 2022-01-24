S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Jan 24, 2022, 17:15 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – February 1, 2022

Symbol

COMPANY

ADDED

ABX

Barrick Gold Corp

ADDED

ALS

Altius Minerals Corp

ADDED

CF

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

ADDED

HDI

Hardwoods Distribution Inc.

ADDED

JWEL

Jamieson Wellness Inc.

ADDED

KMP.UN

Killam Apartment REIT

ADDED

PAAS

Pan American Silver Corp

ADDED

SGR.UN

Slate Grocery REIT

ADDED

TCS

TECSYS Inc

ADDED

WFG

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

DELETED

BLX

Boralex Inc. 'A'

DELETED

ECN

ECN Capital Corp.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

