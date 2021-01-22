TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 1, 2021.

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – February 1, 2021

Symbol COMPANY ADDED AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ADDED BAD Badger Daylighting Ltd. ADDED CJT Cargojet Inc. ADDED CP Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd ADDED ECN ECN Capital Corp. ADDED FN First National Financial Corporation ADDED QSR Restaurant Brands International Inc. ADDED WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ADDED X TMX Group Limited DELETED CHP.UN Choice Properties REIT DELETED OR Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. DELETED RNW TransAlta Renewables Inc.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

For further information: S&P Dow Jones Indices, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.standardandpoors.com

