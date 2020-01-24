S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

News provided by

S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Jan 24, 2020, 17:15 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 3, 2020.

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – February 3, 2020

Symbol

COMPANY

ADDED

CGO

Cogeco Inc

ADDED

CRT.UN

CT REIT

ADDED

CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences

ADDED

FSV

FirstService Corporation

ADDED

FSZ

Fiera Capital Corporation

ADDED

GSY

goeasy Ltd.

ADDED

GWO

Great-West Lifeco Inc

ADDED

MFI

Maple Leaf Foods Inc

ADDED

NFI

NFI Group Inc.

ADDED

POW

Power Corporation of Canada

ADDED

QBR.B

Quebecor Inc B SV

ADDED

SIS

Savaria Corporation

ADDED

SLF

Sun Life Financial Serv Canada

ADDED

ZZZ

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.

 

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

For further information: S&P Dow Jones Indices, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.standardandpoors.com

Organization Profile

S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

You just read:

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

News provided by

S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Jan 24, 2020, 17:15 ET