Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) grants full authorisation on 11 February 2026, reinforcing the Cayman Islands as a leading regulated jurisdiction for institutional digital asset custody.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - RYKI, a digital asset custody and financial services provider, has received full regulatory approval from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) to operate as a Licensed Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) under the Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Act. The authorisation, granted on 11 February 2026, establishes RYKI as a fully licensed custodian in one of the world's most significant offshore financial centres.

The approval marks a step in RYKI's regulated custody expansion. The firm holds a CIMA VASP licence in the Cayman Islands and RYKI Inc holds a full VASP registration by The British Virgin Islands (BVI) Financial Services Commission. Combined with its operational history in Canada since 2020, RYKI continues to build a multi-jurisdictional regulatory presence as a licensed digital asset service provider.

"Regulatory authorisation in the Cayman Islands is a substantive credential for any institution seeking to serve sophisticated investors and fund structures operating offshore," said Lennon Sweeting, Managing Director at RYKI. "Full CIMA licensing reflects our commitment to the compliance standards that institutional allocators, fund administrators, and corporate treasuries require when selecting a digital asset custodian."

Regulatory Framework and Significance

The Cayman Islands' Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Act, which came into force in October 2020, established a comprehensive licensing framework for digital asset businesses operating in or from the jurisdiction. Full VASP authorisation permits RYKI to provide virtual asset custody services to clients under ongoing CIMA oversight, including requirements for capital adequacy, anti-money laundering controls, and operational standards equivalent to those applied to traditional financial services firms.

The Cayman Islands is one of the world's foremost offshore financial centres, home to thousands of investment funds, holding companies, and special purpose vehicles. Its regulatory framework is aligned with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards and is widely recognised by institutional investors, fund administrators, and auditors as a credible and well-supervised jurisdiction. For fund managers, corporate treasuries, and financial institutions requiring custodial services within offshore structures, access to a fully licensed Cayman custodian addresses a critical operational and compliance requirement.

Multi-Jurisdictional Operations

Looking ahead, RYKI intends to apply for licensing with the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in the United Arab Emirates, as part of a broader international regulatory expansion strategy.

Offshore Custody Infrastructure

For fund administrators, auditors, and institutional allocators, the licensing status of a digital asset custodian carries direct operational significance. Fully authorised custodians in recognised jurisdictions provide the regulatory basis for funds to satisfy investor due diligence requirements, meet audit standards, and comply with governance obligations tied to offshore structures.

The Cayman Islands, as host to a substantial proportion of the world's alternative investment funds and offshore vehicles, represents a natural domicile for regulated digital asset custody infrastructure.

About RYKI

RYKI operates as a fully regulated global virtual asset service provider with licences across multiple jurisdictions. In the Cayman Islands, RYKI holds a full CIMA VASP licence. In Canada, RYKI Inc. operates under FINTRAC MSB Registration. RYKI Inc holds a full VASP registration in BVI by Financial Services Commission. As a fully licensed custodian, RYKI provides institutional-grade infrastructure for digital asset custody, OTC trading, and bespoke solutions. This multi-jurisdictional regulatory framework enables RYKI to deliver secure, compliant digital asset services designed for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, institutions, and crypto-native businesses across global markets.

SOURCE RYKI

Media Contact: For further information or comment, please contact: Bianca Mora, Email: [email protected], Tel: +1 (345) 929-1675