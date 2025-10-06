Rwanda Celebrates Completion of Smart Education Project and DigiTruck Launch

KIGALI, Rwanda, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Huawei and Rwanda's Ministry of Education announced the completion of the first phase of the Smart Education Project and the launch of a new Huawei TECH4ALL DigiTruck project at Kagarama High School in Kigali on October 3.

The two projects represent Rwanda's commitment to the digital transformation of the education sector and upskilling of the Rwandan population with digital skills.

Students, teachers, and officials at the launch event

"Today's joint celebration is more than just a ceremonial occasion; it is a testament to Rwanda's unwavering commitment to inclusive, technology-driven education. These initiatives strengthen international cooperation, promote digital equity, and advance sustainable national development," said Joseph Nsengimana, Minister of Education in Rwanda

The Smart Education Project has connected 1,500 schools to high-speed Internet, deployed two cutting-edge data centers, and laid the foundation for a dedicated education network to support digital teaching and learning nationwide.

Aligned with Rwanda's Vision 2050 and the National Strategy for Transformation, this project is designed to support Rwanda's transition into a globally competitive knowledge-based economy. In the near future, the benefits of this project will be expanded to further bridge the digital divide and continue to empower teachers and students with cutting-edge technology.

The milestone means nearly 1.5 million students across Rwanda -- in Kigali as well as remote, rural communities -- can now access high-quality education resources on an equal basis.

"A student in Kigali can now share knowledge remotely with peers in Rusizi. These are the real impacts of digital inclusion: bridging distances, breaking barriers, and giving every child the chance to dream bigger," said Jin Jiqing, Managing Director of Huawei Technologies Rwanda.

Alongside the Smart Education Project, Huawei and the government's Ministry of ICT & Innovation and Ministry of Education have launched the DigiTruck project to deliver free and tailored digital skills training to underserved communities, with a focus on out-of-school youth, girls, and farmers. Equipped with laptops, Internet access, and digital learning devices, the DigiTruck is a mobile, solar-powered classroom that can be driven to remote communities, with expert trainers on hand to provide training even in areas that lack Internet access or a power supply.

"Initiatives like the DigiTruck represent more than technology, they are a gateway to opportunity, empowerment, and Rwanda's future as a knowledge-driven economy," said Eraste Rurangwa, the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of ICT and Innovation in Rwanda.

Aligned with the NST2 goal of training 1 million citizens in digital skills, the DigiTruck will travel across all 30 districts of Rwanda with the goal of training 5,000 Rwandans over a period of three years.

To date, Huawei TECH4ALL DigiTrucks have provided training for more than 17,000 people in 7 countries in digital skills such as using devices and office software, applying for jobs online, starting an online business, and coding and robotics.

SOURCE Huawei

Gary Marcus Maidment, [email protected]