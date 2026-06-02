RVezy gives Canadian families $100 off campground delivery. Stay closer to the lake, the water park, or the campground.:RVezy offre aux familles canadiennes une réduction de 100 $ sur la livraison au camping. Post this

"Most people who want to try RV travel are not worried about the trip. They are worried about the trailer," said Michael McNaught, Founder and CEO of RVezy. "Delivery removes that. You book a campsite, the trailer is waiting when you get there, and the vacation starts the moment you pull in."

Delivery is the fastest-growing way people book on RVezy, particularly among first-time renters and families with young kids. Delivered travel trailers can be set up at campgrounds near water parks, music festivals, sports tournaments, provincial parks, national monuments or any important family event. RVezy now lists more than 100,000 RVs across Canada and the U.S..

"Some of the best RV weekends are not in the woods," said McNaught. "They are at a campground five minutes from the water slides, or down the road from a long-weekend music festival. That is the trip we want more families to try."

Every booking on RVezy includes trip protection options, insurance, and access to a North American support team that answers in under five minutes. RVezy also holds a Stevie Award for customer service in the travel industry.

The $100 delivery discount runs through June 15, 2026. Code 10YEARSCAN applies at checkout to any travel trailer booking in Canada with campground delivery selected. Book a trip by visiting RVezy.com.

About RVezy

RVezy was founded in Ottawa in 2016 and has become one of the most successful pitches featured on Dragons Den. Ten years later, the company co-ordinates one of the largest RV rental fleets in North America with over 100,000 RV owners having listed their RVs for rent.

Note to editors: Michael McNaught, Founder and CEO of RVezy, is available for an interview. Promotion terms and conditions are available on request.

SOURCE RVezy.com

Media Contact: Kalvin Reid, [email protected], 289-241-7936