Russel Metals Announces Closing of $150 Million Offering of 5.75% Notes Due 2025

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Russel Metals Inc. (TSX: RUS) announced today that it has closed its $150 million aggregate principal amount offering of 5.75% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes").

The 2025 Notes were offered on a private placement basis in each of the provinces of Canada. The 2025 Notes were not offered to investors outside of Canada. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America. It carries on business in three metals distribution segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals. Its energy products operations carry a specialized product line focused on the needs of energy industry customers. Its steel distributors operations act as master distributors selling steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers mainly on an "as is" basis.

Martin L. Juravsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

