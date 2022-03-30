RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE NAMES BRUCE CAUGHILL MANAGING DIRECTOR, CANADA

Caughill Brings over 20 Years of Experience Working in Canada's Commercial Gaming Industry

CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Bruce Caughill as Managing Director, Canada. Mr. Caughill joined RSI on March 28, 2022, prior to RSI's planned launch of its award-winning BetRivers online casino and sportsbook in Ontario on April 4, 2022, the first day of authorized online gaming in the province.

Mr. Caughill joins RSI from his role as Chief Legal Officer at the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), where he oversaw all legal matters and played a key role in developing the legislative and policy infrastructure for Canada's first legal regulated iGaming industry.

As the Managing Director of RSI's Canadian team, Mr. Caughill will provide leadership and support in the commercial and administrative activities associated with the company's pursuit of business opportunities in the country.

"We welcome Bruce who, with his unparalleled legal, operational and regulatory expertise in Canada's gaming industry, will provide strong insight, guidance and counsel in this exciting new online market," said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI. "Bruce's proven leadership capability, extensive experience and strategic thinking make him a great addition to RSI."

Mr. Caughill has over two decades of broad, sophisticated experience in Canada's commercial gaming industry. Prior to the AGCO, he was CEO/President of Caughill Management Consulting, providing strategic counsel and regulatory advice to international gaming companies. Before that, Caughill served for more than twenty years as Vice President/General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer at Falls Management Company, operator of the Niagara Casinos, Canada's largest integrated casino resort operation.

"I am excited to bring my years of experience in Canadian gaming to support RSI's pursuit of opportunities in Canada," said Mr. Caughill, a native of Ontario. "I am particularly excited at the prospect of supporting the many local Canadian employees as the company establishes its Innovation Hub here."

A long-time member of the International Association of Gaming Advisors, Mr. Caughill also serves as an independent member of the Internal Audit and Compliance Committees of the Rush Street Gaming affiliated casinos. He attended Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, before earning his law degree from the University of Western Ontario. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Edinburgh with a Masters Degree in Commercial Law and in 2008 received the Canadian Gaming Association's national award for industry leadership and outstanding contribution.

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com , RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana. RSI is also active internationally, having been recognized as Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2021, where it offers its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co . RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com .

