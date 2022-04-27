RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE NAMED OPERATOR OF THE YEAR, CUSTOMER SERVICE OPERATOR OF THE YEAR AND SOCIAL GAMING OPERATOR OF THE YEAR AT EGR NORTH AMERICA AWARDS 2022

RSI Scores Hat Trick by Winning Three Prestigious Awards for BetRivers & PlaySugarHouse Brands

CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI") has been named Operator of the Year, Customer Service Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year at the EGR North America Awards 2022. The EGR Awards are regarded as the gold standard in the online gaming industry, celebrating excellence in the North American online gaming industry. The independent panel of judges for these premier gaming awards, who are all e-gaming experts, recognize the leading operators who have demonstrated outstanding performance over the past year.

For the Operator of the Year award, RSI was judged on its growth and commercial success, player retention, and differentiation and originality of product. RSI stood out from the competition with continued revenue increases, premiere betting content and strong user experience, and its in-house developed online gaming platform.

For the Customer Service Operator of the Year award, RSI was judged on its collaborative and communicative culture as well as continual training and development. RSI differentiated itself from the competition with its unwavering commitment to transparency, excellent customer service and the company's approach to making every player know and feel that they are valued. RSI has won this award every time since its inception.

For the Social Gaming Operator of the Year, RSI was judged on its ability to increase engagement and visitation to land-based casinos while generating growing revenues. RSI's revenue increase, wide selection of game content, strong operations, and in-house developed social gaming software helped RSI rise above the competition to achieve this award.

"It is an honour and especially meaningful for RSI to be recognized by the gaming industry's top leaders for our passion to develop innovative and intuitive betting experiences and for always prioritizing earning and retaining our players' trust," said Richard Schwartz, C.E.O. of Rush Street Interactive. "It's especially rewarding that EGR recognizes that RSI continues to enhance our customer offerings to provide a best-in-class user experience in both social and real-money gaming. The customer service of the year award has only been awarded three times and RSI has won each time, reflecting our dedication to engaging and retaining players."

RSI was previously crowned Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Service Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year at the EGR North America Awards 2021.

"These crowning achievements are a tribute to RSI's talented team," Schwartz added. "Their passion and collaborative spirit, to constantly improve the quality of our real money and social gaming products and customer service, is what leads to such honours."

In North America, RSI develops and operates a proprietary gaming platform powering online casinos and sportsbooks for BetRivers.ca, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com . It is currently live in 13 U.S. states and this month launched BetRivers in Canada.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.ca, BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com and RushBet.co, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada and Colombia. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook operator of the Year. RSI, which received RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council for its BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com and BetRivers.ca sites, is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

