RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE ANNOUNCES BRAND AMBASSADOR PARTNERSHIP WITH CANADIAN SPORTS BROADCASTER NATASHA STANISZEWSKI

Staniszewski joins the growing BetRivers family with an exclusive partnership

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago-based gaming and betting company, is excited to announce the signing of popular Canadian sports broadcaster and reporter Natasha Staniszewski to an exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers.

Well-known by sports fans across Canada, Staniszewski is currently the host of StampsTV for Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. Prior to that she spent 10 years anchoring and reporting for SportsCentre, TSN's flagship sports news and information program.

As part of the partnership, Staniszewski will produce original content for the BetRivers brand and will appear in radio, television and marketing campaigns in Ontario and U.S. markets where BetRivers has sportsbooks. Staniszewski will also represent the brand at various events across Ontario.

"It's an exciting time to be part of the sports betting industry in Ontario and I am thrilled to be joining the BetRivers team as a brand ambassador," said Staniszewski. "I look forward to sharing my knowledge and passion for sports while creating unique content for a wide audience of sports fans."

"We couldn't be more excited for Natasha Staniszewski to be joining the BetRivers family," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.ca . "Her unique perspective and extensive experience covering the world of sports will be an incredible asset to our customers and will continue to enhance BetRivers' award-winning experience for sports betting enthusiasts in Ontario and beyond."

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its arrangement with Natasha Staniszewski, what RSI's anticipated offerings and benefits arising from that arrangement will include and its future performance with respect to that arrangement. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

