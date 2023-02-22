PORTERS LAKE, NS, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Sackville–Preston–Chezzetcook, Kent Smith, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Eastern Shore, and Lisa Privett, Chairperson of MusGo Rider Cooperative Ltd., announced joint funding of $385,898 to purchase two vehicles, one fully electric and the other a hybrid, as well as build a heated garage with charging infrastructure.

These investments will help MusGo Rider, a community transportation organization which provides transportation services to rural communities along the Eastern Shore, meet increased demand for its door-to-door public transit service for the rural communities between East Preston and Lawrencetown to Ship Harbour.

This investment will provide residents, including seniors and students, with transportation options that will enable them to access education opportunities, go to work, attend medical appointments and do their day-to-day activities. Access to higher quality and lower emission public transit options will enhance the quality of life for residents and provide many users with greater independence and a sense of freedom.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Nova Scotians rely on public transportation so they can get to work, schedule appointments and socialize with their friends and family. Dependable, accessible and reliable transportation is essential for making our communities stronger and more inclusive, and this investment will help rural residents along the Eastern Shore on a daily basis."

Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Sackville–Preston–Chezzetcook, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Mobility is something many of us take for granted, until we can't go to work, visit friends, go shopping or do so many of the things we do every day. Community transportation organizations like MusGo Rider Cooperative provide a vital service, and I am proud to be able to support their expansion to help even more people get where they need to go."

Kent Smith, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Eastern Shore, on behalf of the Honourable Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works

"MusGo Rider Cooperative Ltd. would like to thank Infrastructure Canada for helping us to fund this capital project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund. This funding will allow us to increase our capacity to better serve our rural communities."

Lisa Privett, Chairperson of MusGo Rider Cooperative Ltd.

The Government of Canada is investing $349,738 in this project, while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $36,160 .

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund.

funding comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund. The Rural Transit Solutions Fund will provide $250 million over 5 years to help Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

over 5 years to help Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up. One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. In February 2021 , the Prime Minister announced nearly $15 billion in available funding for new public transit infrastructure projects over the next eight years, with a permanent $3 billion annually to begin in 2026-27.

, the Prime Minister announced nearly in available funding for new public transit infrastructure projects over the next eight years, with a permanent annually to begin in 2026-27. The Rural Transit Solutions Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities to climate change and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities to climate change and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

