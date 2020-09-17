Rural British Columbia to benefit from improved connectivity

Government of Canada investment will help residents access high-speed Internet

OTTAWA, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians know that high-speed Internet access is no longer a luxury; it is an essential service that enables people to access information, communicate with loved ones and take advantage of opportunities that could otherwise be out of reach. The current crisis has highlighted how much we all rely on high-speed Internet, and this need is sure to be even greater in the future.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, together with the Government of British Colombia, highlighted the construction of a 40-km fibre-optic line between Whistler and Mount Currie, British Columbia. The project will be completed in October 2020.

A total of $5.6 million has been allocated for the Whistler-Cache Creek Transport Fibre Build project. This initiative will result in increased connectivity speeds in Mount Currie and the Lil'wat Nation and also provide connectivity to the Ts'zil Learning Centre. Future construction will benefit several other communities along the total 125-km fibre-optic line route all the way to Cache Creek.

Funding is being provided as follows:

over $2 million through the Government of Canada's Connect to Innovate program;à

through the Government of Connect to Innovate program;à over $1.9 million from the Province of British Columbia ; and

from the Province of ; and over $1.6 million from Shaw Communications.

High-Speed Access for All: Canada's Connectivity Strategy is the Government of Canada's plan to make sure all Canadians, no matter where they live, have access to affordable high-speed Internet. It also commits to improving mobile wireless coverage where Canadians live and work, as well as along major highways and roads.

Thanks to the Connect to Innovate program, residents will be able to connect with family and friends, do business online, participate in distance education and take advantage of the opportunities afforded by the digital economy. Projects funded under the program will help expand the interaction Canadians have within and outside their communities, providing opportunities for success.

Quotes

"Access to high-speed Internet will be key to our economic recovery, health and safety. We are the first government with a plan to connect every Canadian to high-speed Internet. We began this work pre-pandemic and will accelerate our efforts moving forward. This project will provide critical backbone infrastructure to improve connectivity in underserved communities and First Nations in rural B.C. To date, we have invested over $55 million in 10 projects, which will connect over 18,000 households in communities across British Columbia."

– The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Closing the digital divide through the Connecting British Columbia program is vital to ensuring people in rural and Indigenous communities can enjoy the benefits of modern connectivity, including the ability to learn and work from home, grow a business, or access modern services. I am excited to see the incredible benefits high-speed Internet will bring to this region."

– The Honourable Anne Kang, British Columbia Minister of Citizens' Services

"Canadians have never been more reliant on technology than they are today and need access to high-quality, affordable broadband services to power their most important activities. The partnerships established by the Connecting British Columbia and Connect to Innovate programs enable critical network investments that provide rural and Indigenous communities with choice and competition in accessing high-speed Internet and other broadband services."

– Paul McAleese, President, Shaw Communications.

The Lil'wat Nation acknowledges our initial role with Shaw Communications. We also acknowledge great partnerships in all that we do and that communication is key to understanding the needs and wishes of your partners. Apart from providing voice services to the Lil'wat Nation over the last few years, Shaw recognized opportunities to add value to the new Ts'zil Learning Centre by upgrading infrastructure, like a new generator, and providing the Lil'wat Nation access to fibre. Looking to the future, in a few short weeks, Shaw will have its new fibre line complete. This new fibre line will go past Lil'wat Nation and will provide choice and redundancy, as well as access to the Shaw services to support phone, Internet and other broadband services. We look forward to further opportunities with Shaw.

– Chief Dean Nelson, Lil'wat Nation

Quick facts

The Government of Canada has made billions in funding available, through several programs, to build Internet infrastructure in rural and remote communities.

has made billions in funding available, through several programs, to build Internet infrastructure in rural and remote communities. In Budget 2019, the Government announced $1.7 billion to support high-speed Internet, including $1 billion for the new Universal Broadband Fund, $600 million in support for low-Earth orbit satellites that can help connect Canada's most remote communities, and $85 million to top up the ongoing Connect to Innovate program.

to support high-speed Internet, including for the new Universal Broadband Fund, in support for low-Earth orbit satellites that can help connect most remote communities, and to top up the ongoing Connect to Innovate program. Over $55 million in Connect to Innovate funding has been awarded to projects that will bring access to high-speed Internet to over 18,000 rural households in British Columbia .

in Connect to Innovate funding has been awarded to projects that will bring access to high-speed Internet to over 18,000 rural households in . Through Connect to Innovate, over 50 rural and remote communities across Canada are already benefiting from completed projects that have potential to bring improved Internet speeds to over 28,000 households.

are already benefiting from completed projects that have potential to bring improved Internet speeds to over 28,000 households. Currently, there are broadband projects in progress—in the detailed design and construction phase—to improve connectivity for 100 communities. These projects have the potential to reach 35,000 households by the end of 2020. Over 750 communities and potentially 250,000 households are on track to benefit from access to improved Internet speeds as a result of Connect to Innovate projects to be completed by the end of 2021.

