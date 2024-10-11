RSM US and RSM UK pursue transatlantic merger to strengthen global client offering and deliver long-term growth

RSM's largest entities work toward accelerating delivery of high quality, globally integrated services designed for the middle market.

New structure would establish a leading partner-owned organization with enhanced reach and resources to service global clients.

LONDON and CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM US") and RSM UK Holdings Limited ("RSM UK") – the leading providers of assurance, tax and consulting services for middle market leaders globally – announce today that they are in advanced discussions to merge, subject to definitive agreements and customary legal, regulatory and other approvals.

The transatlantic merger would establish a partner-owned multinational organization spanning locations across the U.S., the UK, Canada, Ireland, India and El Salvador, supported by 23,000 professionals, with combined annual revenues of $5 billion (USD).

Brian Becker, Managing Partner and CEO, RSM US, comments: "Our clients have long desired to be served by a financially integrated transatlantic organization. This merger will create a platform to more effectively serve client needs with quality services and more seamless access to our resources.

"We are doubling down on our future as a dynamic, partner-owned platform, at a time when the industry is undergoing transformation. We are well capitalized to continue investing in our growth and the advancement of our 2030 global strategy. We have a deep and long-standing relationship with our UK colleagues, and we look forward to joining forces to drive value for our clients, owners, employees and the entire RSM International network."

Rob Donaldson, CEO, RSM UK, comments: "RSM UK has seen strong growth in revenue and profits as we've repositioned the firm over the last four years. Bringing our UK and Irish firms together with our U.S. and Canadian colleagues is the next logical step on our journey. We already have strong bonds with our transatlantic colleagues and work together with a common aim, to be leading advisors to the middle market.

"We've decided to come together to form a unique partnership that goes further to service the needs of our clients as they expand globally, and to create terrific opportunities for our own talent. Now is the time to accelerate our ambitions by drawing on each other's considerable strengths to become the middle market advisor of choice, globally."

The successful integration of the two largest firms in the RSM International network will create a leading platform to provide assurance, tax and consulting services for middle market leaders globally.

The proposed merger is subject to further discussions and agreement on definitive terms.

ABOUT RSM UK HOLDINGS LIMITED

RSM UK is a leading audit, tax and consulting firm to the middle market with 5,420 partners and staff operating from 31 locations throughout the UK. For the year ending 31 March 2024, RSM UK generated revenues in excess of £543m. RSM UK is a member firm of RSM International – the sixth largest network of assurance, tax and consulting firms globally. The network spans more than 120 countries, over 800 offices and more than 64,000 people, with global revenues of $9.4 billion (US).

ABOUT RSM US LLP

RSM US is the leading provider of professional services to the middle market. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business landscape. Our purpose is to instill confidence in a world of change, empowering our clients and people to realize their full potential.

RSM US is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent assurance, tax and consulting firms with 64,000 people in 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on X and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

