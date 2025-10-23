RSM US and RSM UK Decisively Approve Transatlantic Partnership

Near-unanimous vote paves way for partner-owned future with enhanced reach and resources to serve global clients

Creates scalable multinational platform with aggregate annual revenue of $5 billion (USD)

LONDON and CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- RSM US LLP and RSM UK Holdings Limited – the leading providers of assurance, tax and consulting services for the middle market – announced today that they will join forces through a new transatlantic partnership, effective January 1, 2026. Partners of both firms have cast near-unanimous votes in favor of the new partnership structure.

Since RSM US and RSM UK announced their intent to strengthen their relationship in October 2024, the firms have worked toward the creation of a partner-owned platform that optimizes their ability to provide quality service to global clients, develop talent, and accelerate growth. This transatlantic partnership is expected to achieve those objectives by successfully aligning governance, including a common approach to financial incentives, client service and future growth investments.

Under the new structure, 23,000 professionals will operate across the U.S., the UK, Canada, Ireland, India and El Salvador, generating aggregate annual revenues of $5 billion (USD).

Brian Becker, RSM US Managing Partner and CEO of the new transatlantic partnership, comments: "We are excited to create a new transatlantic partnership with shared values, enhanced reach and connected resources. The nearly unanimous vote in favor shows that partners from the U.S., the UK, Canada and Ireland are excited to join forces to build a future where we are in an even stronger position to serve the evolving needs of clients and cement our position as the preeminent provider of services designed for the middle market.

"This bold step builds on the momentum of our other recent investments – including in artificial intelligence and our digital core, new service offerings, and integrated solutions – to stay ahead of clients' evolving needs. It also positions us for accelerated growth, with a scalable structure designed to support a $10 billion (USD) multinational partner-owned platform in the future. Together, we look forward to driving enhanced value for our clients, partners and talented employees around the world."

Rob Donaldson, RSM UK CEO, comments: "This announcement reflects a continuation of the transformation of the RSM business in the UK over the last five years. We have been on a journey to become a more effective competitor to the largest players in the UK market whilst enhancing our ability to support our RSM network partners globally. This next step marks a defining moment in the journey of our firms on both sides of the Atlantic. In today's rapidly evolving market, our new partnership helps us make quicker, bolder decisions and investments to serve clients around the world.

"We have, over the last 12 months, already seen new opportunities and tangible client wins that our firms could not have achieved independently. We believe this is only the beginning, as clients increasingly see the benefits from our market-leading offerings on both sides of the Atlantic. This step forward also gives our talent new pathways for collaboration and cross-border engagements, paving the way for global learning that will enrich our people and strengthen our culture."

The firms will continue to be independent members of the RSM International network.

About RSM UK Holdings Limited

RSM UK is a leading audit, tax and consulting firm to the middle market with 5,420 partners and staff operating from 29 locations throughout the UK. For the year ending 31 March 2024, RSM generated revenues in excess of £543m. RSM UK is a member firm of RSM International - the sixth largest network of assurance, tax and consulting firms globally. The network spans more than 120 countries, over 900 offices and more than 65,000 people, with global revenues of $10 billion (US).

About RSM US LLP

RSM empowers middle market companies worldwide to take charge of change. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth. Our unique middle market perspective makes RSM the natural choice for growth-oriented, internationally active organizations seeking relevant insights and tailored, innovative solutions for a complex and changing world. With a global reach spanning more than 120 countries, we instill confidence in a world of change by bringing the full power of RSM to make a lasting impact on our clients, colleagues and communities. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

References to a new transatlantic partnership mean a limited liability partnership to be formed before January 1, 2026, that serves a centralized governance role based on certain authority delegated by RSM US, RSM Canada, RSM UK and RSM Ireland (the "Related Firms"). The new transatlantic partnership will not service clients or otherwise engage in business activities. Each Related Firm will remain a separate legal entity for legal, regulatory and tax purposes. References to "enterprise," "platform," "us," "we," "our" and the like, mean each of the Related Firms operating under the new centralized governance structure, and should not, under any circumstances, be interpreted to mean that the Related Firms are anything other than separate legal entities for legal, regulatory and tax purposes. References to "combined" or similar terms mean aggregated (i.e., sum of the) results of the Related Firms.

Subject to final regulatory approvals.

SOURCE RSM US LLP

Kim Bartok, RSM US LLP, 212.372.1239, [email protected]