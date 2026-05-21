RSIC Invites You to Celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Its National Laboratories in Saskatoon

Special anniversary reception and laboratory tours to highlight Saskatchewan's leadership in radiation safety, worker protection, and Canada's energy future

SASKATOON, SK, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Radiation Safety Institute of Canada (RSIC) invites partners, stakeholders, members of the scientific community, conference delegates, and the public to participate in celebrations marking the 35th anniversary of the Fergal Nolan National Laboratories in Saskatoon.

ANNIVERSARY RECEPTION – MAY 28, 2026

Alpha Dosimetry analysis run by the RSIC scientific staff at our National Laboratories in Saskatoon (CNW Group/The Radiation Safety Institute of Canada)

A special anniversary reception will be held on:

Thursday, May 28, 2026

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location:

Galleria Building Atrium

Innovation Place

124 – 15 Innovation Blvd Saskatoon, SK S7N 2X8

The reception will bring together government representatives, community and industry partners, health and safety professionals, researchers, and invited dignitaries to recognize the national importance of the Fergal Nolan National Laboratories and the role they continue to play in protecting workers and communities across Canada.

The event will include:

Networking lunch reception

Remarks from distinguished guests and Institute leadership

Participation by the full RSIC Board of Directors

Private guided laboratory tours

Opportunities to connect with radiation safety professionals and stakeholders from across Canada

Registration information is available at:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/reception-35th-anniversary-of-the-rsic-national-laboratories-in-saskatoon-tickets-1987396429219

A UNIQUE CANADIAN ASSET

The Radiation Safety Institute of Canada was founded in 1980 in response to the occupational disaster in the Elliot Lake uranium mines, where more than 200 miners lost their lives to overexposure to radiation and silica dust. The Institute was formed to make sure that a tragedy like this never happens again. Today, the Institute remains Canada's only independent, national, not-for-profit organization solely dedicated to radiation safety.

"As global attention increasingly turns toward nuclear energy, critical minerals, and energy security, RSIC's keeps its focus on worker and public safety, informed public policy, and responsible economic development" said Natalia Mozayani, President and CEO of the Radiation Safety Institute of Canada.

"The Fergal Nolan National Laboratories are a unique Canadian asset and an important part of Saskatchewan's legacy of innovation and safety" noted Hon Reza Moridi, Chair of the RSIC Board of Directors. "This anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate the people, partnerships, and scientific excellence that continue to help protect workers, strengthen communities, and support Canada's energy future."

ABOUT THE RADIATION SAFETY INSTITUTE OF CANADA

The Radiation Safety Institute of Canada is an independent, national, not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting radiation safety through scientific expertise, laboratory services, education, research, and awareness building. Since 1980, the Institute has provided trusted, science-based "Good Science in Plain Language" © advice to governments, industry, workplaces, schools, and communities across Canada.

The Institute offers Canadians free of charge Workplace Information Service in Radiation Safety, where all and any questions on radiation are welcome. To reach the service call 1 -800-263-5803 or email: [email protected]

For more information, visit:

www.radiationsafety.ca

SOURCE The Radiation Safety Institute of Canada

MEDIA CONTACT: Lynn MacDonald, Liaison Scientist Radiation Safety Institute of Canada, Email: [email protected], Cell: +416 650 9090 ext 325