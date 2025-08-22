RPM Welcomes Binu Panicker as Chief Technology Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- RPM is pleased to announce the appointment of Binu Panicker as the new Chief Technology Officer. Panicker brings over 26 years of technology and executive leadership experience to RPM, including time at Covisint, Dassault, and a significant tenure as Chief Technology Officer at FreightVerify, where Binu was instrumental in transforming the company into an AI-powered supply chain leader. He spearheaded the strategy that helped onboard major automotive OEMs, driving remarkable revenue growth and delivering on world-class innovation. His extensive experience and proven track record in driving technology transformation and AI-powered innovation will play a pivotal role in RPM's continuous pursuit of excellence and revolutionizing the logistics technology landscape.

Binu Panicker, Chief Technology Officer

In his new role, Binu will report directly to John Perkovich, President of RPM North America, and RPM's Board of Directors. His primary focus will be to execute a technology strategy that enhances supply chain efficiencies by leveraging RPM's platform with next-generation AI and automation. He will lead the product and engineering teams to ensure the seamless integration of innovative technology solutions across all business verticals for RPM's accelerated business growth strategy.

"Binu's leadership and deep expertise in scalable cloud architecture and AI are crucial as we expand our technological capabilities. His strategic vision will ensure we continue to provide our partners with unparalleled logistics solutions that are both data-driven and forward looking. We are excited to see him join the leadership team, enhancing RPM's market position as a leader in automotive logistics." – John Perkovich, President of RPM North America.

"RPM has a fantastic reputation for its innovative culture and cutting-edge technology platform. Their commitment to digitizing the automotive logistics domain sets them apart from a typical 3PL. The logistics industry is undergoing a massive digital transformation, and RPM is perfectly positioned to lead that change. I'm grateful to join such a forward-thinking company and leverage my broader industry expertise in AI and scalable cloud-platforms to build the future of mobility." - Binu Panicker, Chief Technology Officer.

RPM is excited to welcome Binu to the executive team, confident that his contributions will accelerate our technology roadmap, enhancing our ability to meet the dynamic needs of the global supply chain with precision and agility.

About RPM

RPM provides the automotive ecosystem with flexible logistics for the transportation of finished vehicles and other specialty freight. To support the exact requirements of our clients, RPM's custom-engineered technology automates, optimizes, and digitizes the shipping process throughout a vehicle's life cycle. Our asset-light model is agile and flexible, bridging transportation modes regardless of scope and complexity to drive an operational advantage for our clients.

Backed by Trive Capital and Bluejay Capital, RPM strives to be the premier service aggregator for finished vehicle logistics and value-add interconnected services. By offering our clients a sophisticated network covering over-the-road, rail, port, and sea, we are transforming the future of mobility.

