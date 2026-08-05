ROYER ACQUIRES THE BAFFIN BRAND FROM CANADA GOOSE

SHERBROOKE, QC, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- L.P. Royer inc. ("Royer"), a Canadian manufacturer of work and military footwear since 1934, and Baffin Limited ("Baffin"), an iconic Canadian brand recognized for its winter, outdoor, and industrial boots, today jointly announced that Royer has acquired the Baffin business from Canada Goose Inc., Baffin's parent company.

ROYER® and BAFFIN® will continue to be operated as two separate brands, under the Royer Group umbrella.

Royer intends to invest in the BAFFIN® brand and put its manufacturing expertise to grow it around the world, establishing it as the definitive Canadian reference in the industry. The entire Baffin team, bringing decades of footwear manufacturing and marketing experience, joins Royer to drive that growth.

Royer and Baffin wish to thank Canada Goose for years of excellent governance, and for the trust they place in Royer to propel the BAFFIN® brand worldwide.

Quotes

"This combination marks a defining milestone in Royer's history. BAFFIN® is a brand with real heritage, and we see enormous opportunity to build on that legacy and grow it globally. We're committed to investing in Baffin and its team."

-- Simon La Rochelle, President of Royer

"Baffin has built an incredible reputation over more than 40 years by creating products that perform in some of the world's toughest conditions. Joining Royer brings together two Canadian companies with a shared commitment to craftsmanship, innovation and technical expertise. I'm excited about what we can accomplish together and the opportunities ahead for the brand."

-- Mark Hubner, Managing Director, Baffin

ABOUT ROYER

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Royer is a Canadian manufacturer of technical footwear recognized for its performance, comfort, and durability, serving workers across the most diverse sectors, including military, police forces, mining, oil and gas, metallurgy, construction, and heavy industrial manufacturing.

ABOUT BAFFIN

Founded in 1979 by the Hubner family in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Baffin has spent more than four decades engineering technically advanced boots for the coldest and most demanding environments on earth. From polar expeditions to industrial worksites, Baffin's footwear is designed and tested to perform when conditions are at their most extreme, earning the brand a reputation as one of Canada's most trusted names in winter, outdoor, and industrial footwear.

SOURCE L.P. Royer Inc.

Source and information: Patrick Gaudreau, Director - Corporate Affairs, L.P. Royer inc., Phone: +1 450 578-2781, [email protected]