ROYAL CARIBBEAN ANNOUNCES QUANTUM OF THE SEAS' 2027-28 SINGAPORE GETAWAYS, MAKING ASIA HOLIDAYS BOLDER FOR EVERY GENERATION

A familiar favourite returns to Singapore with 3- to 10-night adventures visiting iconic destinations in the region, including Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Japan

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Quantum of the Seas will once again call Singapore home in 2027, giving adventurers across the region more ways to explore Asia. From October 2027 to March 2028, families and friends can choose from 3- to 10-night vacations from Singapore, sailing to the beaches, cities and cultures of Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Japan with the convenience of starting and ending their holiday in one of Asia's best-connected hubs.

Quantum of the Seas touts unparalleled views from every room on board, cutting-edge technology and live theatrical shows designed to dazzle.

"Quantum of the Seas has become a familiar and much-loved ship for guests across Asia, and we're excited to bring these thrilling adventures back to Singapore," said Chad Grospe, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean. "With these 2027-28 holidays, we're building on strong demand we've seen over past seasons – from 3- and 4-night getaways to longer adventures that connect vacationers to spectacular landscapes, cuisines and cultural wonders around Asia. Whether it's a multigenerational family holiday or a getaway with friends, it's all about making memories together."

Holidaymakers of all ages on Quantum of the Seas can choose from a variety of adventures and must-see destinations in the region, with easy access for both local guests and fly-cruise holidaymakers. Highlights of the 2027-28 season include:

Guests can experience the ultimate weekend escape with 3- and 4-night getaways through Southeast Asia's most captivating destinations, savouring the world-renowned street food of Penang's historic George Town and unwinding on the sun-soaked shores of Phuket .

through Southeast Asia's most captivating destinations, savouring the world-renowned and unwinding on the sun-soaked shores . Those looking for more time away can choose between 4- and 5-night adventures to the sun-soaked shores of Phuket, Thailand, or delight in 10-night journeys that reach further to the bustling city of Bangkok, Thailand.

to the sun-soaked shores of or delight in that reach further to the bustling city of For an extended journey, guests can embark on longer holidays of up to 10 nights to iconic cities like Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and Hong Kong , along with bucket-list destinations in Japan such as Tokyo, Nagoya and Kobe where holidaymakers can experience each city's unique heritage as they travel westward from Tokyo to Nagoya's industrial origins and Kobe's awe-inspiring mountain views.

On Quantum, thrill-seekers of all ages can test new heights on the Ripcord by iFly skydiving simulator, catch waves on the FlowRider, scale the rock-climbing wall and soak in sweeping ocean views from the North Star – the all-glass observation capsule that rises more than 300 feet above the sea. At SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity complex at sea, guests can keep the energy high with bumper cars, basketball and roller-skating, while younger vacationers can make a splash at the H2O Zone, a dedicated water play area designed just for them.

Quantum of the Seas features a variety of dining and drink options to choose from allowing guests to savour a world of flavours between every adventure. The lineup features a medley of cuisines, including an exclusive five-course dining experience at Chef's Table, fresh sushi at Izumi, Tuscan family-style plates at Jamie's Italian, premium cuts at Chops Grille and imaginative dishes at Wonderland. Guests can also look forward to one-of-a-kind entertainment options designed to delight all ages, from full-scale productions at the Royal Theater to transformative performances at Two70 and a variety of live music spots for all moods.

Vacationers can now book their Quantum of the Seas holidays on Royal Caribbean's website here.

About Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and exclusive destinations revolutionize vacations with industry-leading innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills and ways to chill, to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 23 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the vacation brand's Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in The Bahamas, plus four new signature destinations joining the growing lineup by 2027.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visit www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com, call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean International

Jessica Redford, [email protected]; Exther Teo, [email protected]