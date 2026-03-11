ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S NEWEST VACATION WILL BRING AMERICA'S GOT TALENT TO SEA FOR THE FIRST TIME

Performers from the Got Talent universe will headline a new live stage show for families on Legend of the Seas, marking the global format's first-ever show at sea

MIAMI, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Royal Caribbean is making waves with the debut of a brand-new America's Got Talent stage show on Legend of the Seas. In August 2026, America's Got Talent LIVE on Legend of the Seas will deliver a reimagined extension of the beloved global variety show to families from around the world, marking the first time the series will headline at sea.

Royal Caribbean delivers the ultimate entertainment at sea – from Broadway-caliber productions and original shows to high-diving AquaTheater performances, Olympic-level ice skating shows and immersive live music across the fleet. In the episode of Behind the Crown & Anchor, go behind the curtain of Royal Caribbean’s entertainment innovation - spotlighting the creatives, performers, production teams and technology that power these next-generation experiences. Speed Speed Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas will debut an all-new stage show, America’s Got Talent LIVE on Legend of the Seas. Legend’s Royal Theater will showcase a dynamic lineup of unique acts, featuring performers from the Got Talent Universe, from magicians and musicians to acrobats, aerialists and more.

"At Royal Caribbean, we are constantly redefining live entertainment at every turn--bringing jaw-dropping performances to life across stage, air, water, and ice--and America's Got Talent LIVE on Legend of the Seas is the perfect expression of that vision," said Christine Coachman, vice president of entertainment, Royal Caribbean. "As one of the most acclaimed entertainment franchises on television, America's Got Talent perfectly reflects our commitment to bold, world-class experiences that will truly wow our audiences on Legend."

America's Got Talent LIVE on Legend of the Seas will amplify what has made the Got Talent franchise a global cultural phenomenon. Legend's Royal Theater will showcase a dynamic lineup of unique acts featuring performers from the Got Talent universe, from magicians and musicians to acrobats, aerialists and more.

"We're thrilled to bring Got Talent to an all-new at sea experience as we set sail for the first time with Royal Caribbean," said Erica Gadecki, Executive Vice President of Partnership Solutions, Fremantle. "We can't wait to showcase incredible acts from around the world on a brand-new stage onboard, creating an unforgettable experience for fans."

From iconic performers showcasing the very best of Got Talent from around the globe to the golden ticket debut of Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," Legend will bring to life experiences for all ages with a lineup of top-notch entertainment. Families will be on the edge of their seats with deck-defying high divers, aerialists, robots and dancers in the AquaTheater; and show-stopping performances at Absolute Zero, the largest ice arena at sea. Vacationers can keep the night going at one of more than 20 bars, lounges and live music spots, including jazz tunes at Lou's, sing-offs at Dueling Pianos, and iconic dining experiences transporting guests to the age of cinema at Hollywoodland Supper Club or the Silk Routes at Royal Railway – Legend Station. More information on Legend's new entertainment experiences will be revealed soon.

Legend will level up European summers with 7- night Western Mediterranean vacations from Barcelona, Spain, and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy, visiting bucket-list locales such as Provence (Marseille), France; Naples, Italy; and Palma De Mallorca, Spain. The Icon Class vacation will then make its grand Caribbean debut in November 2026 with 6-night Western Caribbean and 8-night Southern Caribbean vacations from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Along with each Caribbean vacation including a visit to Royal Caribbean's top-rated destination at Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, adventurers will have the chance to bask in sun-soaked destinations like Oranjestad, Aruba, and Willemstad, Curacao.

