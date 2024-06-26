CAVENDISH, PE, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint is releasing a new $1 commemorative circulation coin honouring L. M. Montgomery, one of the most prolific and widely read authors in Canadian history. On the 150th anniversary of her birth, this coin pays tribute to Montgomery's talent and enduring contributions to Canadian and world literature, as well as her role in popularizing Prince Edward Island (PEI) and Canada through her timeless Anne of Green Gables novel series and other memorable works. This coin will start entering circulation on June 27, 2024.

"The Anne of Green Gables novels are iconic works of Canadian literature, and have captivated millions of readers in Canada and around the world," said The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. "This new coin in tribute to L. M. Montgomery and her literary masterpieces will help keep the story of Anne in our pockets for generations to come."

"The life and legacy of L. M. Montgomery is the kind of story that belongs on the first circulation coin to celebrate an author," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "With her iconic tales of Anne Shirley still being translated into dozens of languages and adapted for stage and screen, we are proud to have represented Montgomery's story on a coin that will be shared and treasured for generations."

The coin was unveiled at Green Gables Heritage Place, the family house and farmstead administered by Parks Canada that Montgomery used as the inspiration for the setting of her novel Anne of Green Gables. Its artwork is the creation of Prince Edward Island artist Brenda Jones. It features a profile portrait of the beloved Canadian author

(1874-1942) around the time Anne of Green Gables was written, along with the author's signature and the cat drawing she often included when signing her name.

To convey the power of Montgomery's imagination, the coin design flows from the view of the author putting pen to paper (represented by the portfolio and inkwell) to that of Anne Shirley gazing out at PEI farmland – the real-life inspiration for many of Montgomery's stories. The obverse features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

"I greatly admire my grandmother, for her contribution to Canadian literature and culture, her strength of character, and the love, pride and sense of responsibility she gave to my family," said Montgomery's granddaughter, Kate Macdonald Butler. "For her to be commemorated on millions of circulation coins is an unimaginable honour and I hope Canadians will cherish it as much as I do, not only for the stories she told, but for the woman she was."

Born in Clifton, PEI in 1874, L. M. Montgomery published hundreds of short stories and poems, in addition to 20 novels, including the famed: Anne of Green Gables stories. She eventually settled in Toronto, where she died in 1942. Montgomery was finally laid to rest in PEI's Cavendish Cemetery – a last return to the island she so cherished.

Limited to a mintage of three million coins, of which two million are coloured, this new $1 circulation coin begins circulating on June 27, 2024. It will reach Canadians through their change as bank branches and businesses replenish their coin inventories.

Other collector products adding to this commemoration include coloured and uncoloured special wrap rolls of 25 uncirculated coins each, as well as a fine silver coin.

These collectibles can be ordered as of today by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or online at www.mint.ca/LMM.They are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's Ottawa and Winnipeg boutiques, as well as through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors.

Images of the circulation coin and collector products are available here.

