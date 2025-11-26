OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint (the "Mint") is announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. These results provide insights into the Mint's activities, the impacts of economic uncertainties and trade barriers on its businesses and its expectations for the next 12 months.

"Year-over-year revenues are higher, driven by increased precious metal market prices and strong performance from our Foreign Circulation business," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "We continue to actively manage the impact of prolonged economic and geopolitical events around the globe, including the uncertainty related to trade barriers on the demand for precious metals products, on the precious metals lease rates, and on our global supplier network. As a team, we remain focused on the Mint's long-term strategy to help build a strong business for the Canada of tomorrow."

To read the Mint's Third Quarter Report for 2025, please visit www.mint.ca.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)

For more information, please contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Tel: (613) 884-6370, [email protected]