Royal Canadian Mint Celebrates 75th Anniversary of V-E Day on 2020 Proof Silver Dollar

The airman's silhouette from the 2020 Proof Silver Dollar transforms into an exquisitely detailed engraving on the 2020 $100 14-Karat Gold Coin – 75 th Anniversary of V-E Day. The reverse design by Guelph, Ontario artist Laurie McGaw is a V-E Day salute to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). Against a "V" for Victory backdrop, a wing commander is flanked by a pilot on his right and a waving member of the RCAF Women's Division on his left. The pilot flashes a victory sign and the commander raises his hand to salute as a Spitfire fighter plane flies overhead.

The Mint highlights another chapter in Canadian history on the 2020 $200 Pure Gold Coin – Early Canadian History: New France, designed by artist Alan Daniel. It depicts New France pioneer Louis Hébert and his family clearing land to grow crops for Samuel de Champlain's Habitation, the 1608 settlement that would become Quebec City. Daniel has derived the location of Hébert's land from Champlain's own drawing of his settlement, with the fortifications visible in the background of the coin's design.

Other products launching this month, including several perennial favourites, include:

The 2020 Classic Canadian Uncirculated Set;

The 2020 Gift Sets, celebrating the themes "Born in 2020", "Married in 2020", "Happy Birthday" and "O Canada";

The 2020 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Best Wishes on your Wedding Day, featuring a heart-shaped design by artist Sylvie Daigneault selectively plated in pink gold;

