TORONTO, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) today announced its intention to redeem all outstanding Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC) 2.088 per cent subordinated debentures due June 30, 2030 for 100 per cent of their principal amount plus accrued interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. The redemption will occur on June 30, 2025. The current principal amount of 2.088 per cent NVCC subordinated debentures outstanding is $1,250,000,000.

The redemption of the debentures will be financed out of the general corporate funds of Royal Bank of Canada.

