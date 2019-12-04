Royal Bank of Canada Reports Fourth Quarter and 2019 Results

All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on our audited Annual and unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the year and quarter ended October 31, 2019 and related notes prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Our 2019 Annual Report (which includes our audited Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion & Analysis), our 2019 Annual Information Form and our Supplementary Financial Information are available on our website at: http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations.

2019 Net Income

$12.9 Billion

Record earnings 2019 Diluted EPS1

$8.75

Solid 5% growth YoY 2019 ROE2

16.8%

Balanced capital deployment CET1 Ratio

12.1%

Robust capital levels

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) today reported record net income of $12,871 million for the year ended October 31, 2019, up $440 million or 4% from the prior year, with diluted EPS1 growth of 5%. Results reflected strong earnings growth in Personal & Commercial Banking and Wealth Management as we continued to leverage our scale and unique client value proposition to drive strong client-driven volumes. Solid results in Insurance were mainly driven by the impact of new longevity reinsurance contracts. These were partially offset by lower earnings in Investor & Treasury Services, primarily due to lower funding and liquidity revenue and severance and related costs associated with repositioning of the business, and in Capital Markets, due to a challenging market environment. Our results also reflect an increase due to foreign exchange translation. Provisions for credit losses (PCL) ratio on loans of 31 basis points (bps) increased by 8 bps from the prior year and the PCL on impaired loans ratio was 27 bps.

Our capital position remained robust with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 12.1%, up 60 bps from the prior year. In addition, we increased our quarterly dividend twice during 2019, for an annual dividend increase of 8%. In 2019, we repurchased 10.3 million shares for $1 billion.

"Against a challenging macroeconomic environment, we delivered solid results in 2019 and maintained a leading return on equity, a testament to the strength of our diversified business model, and the power of our Purpose to engage employees on our journey to transform the bank for the future. We have been investing significantly in talent, technology and our trusted global brand to offer differentiated advice and experiences across our businesses, and believe this positions us well to continue delivering long-term sustainable value for our clients, communities and shareholders." – Dave McKay, RBC President and Chief Executive Officer

_____________________________________ 1 Earnings per share (EPS). 2 Return on Equity (ROE). This measure does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. For further information, refer to the Key Performance and non-GAAP measures section on page 11 of this Earnings Release.

2019 Full Year Business Segment Performance

6% earnings growth in Personal & Commercial Banking, mainly due to average volume growth of 7% (average loan growth in Canadian Banking: +6% residential mortgages and +11% business loans; average deposits growth: +9% in both business and personal deposits) and higher spreads as higher interest rates more than offset the impact of competitive pricing pressures. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL. PCL on impaired loans ratio increased 4 bps, largely reflecting higher provisions on impaired loans in Canadian Banking. We generated positive operating leverage of 2.4%, while continuing to invest in the business to create more value for our >14 million Personal & Commercial Banking clients and build new client relationships. Higher staff-related costs were in part due to the addition of commercial account managers and investment advisors to deliver more advice and insights to our clients. We also continued our investments in technology, including in digital solutions for both our personal and business banking clients.





13% earnings growth in Wealth Management, mainly due to higher average fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales benefiting from our scale, talent and infrastructure advantage, as well as higher net interest income driven by average volume growth at City National Bank, which continued to add both teams and offices in key locations such as New York City and Washington D.C. Net income also included a gain on the sale of the private debt business of BlueBay ($134 million after-tax). These factors were partially offset by increased costs in support of business growth, higher variable compensation commensurate with revenue growth and higher PCL.





mainly due to higher average fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales benefiting from our scale, talent and infrastructure advantage, as well as higher net interest income driven by average volume growth at City National Bank, which continued to add both teams and offices in key locations such as and Net income also included a gain on the sale of the private debt business of BlueBay ( after-tax). These factors were partially offset by increased costs in support of business growth, higher variable compensation commensurate with revenue growth and higher PCL. 4% earnings growth in Insurance, mainly due to the impact of new longevity reinsurance contracts, partially offset by higher claims costs.





mainly due to the impact of new longevity reinsurance contracts, partially offset by higher claims costs. 36% lower earnings in Investor & Treasury Services, primarily due to lower funding and liquidity revenue driven by the short-term interest rate environment and lower gains from the disposition of certain securities, as well as severance and related costs ( $83 million after-tax) associated with repositioning of the business. Lower revenue from our asset services business largely driven by secular industry trends, also contributed to the decrease.





primarily due to lower funding and liquidity revenue driven by the short-term interest rate environment and lower gains from the disposition of certain securities, as well as severance and related costs ( after-tax) associated with repositioning of the business. Lower revenue from our asset services business largely driven by secular industry trends, also contributed to the decrease. 4% lower earnings in Capital Markets, as Corporate and Investment Banking revenue saw headwinds from challenging market conditions driving lower industry-wide investment banking activity. Higher PCL and higher technology and related costs also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by a lower effective tax rate, largely reflecting changes in earnings mix, higher revenue in Global Markets and the impact of foreign exchange translation. Despite a challenging market environment, RBC Capital Markets® continues to be well positioned as a premier global investment bank. We have been successful in winning more and higher quality mandates, increasing our ranking to top 10 in U.S. M&A advisory for announced transactions, our highest ranking achieved to date.

Q4 2019 Performance

Earnings of $3,206 million were down $44 million or 1% from a year ago, due to lower results in Investor & Treasury Services, Capital Markets, Insurance and Corporate Support. These were partially offset by higher earnings in Wealth Management and Personal & Commercial Banking.

Earnings were down $57 million or 2% from last quarter, due to lower earnings in Investor & Treasury Services, Capital Markets, Personal & Commercial Banking and Corporate Support. These were partially offset by higher earnings in Wealth Management and Insurance.











Q4 2019

compared to

Q4 2018 • Net income of $3,206 million ↓ 1% • Diluted EPS1 of $2.18 ↓ 1% • ROE2 of 16.2% ↓ 140 bps • CET1 ratio of 12.1% ↑ 60 bps Q4 2019

compared to

Q3 2019 • Net income of $3,206 million ↓ 2% • Diluted EPS1 of $2.18 ↓ 2% • ROE2 of 16.2% ↓ 50 bps • CET1 ratio of 12.1% ↑ 20 bps

_____________________________________ 1 Earnings per share (EPS). 2 Return on Equity (ROE). This measure does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. For further information, refer to the Key Performance and non-GAAP measures section on page 11 of this Earnings Release.

Q4 2019 Business Segment Performance

Personal & Commercial Banking

Net income of $1,618 million increased $80 million or 5% from a year ago, mainly due to average volume growth of 6% in loans and 10% in deposits in Canadian Banking, benefiting from solid housing activity, our growing client-facing sales force as well as a favourable interest rate environment. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL. Total PCL increased $70 million or 22%. PCL on impaired loans ratio increased 4 bps, largely driven by higher provisions on impaired loans in Canadian Banking portfolios.

Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $46 million or 3%. Higher net interest income driven by average volume growth of 2%, partially offset by lower spreads, was more than offset by higher PCL and the timing of professional fees.

Wealth Management

Net income of $729 million increased $176 million or 32% from a year ago, mainly due to a gain on the sale of the private debt business of BlueBay ($134 million after-tax) as well as higher average fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and industry-leading net sales in Canada.

Compared to last quarter, net income increased $90 million or 14%, largely due to a gain on the sale of the private debt business of BlueBay and higher average fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales. These factors were partially offset by a decrease in net interest income driven by lower spreads (mainly at City National Bank), increased costs in support of business growth and higher variable compensation commensurate with revenue growth.

Insurance

Net income of $282 million decreased $36 million or 11% from a year ago, primarily due to lower favourable reinsurance contract renegotiations and lower favourable annual actuarial assumption updates. Higher claims costs and lower favourable investment-related experience also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by the impact of new longevity reinsurance contracts.

Compared to last quarter, net income increased $78 million or 38%, primarily due to the impact of new longevity reinsurance contracts and favourable reinsurance contract renegotiations in the current quarter, partially offset by lower favourable investment-related experience.

Investor & Treasury Services

Net income of $45 million decreased $110 million or 71% from a year ago, primarily due to severance and related costs associated with repositioning of the business ($83 million after-tax), as well as lower funding and liquidity revenue driven by the short-term rate environment. Lower revenue from our asset services business due to reduced client activity and lower deposit margins also contributed to the decrease.

Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $73 million or 62%, mainly driven by severance and related costs associated with repositioning of the business.

Capital Markets

Net income of $584 million decreased $82 million or 12% from a year ago, largely driven by lower revenue in Corporate and Investment Banking, partly due to lower global investment banking fee pools and higher PCL. These factors were partially offset by a lower effective tax rate, largely reflecting changes in earnings mix. Global Markets generated higher revenue despite heightened market uncertainty.

Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $69 million or 11%, mainly due to lower M&A revenues, primarily in the U.S., lower equity origination, largely in the U.S. and Europe, as well as higher costs related to changes in the timing of deferred compensation. Lower fixed income trading, mainly in the U.S., and higher PCL also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by a lower effective tax rate, higher foreign exchange trading revenue, mainly in Europe, higher debt origination, largely in the U.S., and higher municipal banking activity.

Corporate Support

Net loss was $52 million in the current quarter, largely due to impact of an unfavourable accounting adjustment. Net loss was $15 million in the prior quarter, mainly due to net unfavourable tax adjustments, largely offset by asset/liability management activities. Net income was $20 million in the prior year, largely reflecting net favourable tax adjustments.

Capital and Credit Quality

Capital – As at October 31, 2019, Basel III CET1 ratio was 12.1%, up 20 bps from last quarter, mainly reflecting internal capital generation which was partially offset by higher risk-weighted assets due to continued business growth, and share buybacks. We continued to deliver a strong return of capital to shareholders with $2 billion returned to shareholders in the fourth quarter, including $474 million of net repurchases.

Credit Quality – Total PCL was $499 million. PCL on loans of $505 million increased $172 million or 52% from a year ago, due to higher provisions in Personal & Commercial Banking, Capital Markets and Wealth Management, as we returned to a more normalized level of credit losses towards the end of 2019. The PCL ratio on loans of 32 bps increased by 9 bps and the PCL on impaired loans ratio was 27 bps.

Total PCL in Personal & Commercial Banking increased $70 million or 22% from a year ago. PCL on impaired loans ratio increased 4 bps, largely driven by higher provisions on impaired loans in our Canadian Banking commercial portfolios and retail portfolios.

Total PCL in Wealth Management increased $30 million from a year ago. PCL on impaired loans ratio increased 17 bps, largely driven by higher provisions on impaired loans in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National), mainly in the consumer discretionary sector.

Total PCL in Capital Markets increased $46 million from a year ago. PCL on impaired loans ratio increased 17 bps, driven by higher provisions on impaired loans in the industrial products and oil & gas sectors.

Compared to last quarter, total PCL on loans increased $76 million or 18%, mainly due to higher provisions in Personal & Commercial Banking and Capital Markets. The PCL ratio on loans was up 5 bps and the PCL on impaired loans ratio was up 2 bps from last quarter.

PCL on loans in Personal & Commercial Banking increased $48 million from the prior quarter, reflecting higher provisions on performing loans largely in Canadian Banking, mainly driven by unfavourable changes in portfolio mix, partially offset by favourable changes in macroeconomic factors and model updates. Higher provisions on impaired loans in Canadian Banking, partially offset by lower provisions on impaired loans in Caribbean Banking, also contributed to the increase.

PCL on loans in Capital Markets increased $22 million from the prior quarter, driven by higher provisions on performing loans due to unfavourable changes in portfolio mix. Higher provisions on impaired loans also contributed to the increase.

Digitally Enabled Relationship Bank

90-day Active Mobile users increased 16% from a year ago to 4.5 million, resulting in a 20% increase in mobile sessions. Digital adoption increased to 52%.

In September 2019, RBC announced the launch of the RBC Insight Edge™ platform for its business banking clients across Canada. RBC Insight Edge™ is a first-of-its-kind Canadian platform that RBC advisors will use to provide clients with relevant insights about their industry performance, customers, and markets. RBC Insight Edge™ leverages the bank's expertise in information management and insight development which is safeguarded by rigorous privacy standards to help business owners and managers turn insights into actions that improve client loyalty and productivity and drive growth.

























Selected financial and other highlights

























As at or for the three months ended

For the year ended (Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share, number of and percentage amounts)

October 31

2019

July 31

2019

October 31

2018



October 31

2019

October 31

2018

Total revenue $ 11,370 $ 11,544 $ 10,669

$ 46,002 $ 42,576

Provision for credit losses (PCL)

499

425

353



1,864

1,307

Insurance policyholder benefits, claims and acquisition expense (PBCAE)

654

1,046

494



4,085

2,676

Non-interest expense

6,319

5,992

5,882



24,139

22,833

Income before income taxes

3,898

4,081

3,940



15,914

15,760 Net income $ 3,206 $ 3,263 $ 3,250

$ 12,871 $ 12,431 Segments - net income























Personal & Commercial Banking $ 1,618 $ 1,664 $ 1,538

$ 6,402 $ 6,028

Wealth Management

729

639

553



2,550

2,265

Insurance

282

204

318



806

775

Investor & Treasury Services

45

118

155



475

741

Capital Markets

584

653

666



2,666

2,777

Corporate Support

(52)

(15)

20



(28)

(155) Net income $ 3,206 $ 3,263 $ 3,250

$ 12,871 $ 12,431 Selected information























Earnings per share (EPS) - basic $ 2.19 $ 2.23 $ 2.21

$ 8.78 $ 8.39



- diluted

2.18

2.22

2.20



8.75

8.36

Return on common equity (ROE) (1) (2)

16.2%

16.7%

17.6%



16.8%

17.6%

Average common equity (1) $ 76,600 $ 75,800 $ 71,700

$ 75,000 $ 68,900

Net interest margin (NIM) - on average earning assets, net (3)

1.60%

1.61%

1.65%



1.61%

1.64%

PCL on loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.32%

0.27%

0.23%



0.31%

0.23%

PCL on performing loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.05%

0.02%

0.03%



0.04%

0.03%

PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.27%

0.25%

0.20%



0.27%

0.20%

Gross impaired loans (GIL) as a % of loans and acceptances

0.46%

0.47%

0.37%



0.46%

0.37%

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (4)

127%

122%

123%



127%

123% Capital ratios and Leverage ratio























Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio

12.1%

11.9%

11.5%



12.1%

11.5%

Tier 1 capital ratio

13.2%

13.0%

12.8%



13.2%

12.8%

Total capital ratio

15.2%

15.0%

14.6%



15.2%

14.6%

Leverage ratio

4.3%

4.4%

4.4%



4.3%

4.4% Selected balance sheet and other information (5)























Total assets $ 1,428,935 $ 1,406,902 $ 1,334,734

$ 1,428,935 $ 1,334,734

Securities, net of applicable allowance

249,004

240,661

222,866



249,004

222,866

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

618,856

612,393

576,818



618,856

576,818

Derivative related assets

101,560

98,774

94,039



101,560

94,039

Deposits (3)

886,005

880,239

836,197



886,005

836,197

Common equity

77,816

76,550

73,552



77,816

73,552

Total capital risk-weighted assets

512,856

510,664

496,459



512,856

496,459

Assets under management (AUM)

762,300

744,800

671,000



762,300

671,000

Assets under administration (AUA) (6)

5,678,000

5,588,600

5,533,700



5,678,000

5,533,700 Common share information























Shares outstanding (000s) - average basic

1,432,685

1,434,276

1,440,207



1,434,779

1,443,894



- average diluted

1,438,257

1,440,130

1,446,514



1,440,682

1,450,485



- end of period

1,430,096

1,433,954

1,438,794



1,430,096

1,438,794

Dividends declared per common share $ 1.05 $ 1.02 $ 0.98

$ 4.07 $ 3.77

Dividend yield (7)

4.0%

3.9%

3.8%



4.1%

3.7%

Common share price (RY on TSX) (8) $ 106.24 $ 104.22 $ 95.92

$ 106.24 $ 95.92

Market capitalization (TSX) (8)

151,933

149,447

138,009



151,933

138,009 Business information (number of)























Employees (full-time equivalent) (FTE)

82,801

84,087

81,870



82,801

81,870

Bank branches

1,327

1,328

1,333



1,327

1,333

Automated teller machines (ATMs)

4,600

4,586

4,537



4,600

4,537 Period average US$ equivalent of C$1.00 (9) $ 0.755 $ 0.754 $ 0.767

$ 0.752 $ 0.776 Period-end US$ equivalent of C$1.00 $ 0.759 $ 0.757 $ 0.760

$ 0.759 $ 0.760





(1) Average amounts are calculated using methods intended to approximate the average of the daily balances for the period. This includes Average common equity used in the calculation of ROE. For further details, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of our 2019 Annual Report. (2) These measures may not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other financial institutions. See the How we measure and report our business segments section and the Key performance and Non-GAAP Measures section of this Earnings Release, our Q4 2019 Supplementary Financial Information and our 2019 Annual Report for additional information. (3) Commencing Q4 2019, the interest component and the accrued interest payable recorded on certain deposits carried at Fair Value Through Profit and Loss (FVTPL) previously presented in trading revenue and deposits, respectively, are presented in net interest income and other liabilities respectively. Comparative amounts have been reclassified to conform with this presentation. (4) LCR is the average for the three months ended for each respective period and is calculated in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions' (OSFI) Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) guideline. For further details, refer to the Liquidity and funding risk section of our 2019 Annual Report. (5) Represents period-end spot balances. (6) AUA includes $15.5 billion and $8.1 billion (July 31, 2019 – $15.7 billion and $8.3 billion; October 31, 2018 – $16.7 billion and $9.6 billion) of securitized residential mortgages and credit card loans, respectively. (7) Defined as dividends per common share divided by the average of the high and low share price in the relevant period. (8) Based on TSX closing market price at period-end. (9) Average amounts are calculated using month-end spot rates for the period.



Personal & Commercial Banking



As at or for the three months ended



October 31 July 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except number of and percentage amounts and as otherwise noted) 2019 2019 2018

Net interest income $ 3,238 $ 3,221 $ 3,067

Non-interest income

1,330

1,325

1,297 Total revenue

4,568

4,546

4,364

PCL on performing assets

50

15

25

PCL on impaired assets

337

326

292 Total PCL

387

341

317

Non-interest expense

2,007

1,959

1,987 Net income before income taxes

2,174

2,246

2,060 Net income $ 1,618 $ 1,664 $ 1,538 Revenue by business













Canadian Banking

4,321

4,304

4,132

Caribbean & U.S. Banking

247

242

232 Selected balances and other information













ROE

27.0%

28.0%

26.7%

NIM

2.82%

2.86%

2.82%

Efficiency ratio (1)

43.9%

43.1%

45.5%

Operating leverage

3.7%

3.5%

2.5%

Average total assets $ 477,900 $ 468,400 $ 451,100

Average total earning assets, net

456,100

447,200

431,500

Average loans and acceptances, net

458,900

449,500

432,200

Average deposits

405,200

396,300

368,700

AUA (2) (3)

283,800

282,200

266,500

Average AUA

281,800

280,600

274,900

AUM (3)

5,000

4,900

4,700

PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.29%

0.29%

0.25% Other selected information - Canadian Banking













Net income $ 1,555 $ 1,609 $ 1,463

NIM

2.76%

2.80%

2.77%

Efficiency ratio (1)

42.0%

41.5%

43.8%

Operating leverage

4.3%

1.7%

2.3%





(1) Calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue. (2) AUA includes $15.5 billion and $8.1 billion (July 31, 2019 – $15.7 billion and $8.3 billion; October 31, 2018 – $16.7 billion and $9.6 billion) of securitized residential mortgages and credit card loans, respectively. (3) Represents period-end spot balances.

Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018

Net income of $1,618 million increased $80 million or 5% compared to the prior year, largely reflecting average volume growth of 8%, partially offset by higher PCL.

Total revenue increased $204 million or 5%, mainly due to average volume growth of 6% in loans and 10% in deposits in Canadian Banking.

Net interest margin was flat compared to prior year, as higher interest rates were offset by the impact of competitive pricing pressures.

Total PCL increased $70 million or 22%. PCL on impaired loans ratio increased 4 bps, largely driven by higher provisions on impaired loans in our Canadian Banking portfolios. For further details on PCL, refer to Credit quality in the Q4 2019 Business Segment Performance section on page 3 of this Earnings Release.

Non-interest expense increased $20 million or 1%, primarily attributable to an increase in staff-related costs, partially offset by lower marketing costs.

Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019

Net income decreased $46 million or 3% from the prior quarter. Higher net interest income driven by average volume growth of 2%, partially offset by lower spreads, was more than offset by higher PCL and the timing of professional fees.





Wealth Management





As at or for the three months ended



October 31 July 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except number of and percentage amounts and as otherwise noted) 2019 2019 2018

Net interest income $ 745 $ 773 $ 679

Non-interest income













Fee-based revenue

1,786

1,740

1,662

Transactional and other revenue

656

516

399 Total revenue

3,187

3,029

2,740

PCL on performing assets

(1)

10

(3)

PCL on impaired assets

35

17

7 Total PCL

34

27

4

Non-interest expense

2,262

2,183

2,061 Net income before income taxes

891

819

675 Net income $ 729 $ 639 $ 553 Revenue by business













Canadian Wealth Management $ 823 $ 821 $ 796

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National)

1,556

1,546

1,345

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (US$ millions)

1,175

1,168

1,031

Global Asset Management

713

567

513

International Wealth Management

95

95

86 Selected balances and other information













ROE

19.5%

17.2%

15.9%

NIM

3.30%

3.59%

3.49%

Pre-tax margin (1)

28.0%

27.0%

24.6%

Average total assets $ 103,900 $ 99,700 $ 91,300

Average total earning assets, net

89,500

85,500

77,100

Average loans and acceptances, net

66,700

64,400

57,800

Average deposits

100,700

95,300

91,800

AUA - total (2)

1,062,200

1,050,800

970,500

- U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (2)

543,300

538,800

483,000

- U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (US$ millions) (2)

412,600

408,100

367,100

AUM (2)

755,700

738,300

664,900

Average AUA

1,055,700

1,039,700

988,900

Average AUM

753,300

729,300

679,900

PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.21%

0.11%

0.04%

Number of advisors (3)

5,296

5,222

5,042

















(1) Pre-tax margin is defined as net income before income taxes divided by total revenue. (2) Represents period-end spot balances. (3) Represents client-facing advisors across all our wealth management businesses.

Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018

Net income increased $176 million or 32% from the prior year, mainly due to a gain on the sale of the private debt business of BlueBay of $134 million (after-tax) and higher average fee-based client assets.

Total revenue increased $447 million or 16%, mainly due to a gain on the sale of the private debt business of BlueBay of $151 million, higher average fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, and the change in the fair value of the hedges related to our U.S. share-based compensation plans, which was largely offset in non-interest expense. Higher net interest income driven by average loan growth of 15%, partially offset by lower spreads, also contributed to the increase.

Total PCL increased $30 million. PCL on impaired loans ratio increased 17 bps, largely driven by higher provisions on impaired loans in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National), mainly in one sector. For further details on PCL, refer to Credit quality in the Q4 2019 Business Segment Performance section on page 3 of this Earnings Release.

Non-interest expense increased $201 million or 10%, primarily due to the change in the fair value our U.S. share-based compensation plans, which was largely offset in revenue, increased costs in support of business growth, largely reflecting higher staff-related costs, and higher variable compensation commensurate with revenue growth.

Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019

Net income increased $90 million or 14% from the prior quarter, largely due to a gain on the sale of the private debt business of BlueBay of $134 million (after-tax) and higher average fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales. These factors were partially offset by a decrease in net interest income driven by lower spreads, increased costs in support of business growth and higher variable compensation commensurate with revenue growth.













Insurance













As at or for the three months ended



October 31 July 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts) 2019 2019 2018

Non-interest income













Net earned premiums $ 944 $ 914 $ 1,222

Investment income (1)

168

505

(230)

Fee income

41

44

47

Total revenue

1,153

1,463

1,039

Insurance policyholder benefits and claims (1)

572

971

416

Insurance policyholder acquisition expense

82

75

78

Non-interest expense

153

149

159 Net income before income taxes

346

268

386 Net income $ 282 $ 204 $ 318 Revenue by business













Canadian Insurance $ 609 $ 991 $ 536

International Insurance

544

472

503 Selected balances and other information













ROE

50.3%

39.2%

57.2%

Premiums and deposits (2) $ 1,105 $ 1,079 $ 1,374

Fair value changes on investments backing policyholder liabilities (1)

(28)

385

(342)





(1) Investment income can experience volatility arising from fluctuation of fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) assets. The investments which support actuarial liabilities are predominantly fixed income assets designated as FVTPL. Consequently, changes in the fair values of these assets are recorded in the Consolidated Statements of Income and are largely offset by changes in the fair value of the actuarial liabilities, the impact of which is reflected in Insurance policyholder benefits, claims and acquisition expense. (2) Premiums and deposits include premiums on risk-based insurance and annuity products, and individual and group segregated fund deposits, consistent with insurance industry practices.

Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018

Net income decreased $36 million or 11% from a year ago, primarily due to lower favourable reinsurance contract renegotiations and lower favourable annual actuarial assumption updates. Higher claims costs and lower favourable investment-related experience also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by the impact of new longevity reinsurance contracts.

Total revenue increased $114 million or 11%, largely due to the change in fair value of investments backing our policyholder liabilities, which is largely offset in PBCAE as indicated below and realized investment gains. Business growth, largely in longevity reinsurance, also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by lower group annuity sales, which is largely offset in PBCAE as indicated below.

PBCAE increased $160 million or 32%, mainly due to the change in fair value of investments backing our policyholder liabilities, lower favourable investment-related experience, business growth and lower favourable reinsurance contract negotiations. Lower favourable annual actuarial assumption updates, largely related to unfavourable mortality, morbidity and commission experience, partially offset by favourable economic assumptions, and higher claims costs also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by lower group annuity sales and the favourable impact of new longevity reinsurance contracts.

Non-interest expense decreased $6 million or 4%, driven by cost management initiatives.

Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019

Net income increased $78 million or 38% from the prior quarter, primarily due to the impact of new longevity reinsurance contracts and favourable reinsurance contract renegotiations in the current quarter, partially offset by lower favourable investment-related experience.



Investor & Treasury Services



As at or for the three months ended



October 31 July 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts) 2019 2019

2018

Net interest income $ 37 $ (16) $ 19

Non-interest income

529

577

605 Total revenue

566

561

624

PCL

(1)

1

-

Non-interest expense

508

411

421 Net income before income taxes

59

149

203 Net income $ 45 $ 118 $ 155 Selected balances and other information













ROE

4.8%

13.2%

19.2%

Average deposits $ 175,200 $ 179,300 $ 163,600

Average client deposits

57,600

60,100

59,200

Average wholesale funding deposits

117,600

119,200

104,400

AUA (1)

4,318,100

4,242,100

4,283,100

Average AUA

4,296,300

4,290,900

4,295,200





(1) Represents period-end spot balances.

Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018

Net income decreased $110 million or 71% from a year ago, primarily due to severance and related costs, as well as lower funding and liquidity revenue.

Total revenue decreased $58 million or 9%, mainly reflecting lower funding and liquidity revenue, primarily driven by the short-term rate environment and lower gains from the disposition of certain securities, as well as lower revenue from our asset services business due to reduced client activity. Lower client deposit revenue, largely driven by margin compression reflecting spread tightening, also contributed to the decrease.

Non-interest expense increased $87 million or 21%, largely driven by severance and related costs associated with repositioning of the business.

Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019

Net income decreased $73 million or 62% from last quarter, mainly driven by severance and related costs associated with repositioning of the business.



Capital Markets



As at or for the three months ended





October 31

July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts)

2019

2019

2018

Net interest income (1), (2) $ 1,063 $ 1,018 $ 885

Non-interest income (1), (2)

924

1,016

1,171 Total revenue (1)

1,987

2,034

2,056

PCL on performing assets

18

3

17

PCL on impaired assets

60

53

15 Total PCL

78

56

32

Non-interest expense

1,308

1,269

1,244 Net income before income taxes

601

709

780 Net income $ 584 $ 653 $ 666 Revenue by business













Corporate and Investment Banking $ 934 $ 962 $ 1,087

Global Markets

1,095

1,106

1,035

Other

(42)

(34)

(66) Selected balances and other information













ROE

10.0%

11.1%

11.8%

Average total assets $ 696,100 $ 676,700 $ 591,700

Average trading securities

103,800

101,400

88,000

Average loans and acceptances, net

98,100

101,100

90,700

Average deposits (2)

76,800

75,900

73,700

PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.24%

0.21%

0.07%





(1) The taxable equivalent basis (teb) adjustment for the three months ended October 31, 2019 was $112 million (July 31, 2019 – $111 million, October 31, 2018 - $142 million). (2) Commencing Q4 2019, the interest component and the accrued interest payable recorded on certain deposits carried at FVTPL previously presented in trading revenue and deposits, respectively, are presented in net interest income and other liabilities respectively. Comparative amounts have been reclassified to conform with this presentation.

Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018

Net income decreased $82 million or 12% from a year ago, largely driven by lower revenue in Corporate and Investment Banking and higher PCL. These factors were partially offset by a lower effective tax rate largely reflecting changes in earnings mix, as well as higher revenue in Global Markets.

Total revenue decreased $69 million or 3%, mainly due to lower M&A activity across all regions and lower equity trading revenue primarily in the U.S. These factors were partially offset by higher fixed income trading revenue, largely in North America.

Total PCL increased $46 million. PCL on impaired loans ratio increased 17 bps, driven by higher provisions on impaired loans in a couple of sectors. For further details on PCL, refer to Credit quality in the Q4 2019 Business Segment Performance section on page 3 of this Earnings Release.

Non-interest expense increased $64 million or 5%, mainly driven by higher costs related to changes in the timing of deferred compensation and higher technology and related costs.

Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019

Net income decreased $69 million or 11% from the prior quarter, mainly due to lower M&A revenues, primarily in the U.S., lower equity origination, largely in the U.S. and Europe, as well as higher costs related to changes in the timing of deferred compensation. Lower fixed income trading, mainly in the U.S. and higher PCL also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by a lower effective tax rate, higher foreign exchange trading revenue, mainly in Europe, higher debt origination, largely in the U.S., and higher municipal banking activity.















Corporate Support















As at or for the three months ended





October 31

July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars)

2019

2019

2018

Net interest income (loss) (1) $ 28 $ 22 $ 17

Non-interest income (loss) (1)

(119)

(111)

(171) Total revenue (1)

(91)

(89)

(154)

PCL

1

-

-

Non-interest expense

81

21

10 Net income (loss) before income taxes (1)

(173)

(110)

(164)

Income (recoveries) taxes (1)

(121)

(95)

(184) Net income (2) $ (52) $ (15) $ 20





(1) Teb adjusted. (2) Net income (loss) reflects income attributable to both shareholders and Non-Controlling Interests (NCI). Net income attributable to NCI for the three months ended October 31, 2019 was $(1) million (July 31, 2019 – $(1) million; October 31, 2018 – $(1) million).

Due to the nature of activities and consolidation adjustments reported in this segment, we believe that a comparative period analysis is not relevant. The following identifies material items affecting the reported results in each period.

Total revenue and income taxes (recoveries) in each period in Corporate Support include the deduction of the teb adjustments related to the gross-up of income from Canadian taxable corporate dividends and the U.S. tax credit investment business recorded in Capital Markets. The amount deducted from revenue was offset by an equivalent increase in income taxes (recoveries).

The teb amount for the three months ended October 31, 2019 was $112 million, $111 million in the prior quarter and $142 million last year. For further discussion, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2019 Annual Report.

The following identifies the material items, other than the teb impacts noted previously, affecting the reported results in each period.

Q4 2019

Net loss was $52 million in the current quarter, largely due to impact of an unfavourable accounting adjustment.

Q3 2019

Net loss was $15 million in the prior quarter, mainly due to net unfavourable tax adjustments, largely offset by asset/liability management activities.

Q4 2018

Net income was $20 million in the prior year, largely reflecting net unfavourable tax adjustments.

Key performance and non-GAAP measures

Additional information about these and other key performance and non-GAAP measures can be found under the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of our 2019 Annual Report.

Return on Equity

We measure and evaluate the performance of our consolidated operations and each business segment using a number of financial metrics, such as net income and ROE. ROE does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. We use ROE as a measure of return on total capital invested in our business. The following table provides a summary of our ROE calculations:



Calculation of ROE



For the three months ended For the year ended

October 31, 2019 October 31, 2019

Personal &



Investor &







(Millions of Canadian dollars, except Commercial Wealth

Treasury Capital Corporate



percentage amounts) Banking Management Insurance Services Markets Support Total Total Net income available to common

































shareholders $ 1,593 $ 717 $ 280 $ 41 $ 565 $ (59) $ 3,137 $ 12,591 Total average common equity (1) (2) $ 23,400 $ 14,600 $ 2,200 $ 3,450 $ 22,350 $ 10,600 $ 76,600 $ 75,000 ROE (3) 27.0% 19.5% 50.3% 4.8% 10.0% n.m. 16.2% 16.8%





(1) Total average common equity represents rounded figures. (2) The amounts for the segments are referred to as attributed capital. (3) ROE is based on actual balances of average common equity before rounding. n.m. not meaningful

Non-GAAP Measures

There were no specified items for the three months ended October 31, 2019, July 31, 2019 and October 31, 2018 as well as for the years ended October 31, 2019 and October 31, 2018.

Given the nature and purpose of our management reporting framework, we use and report certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are not defined, do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and may not be comparable with similar information disclosed by other financial institutions. We believe that excluding these specified items from our results is more reflective of our ongoing operating results, will provide readers with a better understanding of management's perspective on our performance, and enhance the comparability of our comparative periods. For further information, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of our 2019 Annual Report.





Consolidated Balance Sheets





As at





October 31

July 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars)

2019 (1)

2019 (2)

2018 (1)















Assets











Cash and due from banks $ 26,310 $ 26,863 $ 30,209















Interest-bearing deposits with banks

38,345

31,553

36,471















Securities













Trading

146,534

140,421

128,258

Investment, net of applicable allowance

102,470

100,240

94,608





249,004

240,661

222,866















Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed

306,961

309,640

294,602















Loans













Retail

426,086

416,583

399,452

Wholesale

195,870

198,941

180,278





621,956

615,524

579,730

Allowance for loan losses

(3,100)

(3,131)

(2,912)





618,856

612,393

576,818















Segregated fund net assets

1,663

1,602

1,368 Other













Customers' liability under acceptances

18,062

17,101

15,641

Derivatives

101,560

98,774

94,039

Premises and equipment

3,191

3,058

2,832

Goodwill

11,236

11,115

11,137

Other intangibles

4,674

4,735

4,687

Other assets

49,073

49,407

44,064





187,796

184,190

172,400 Total assets $ 1,428,935 $ 1,406,902 $ 1,334,734















Liabilities and equity











Deposits













Personal $ 294,732 $ 287,929 $ 270,154

Business and government

565,482

562,371

533,522

Bank

25,791

29,939

32,521





886,005

880,239

836,197















Segregated fund net liabilities

1,663

1,602

1,368 Other













Acceptances

18,091

17,124

15,662

Obligations related to securities sold short

35,069

33,602

32,247

Obligations related to assets sold under repurchase agreements and securities loaned

226,586

220,027

206,814

Derivatives

98,543

96,857

90,238

Insurance claims and policy benefit liabilities

11,401

11,480

10,000

Other liabilities

58,137

53,799

53,122





447,827

432,889

408,083















Subordinated debentures

9,815

9,818

9,131 Total liabilities

1,345,310

1,324,548

1,254,779















Equity attributable to shareholders













Preferred shares

5,707

5,705

6,309

Common shares

17,587

17,593

17,617

Retained earnings

55,981

54,692

51,112

Other components of equity

4,248

4,265

4,823





83,523

82,255

79,861 Non-controlling interests

102

99

94 Total equity

83,625

82,354

79,955 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,428,935 $ 1,406,902 $ 1,334,734





(1) Derived from audited financial statements. (2) Derived from unaudited financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Income













For the three months ended

For the year ended



October 31 July 31 October 31

October 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

2019 (1) 2019 (1) 2018 (1)

2019 (2) 2018 (2)

























Interest and dividend income























Loans $ 6,186 $ 6,394 $ 5,733

$ 24,863 $ 21,249

Securities

1,659

1,770

1,434



6,827

5,670

Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed

2,268

2,353

1,642



8,960

5,536

Deposits and other

329

93

181



683

566





10,442

10,610

8,990



41,333

33,021

























Interest expense























Deposits and other

3,175

3,284

2,825



12,988

9,842

Other liabilities

2,066

2,218

1,411



8,231

4,905

Subordinated debentures

90

90

87



365

322





5,331

5,592

4,323



21,584

15,069 Net interest income

5,111

5,018

4,667



19,749

17,952

























Non-interest income























Insurance premiums, investment and fee income

1,153

1,463

1,039



5,710

4,279

Trading revenue

116

170

185



995

1,150

Investment management and custodial fees

1,477

1,440

1,387



5,748

5,377

Mutual fund revenue

932

924

896



3,628

3,551

Securities brokerage commissions

323

324

349



1,305

1,372

Service charges

493

480

459



1,907

1,800

Underwriting and other advisory fees

428

488

514



1,815

2,053

Foreign exchange revenue, other than trading

242

252

267



986

1,098

Card service revenue

252

272

264



1,072

1,054

Credit fees

344

322

371



1,269

1,394

Net gains on investment securities

16

26

33



125

147

Share of profit (loss) in joint ventures and associates

26

21

8



76

21

Other

457

344

230



1,617

1,328



6,259

6,526

6,002



26,253

24,624 Total revenue

11,370

11,544

10,669



46,002

42,576 Provision for credit losses

499

425

353



1,864

1,307 Insurance policyholder benefits, claims and acquisition expense

654

1,046

494



4,085

2,676

























Non-interest expense























Human resources

3,720

3,615

3,429



14,600

13,776

Equipment

452

449

419



1,777

1,593

Occupancy

424

409

400



1,635

1,558

Communications

296

281

316



1,090

1,049

Professional fees

382

328

418



1,305

1,379

Amortization of other intangibles

309

299

279



1,197

1,077

Other

736

611

621



2,535

2,401





6,319

5,992

5,882



24,139

22,833 Income before income taxes

3,898

4,081

3,940



15,914

15,760 Income taxes

692

818

690



3,043

3,329 Net income $ 3,206 $ 3,263 $ 3,250

$ 12,871 $ 12,431 Net income attributable to:























Shareholders $ 3,201 $ 3,263 $ 3,247

$ 12,860 $ 12,400

Non-controlling interests

5

-

3



11

31



$ 3,206 $ 3,263 $ 3,250

$ 12,871 $ 12,431 Basic earnings per share (in dollars) $ 2.19 $ 2.23 $ 2.21

$ 8.78 $ 8.39 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars)

2.18

2.22

2.20



8.75

8.36 Dividends per common share (in dollars)

1.05

1.02

0.98



4.07

3.77





(1) Derived from unaudited financial statements. (2) Derived from audited financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income













For the three months ended



For the year ended October 31 July 31 October 31

October 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars) 2019 (1) 2019 (1) 2018 (1)

2019 (2) 2018 (2)



























Net income $ 3,206 $ 3,263 $ 3,250

$ 12,871 $ 12,431



























Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes





















Items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:























Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities and loans at fair value

























through other comprehensive income

























Net unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities and loans at fair value through other

























comprehensive income



(26)

79

(75)



192

(70)



Provision for credit losses recognized in income

(2)

(2)

(24)



(14)

(9)



Reclassification of net losses (gains) on debt securities and loans at fair value through other

























comprehensive income to income

(58)

(15)

(18)



(133)

(94)







(86)

62

(117)



45

(173)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

























Unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)

180

(1,246)

453



65

840



Net foreign currency translation gains (losses) from hedging activities

(121)

590

(107)



5

(237)



Reclassification of losses (gains) on foreign currency translation to income

-

-

-



2

-



Reclassification of losses (gains) on net investment hedging activities to income

(1)

-

-



1

-







58

(656)

346



73

603

Net change in cash flow hedges

























Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

57

(118)

(12)



(559)

150



Reclassification of losses (gains) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges to income

(47)

11

88



(135)

107







10

(107)

76



(694)

257 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:























Remeasurements of employee benefit plans

125

(581)

127



(942)

724

Net fair value change due to credit risk on financial liabilities designated as at fair value

























through profit or loss

(41)

118

10



51

123

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive

























income

(2)

(10)

(3)



25

(2)





82

(473)

134



(866)

845 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

64

(1,174)

439



(1,442)

1,532 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 3,270 $ 2,089 $ 3,689

$ 11,429 $ 13,963 Total comprehensive income attributable to:























Shareholders $ 3,266 $ 2,090 $ 3,686

$ 11,419 $ 13,931

Non-controlling interests

4

(1)

3



10

32





$ 3,270 $ 2,089 $ 3,689

$ 11,429 $ 13,963





(1) Derived from unaudited financial statements. (2) Derived from audited financial statements.



Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the three months ended October 31, 2019 (1)



Other components of equity











(Millions of Canadian dollars) Preferred

shares Common

shares Treasury

shares -

preferred Treasury

shares -

common Retained

earnings FVOCI

securities and

loans Foreign

currency

translation Cash flow

hedges Total other

components

of equity Equity

attributable to

shareholders Non- controlling interests Total equity Balance at beginning of period $ 5,706 $ 17,652 $ (1) $ (59) $ 54,692 $ 119 $ 4,162 $ (16) $ 4,265 $ 82,255 $ 99 $ 82,354 Changes in equity

















































Issues of share capital

-

49

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

49

-

49

Common shares purchased for cancellation

-

(56)

-

-

(418)

-

-

-

-

(474)

-

(474)

Redemption of preferred shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Sales of treasury shares

-

-

37

1,500

-

-

-

-

-

1,537

-

1,537

Purchases of treasury shares

-

-

(35)

(1,499)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,534)

-

(1,534)

Share-based compensation awards

-

-

-

-

(8)

-

-

-

-

(8)

-

(8)

Dividends on common shares

-

-

-

-

(1,503)

-

-

-

-

(1,503)

-

(1,503)

Dividends on preferred shares and other

-

-

-

-

(64)

-

-

-

-

(64)

(1)

(65)

Other

-

-

-

-

(1)

-

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1)

Net income

-

-

-

-

3,201

-

-

-

-

3,201

5

3,206

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

-

-

-

-

82

(86)

59

10

(17)

65

(1)

64 Balance at end of period $ 5,706 $ 17,645 $ 1 $ (58) $ 55,981 $ 33 $ 4,221 $ (6) $ 4,248 $ 83,523 $ 102 $ 83,625



















































For the three months ended October 31, 2018 (1)





















Other components of equity











(Millions of Canadian dollars) Preferred

shares Common

shares Treasury

shares -

preferred Treasury

shares -

common Retained

earnings FVOCI

securities and

loans Foreign

currency

translation Cash flow

hedges Total other

components of

equity Equity

attributable to

shareholders Non- controlling interests Total equity Balance at beginning of period $ 6,306 $ 17,642 $ - $ (109) $ 49,424 $ 105 $ 3,801 $ 612 $ 4,518 $ 77,781 $ 91 $ 77,872 Changes in equity

















































Issues of share capital

-

23

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

23

-

23

Common shares purchased for cancellation

-

(30)

-

-

(217)

-

-

-

-

(247)

-

(247)

Redemption of preferred shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Sales of treasury shares

-

-

57

1,418

-

-

-

-

-

1,475

-

1,475

Purchases of treasury shares

-

-

(54)

(1,327)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,381)

-

(1,381)

Share-based compensation awards

-

-

-

-

(4)

-

-

-

-

(4)

-

(4)

Dividends on common shares

-

-

-

-

(1,412)

-

-

-

-

(1,412)

-

(1,412)

Dividends on preferred shares and other

-

-

-

-

(71)

-

-

-

-

(71)

-

(71)

Other

-

-

-

-

11

-

-

-

-

11

-

11

Net income

-

-

-

-

3,247

-

-

-

-

3,247

3

3,250

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

-

-

-

-

134

(117)

346

76

305

439

-

439 Balance at end of period $ 6,306 $ 17,635 $ 3 $ (18) $ 51,112 $ (12) $ 4,147 $ 688 $ 4,823 $ 79,861 $ 94 $ 79,955

(1) Derived from unaudited financial statements.



For the year ended October 31, 2019 (1)





















Other components of equity











(Millions of Canadian dollars)

Preferred

shares

Common

shares

Treasury

shares -

preferred

Treasury

shares -

common

Retained

earnings

FVOCI

securities and

loans

Foreign

currency

translation

Cash flow

hedges

Total other

components

of equity

Equity

attributable to

shareholders

Non-

controlling

interests

Total equity Balance at beginning of period $ 6,306 $ 17,635 $ 3 $ (18) $ 51,112 $ (12) $ 4,147 $ 688 $ 4,823 $ 79,861 $ 94 $ 79,955 Transition adjustment

-

-

-

-

(94)

-

-

-

-

(94)

-

(94) Adjusted balance at beginning of period $ 6,306 $ 17,635 $ 3 $ (18) $ 51,018 $ (12) $ 4,147 $ 688 $ 4,823 $ 79,767 $ 94 $ 79,861 Changes in equity

















































Issues of share capital

350

136

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

486

-

486

Common shares purchased for cancellation

-

(126)

-

-

(904)

-

-

-

-

(1,030)

-

(1,030)

Redemption of preferred shares

(950)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(950)

-

(950)

Sales of treasury shares

-

-

182

5,340

-

-

-

-

-

5,522

-

5,522

Purchases of treasury shares

-

-

(184)

(5,380)

-

-

-

-

-

(5,564)

-

(5,564)

Share-based compensation awards

-

-

-

-

(23)

-

-

-

-

(23)

-

(23)

Dividends on common shares

-

-

-

-

(5,840)

-

-

-

-

(5,840)

-

(5,840)

Dividends on preferred shares and other

-

-

-

-

(269)

-

-

-

-

(269)

(2)

(271)

Other

-

-

-

-

5

-

-

-

-

5

-

5

Net income

-

-

-

-

12,860

-

-

-

-

12,860

11

12,871

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

-

-

-

-

(866)

45

74

(694)

(575)

(1,441)

(1)

(1,442) Balance at end of period $ 5,706 $ 17,645 $ 1 $ (58) $ 55,981 $ 33 $ 4,221 $ (6) $ 4,248 $ 83,523 $ 102 $ 83,625



















































For the year ended October 31, 2018 (1)





















Other components of equity











(Millions of Canadian dollars) Preferred

shares Common

shares Treasury

shares -

preferred Treasury

shares -

common Retained

earnings FVOCI

securities and

loans Foreign

currency

translation Cash flow

hedges Total other

components of

equity Equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests Total equity Balance at beginning of period $ 6,413 $ 17,730 $ - $ (27) $ 44,801 $ 299 $ 3,545 $ 431 $ 4,275 $ 73,192 $ 599 $ 73,791 Changes in equity

















































Issues of share capital

-

92

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

92

-

92

Common shares purchased for cancellation

-

(187)

-

-

(1,335)

-

-

-

-

(1,522)

-

(1,522)

Redemption of preferred shares

(107)

-

-

-

2

-

-

-

-

(105)

-

(105)

Redemption of trust capital securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(500)

(500)

Sales of treasury shares

-

-

259

5,479

-

-

-

-

-

5,738

-

5,738

Purchases of treasury shares

-

-

(256)

(5,470)

-

-

-

-

-

(5,726)

-

(5,726)

Share-based compensation awards

-

-

-

-

(10)

-

-

-

-

(10)

-

(10)

Dividends on common shares

-

-

-

-

(5,442)

-

-

-

-

(5,442)

-

(5,442)

Dividends on preferred shares and other

-

-

-

-

(285)

-

-

-

-

(285)

(37)

(322)

Other

-

-

-

-

136

(138)

-

-

(138)

(2)

-

(2)

Net income

-

-

-

-

12,400

-

-

-

-

12,400

31

12,431

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

-

-

-

-

845

(173)

602

257

686

1,531

1

1,532 Balance at end of period $ 6,306 $ 17,635 $ 3 $ (18) $ 51,112 $ (12) $ 4,147 $ 688 $ 4,823 $ 79,861 $ 94 $ 79,955

(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

