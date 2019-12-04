Royal Bank of Canada Reports Fourth Quarter and 2019 Results Français
Dec 04, 2019, 06:00 ET
All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on our audited Annual and unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the year and quarter ended October 31, 2019 and related notes prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Our 2019 Annual Report (which includes our audited Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion & Analysis), our 2019 Annual Information Form and our Supplementary Financial Information are available on our website at: http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations.
|
2019 Net Income
|
2019 Diluted EPS1
|
2019 ROE2
|
CET1 Ratio
TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) today reported record net income of $12,871 million for the year ended October 31, 2019, up $440 million or 4% from the prior year, with diluted EPS1 growth of 5%. Results reflected strong earnings growth in Personal & Commercial Banking and Wealth Management as we continued to leverage our scale and unique client value proposition to drive strong client-driven volumes. Solid results in Insurance were mainly driven by the impact of new longevity reinsurance contracts. These were partially offset by lower earnings in Investor & Treasury Services, primarily due to lower funding and liquidity revenue and severance and related costs associated with repositioning of the business, and in Capital Markets, due to a challenging market environment. Our results also reflect an increase due to foreign exchange translation. Provisions for credit losses (PCL) ratio on loans of 31 basis points (bps) increased by 8 bps from the prior year and the PCL on impaired loans ratio was 27 bps.
Our capital position remained robust with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 12.1%, up 60 bps from the prior year. In addition, we increased our quarterly dividend twice during 2019, for an annual dividend increase of 8%. In 2019, we repurchased 10.3 million shares for $1 billion.
|
"Against a challenging macroeconomic environment, we delivered solid results in 2019 and maintained a leading return on equity, a testament to the strength of our diversified business model, and the power of our Purpose to engage employees on our journey to transform the bank for the future. We have been investing significantly in talent, technology and our trusted global brand to offer differentiated advice and experiences across our businesses, and believe this positions us well to continue delivering long-term sustainable value for our clients, communities and shareholders."
– Dave McKay, RBC President and Chief Executive Officer
|
_____________________________________
|
1 Earnings per share (EPS).
|
2 Return on Equity (ROE). This measure does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. For further information, refer to the Key Performance and non-GAAP measures section on page 11 of this Earnings Release.
2019 Full Year Business Segment Performance
- 6% earnings growth in Personal & Commercial Banking, mainly due to average volume growth of 7% (average loan growth in Canadian Banking: +6% residential mortgages and +11% business loans; average deposits growth: +9% in both business and personal deposits) and higher spreads as higher interest rates more than offset the impact of competitive pricing pressures. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL. PCL on impaired loans ratio increased 4 bps, largely reflecting higher provisions on impaired loans in Canadian Banking. We generated positive operating leverage of 2.4%, while continuing to invest in the business to create more value for our >14 million Personal & Commercial Banking clients and build new client relationships. Higher staff-related costs were in part due to the addition of commercial account managers and investment advisors to deliver more advice and insights to our clients. We also continued our investments in technology, including in digital solutions for both our personal and business banking clients.
- 13% earnings growth in Wealth Management, mainly due to higher average fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales benefiting from our scale, talent and infrastructure advantage, as well as higher net interest income driven by average volume growth at City National Bank, which continued to add both teams and offices in key locations such as New York City and Washington D.C. Net income also included a gain on the sale of the private debt business of BlueBay ($134 million after-tax). These factors were partially offset by increased costs in support of business growth, higher variable compensation commensurate with revenue growth and higher PCL.
- 4% earnings growth in Insurance, mainly due to the impact of new longevity reinsurance contracts, partially offset by higher claims costs.
- 36% lower earnings in Investor & Treasury Services, primarily due to lower funding and liquidity revenue driven by the short-term interest rate environment and lower gains from the disposition of certain securities, as well as severance and related costs ($83 million after-tax) associated with repositioning of the business. Lower revenue from our asset services business largely driven by secular industry trends, also contributed to the decrease.
- 4% lower earnings in Capital Markets, as Corporate and Investment Banking revenue saw headwinds from challenging market conditions driving lower industry-wide investment banking activity. Higher PCL and higher technology and related costs also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by a lower effective tax rate, largely reflecting changes in earnings mix, higher revenue in Global Markets and the impact of foreign exchange translation. Despite a challenging market environment, RBC Capital Markets® continues to be well positioned as a premier global investment bank. We have been successful in winning more and higher quality mandates, increasing our ranking to top 10 in U.S. M&A advisory for announced transactions, our highest ranking achieved to date.
Q4 2019 Performance
Earnings of $3,206 million were down $44 million or 1% from a year ago, due to lower results in Investor & Treasury Services, Capital Markets, Insurance and Corporate Support. These were partially offset by higher earnings in Wealth Management and Personal & Commercial Banking.
Earnings were down $57 million or 2% from last quarter, due to lower earnings in Investor & Treasury Services, Capital Markets, Personal & Commercial Banking and Corporate Support. These were partially offset by higher earnings in Wealth Management and Insurance.
|
Q4 2019
|
•
|
Net income of $3,206 million
|
↓
|
1%
|
•
|
Diluted EPS1 of $2.18
|
↓
|
1%
|
•
|
ROE2 of 16.2%
|
↓
|
140 bps
|
•
|
CET1 ratio of 12.1%
|
↑
|
60 bps
|
Q4 2019
|
•
|
Net income of $3,206 million
|
↓
|
2%
|
•
|
Diluted EPS1 of $2.18
|
↓
|
2%
|
•
|
ROE2 of 16.2%
|
↓
|
50 bps
|
•
|
CET1 ratio of 12.1%
|
↑
|
20 bps
|
_____________________________________
|
1 Earnings per share (EPS).
|
2 Return on Equity (ROE). This measure does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. For further information, refer to the Key Performance and non-GAAP measures section on page 11 of this Earnings Release.
Q4 2019 Business Segment Performance
Personal & Commercial Banking
Net income of $1,618 million increased $80 million or 5% from a year ago, mainly due to average volume growth of 6% in loans and 10% in deposits in Canadian Banking, benefiting from solid housing activity, our growing client-facing sales force as well as a favourable interest rate environment. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL. Total PCL increased $70 million or 22%. PCL on impaired loans ratio increased 4 bps, largely driven by higher provisions on impaired loans in Canadian Banking portfolios.
Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $46 million or 3%. Higher net interest income driven by average volume growth of 2%, partially offset by lower spreads, was more than offset by higher PCL and the timing of professional fees.
Wealth Management
Net income of $729 million increased $176 million or 32% from a year ago, mainly due to a gain on the sale of the private debt business of BlueBay ($134 million after-tax) as well as higher average fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and industry-leading net sales in Canada.
Compared to last quarter, net income increased $90 million or 14%, largely due to a gain on the sale of the private debt business of BlueBay and higher average fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales. These factors were partially offset by a decrease in net interest income driven by lower spreads (mainly at City National Bank), increased costs in support of business growth and higher variable compensation commensurate with revenue growth.
Insurance
Net income of $282 million decreased $36 million or 11% from a year ago, primarily due to lower favourable reinsurance contract renegotiations and lower favourable annual actuarial assumption updates. Higher claims costs and lower favourable investment-related experience also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by the impact of new longevity reinsurance contracts.
Compared to last quarter, net income increased $78 million or 38%, primarily due to the impact of new longevity reinsurance contracts and favourable reinsurance contract renegotiations in the current quarter, partially offset by lower favourable investment-related experience.
Investor & Treasury Services
Net income of $45 million decreased $110 million or 71% from a year ago, primarily due to severance and related costs associated with repositioning of the business ($83 million after-tax), as well as lower funding and liquidity revenue driven by the short-term rate environment. Lower revenue from our asset services business due to reduced client activity and lower deposit margins also contributed to the decrease.
Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $73 million or 62%, mainly driven by severance and related costs associated with repositioning of the business.
Capital Markets
Net income of $584 million decreased $82 million or 12% from a year ago, largely driven by lower revenue in Corporate and Investment Banking, partly due to lower global investment banking fee pools and higher PCL. These factors were partially offset by a lower effective tax rate, largely reflecting changes in earnings mix. Global Markets generated higher revenue despite heightened market uncertainty.
Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $69 million or 11%, mainly due to lower M&A revenues, primarily in the U.S., lower equity origination, largely in the U.S. and Europe, as well as higher costs related to changes in the timing of deferred compensation. Lower fixed income trading, mainly in the U.S., and higher PCL also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by a lower effective tax rate, higher foreign exchange trading revenue, mainly in Europe, higher debt origination, largely in the U.S., and higher municipal banking activity.
Corporate Support
Net loss was $52 million in the current quarter, largely due to impact of an unfavourable accounting adjustment. Net loss was $15 million in the prior quarter, mainly due to net unfavourable tax adjustments, largely offset by asset/liability management activities. Net income was $20 million in the prior year, largely reflecting net favourable tax adjustments.
Capital and Credit Quality
Capital – As at October 31, 2019, Basel III CET1 ratio was 12.1%, up 20 bps from last quarter, mainly reflecting internal capital generation which was partially offset by higher risk-weighted assets due to continued business growth, and share buybacks. We continued to deliver a strong return of capital to shareholders with $2 billion returned to shareholders in the fourth quarter, including $474 million of net repurchases.
Credit Quality – Total PCL was $499 million. PCL on loans of $505 million increased $172 million or 52% from a year ago, due to higher provisions in Personal & Commercial Banking, Capital Markets and Wealth Management, as we returned to a more normalized level of credit losses towards the end of 2019. The PCL ratio on loans of 32 bps increased by 9 bps and the PCL on impaired loans ratio was 27 bps.
Total PCL in Personal & Commercial Banking increased $70 million or 22% from a year ago. PCL on impaired loans ratio increased 4 bps, largely driven by higher provisions on impaired loans in our Canadian Banking commercial portfolios and retail portfolios.
Total PCL in Wealth Management increased $30 million from a year ago. PCL on impaired loans ratio increased 17 bps, largely driven by higher provisions on impaired loans in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National), mainly in the consumer discretionary sector.
Total PCL in Capital Markets increased $46 million from a year ago. PCL on impaired loans ratio increased 17 bps, driven by higher provisions on impaired loans in the industrial products and oil & gas sectors.
Compared to last quarter, total PCL on loans increased $76 million or 18%, mainly due to higher provisions in Personal & Commercial Banking and Capital Markets. The PCL ratio on loans was up 5 bps and the PCL on impaired loans ratio was up 2 bps from last quarter.
PCL on loans in Personal & Commercial Banking increased $48 million from the prior quarter, reflecting higher provisions on performing loans largely in Canadian Banking, mainly driven by unfavourable changes in portfolio mix, partially offset by favourable changes in macroeconomic factors and model updates. Higher provisions on impaired loans in Canadian Banking, partially offset by lower provisions on impaired loans in Caribbean Banking, also contributed to the increase.
PCL on loans in Capital Markets increased $22 million from the prior quarter, driven by higher provisions on performing loans due to unfavourable changes in portfolio mix. Higher provisions on impaired loans also contributed to the increase.
Digitally Enabled Relationship Bank
90-day Active Mobile users increased 16% from a year ago to 4.5 million, resulting in a 20% increase in mobile sessions. Digital adoption increased to 52%.
In September 2019, RBC announced the launch of the RBC Insight Edge™ platform for its business banking clients across Canada. RBC Insight Edge™ is a first-of-its-kind Canadian platform that RBC advisors will use to provide clients with relevant insights about their industry performance, customers, and markets. RBC Insight Edge™ leverages the bank's expertise in information management and insight development which is safeguarded by rigorous privacy standards to help business owners and managers turn insights into actions that improve client loyalty and productivity and drive growth.
|
Selected financial and other highlights
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share, number of and percentage amounts)
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
11,370
|
$
|
11,544
|
$
|
10,669
|
$
|
46,002
|
$
|
42,576
|
Provision for credit losses (PCL)
|
499
|
425
|
353
|
1,864
|
1,307
|
Insurance policyholder benefits, claims and acquisition expense (PBCAE)
|
654
|
1,046
|
494
|
4,085
|
2,676
|
Non-interest expense
|
6,319
|
5,992
|
5,882
|
24,139
|
22,833
|
Income before income taxes
|
3,898
|
4,081
|
3,940
|
15,914
|
15,760
|
Net income
|
$
|
3,206
|
$
|
3,263
|
$
|
3,250
|
$
|
12,871
|
$
|
12,431
|
Segments - net income
|
Personal & Commercial Banking
|
$
|
1,618
|
$
|
1,664
|
$
|
1,538
|
$
|
6,402
|
$
|
6,028
|
Wealth Management
|
729
|
639
|
553
|
2,550
|
2,265
|
Insurance
|
282
|
204
|
318
|
806
|
775
|
Investor & Treasury Services
|
45
|
118
|
155
|
475
|
741
|
Capital Markets
|
584
|
653
|
666
|
2,666
|
2,777
|
Corporate Support
|
(52)
|
(15)
|
20
|
(28)
|
(155)
|
Net income
|
$
|
3,206
|
$
|
3,263
|
$
|
3,250
|
$
|
12,871
|
$
|
12,431
|
Selected information
|
Earnings per share (EPS)
|
- basic
|
$
|
2.19
|
$
|
2.23
|
$
|
2.21
|
$
|
8.78
|
$
|
8.39
|
- diluted
|
2.18
|
2.22
|
2.20
|
8.75
|
8.36
|
Return on common equity (ROE) (1) (2)
|
16.2%
|
16.7%
|
17.6%
|
16.8%
|
17.6%
|
Average common equity (1)
|
$
|
76,600
|
$
|
75,800
|
$
|
71,700
|
$
|
75,000
|
$
|
68,900
|
Net interest margin (NIM) - on average earning assets, net (3)
|
1.60%
|
1.61%
|
1.65%
|
1.61%
|
1.64%
|
PCL on loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances
|
0.32%
|
0.27%
|
0.23%
|
0.31%
|
0.23%
|
PCL on performing loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances
|
0.05%
|
0.02%
|
0.03%
|
0.04%
|
0.03%
|
PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances
|
0.27%
|
0.25%
|
0.20%
|
0.27%
|
0.20%
|
Gross impaired loans (GIL) as a % of loans and acceptances
|
0.46%
|
0.47%
|
0.37%
|
0.46%
|
0.37%
|
Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (4)
|
127%
|
122%
|
123%
|
127%
|
123%
|
Capital ratios and Leverage ratio
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio
|
12.1%
|
11.9%
|
11.5%
|
12.1%
|
11.5%
|
Tier 1 capital ratio
|
13.2%
|
13.0%
|
12.8%
|
13.2%
|
12.8%
|
Total capital ratio
|
15.2%
|
15.0%
|
14.6%
|
15.2%
|
14.6%
|
Leverage ratio
|
4.3%
|
4.4%
|
4.4%
|
4.3%
|
4.4%
|
Selected balance sheet and other information (5)
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,428,935
|
$
|
1,406,902
|
$
|
1,334,734
|
$
|
1,428,935
|
$
|
1,334,734
|
Securities, net of applicable allowance
|
249,004
|
240,661
|
222,866
|
249,004
|
222,866
|
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
|
618,856
|
612,393
|
576,818
|
618,856
|
576,818
|
Derivative related assets
|
101,560
|
98,774
|
94,039
|
101,560
|
94,039
|
Deposits (3)
|
886,005
|
880,239
|
836,197
|
886,005
|
836,197
|
Common equity
|
77,816
|
76,550
|
73,552
|
77,816
|
73,552
|
Total capital risk-weighted assets
|
512,856
|
510,664
|
496,459
|
512,856
|
496,459
|
Assets under management (AUM)
|
762,300
|
744,800
|
671,000
|
762,300
|
671,000
|
Assets under administration (AUA) (6)
|
5,678,000
|
5,588,600
|
5,533,700
|
5,678,000
|
5,533,700
|
Common share information
|
Shares outstanding (000s)
|
- average basic
|
1,432,685
|
1,434,276
|
1,440,207
|
1,434,779
|
1,443,894
|
- average diluted
|
1,438,257
|
1,440,130
|
1,446,514
|
1,440,682
|
1,450,485
|
- end of period
|
1,430,096
|
1,433,954
|
1,438,794
|
1,430,096
|
1,438,794
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$
|
1.05
|
$
|
1.02
|
$
|
0.98
|
$
|
4.07
|
$
|
3.77
|
Dividend yield (7)
|
4.0%
|
3.9%
|
3.8%
|
4.1%
|
3.7%
|
Common share price (RY on TSX) (8)
|
$
|
106.24
|
$
|
104.22
|
$
|
95.92
|
$
|
106.24
|
$
|
95.92
|
Market capitalization (TSX) (8)
|
151,933
|
149,447
|
138,009
|
151,933
|
138,009
|
Business information (number of)
|
Employees (full-time equivalent) (FTE)
|
82,801
|
84,087
|
81,870
|
82,801
|
81,870
|
Bank branches
|
1,327
|
1,328
|
1,333
|
1,327
|
1,333
|
Automated teller machines (ATMs)
|
4,600
|
4,586
|
4,537
|
4,600
|
4,537
|
Period average US$ equivalent of C$1.00 (9)
|
$
|
0.755
|
$
|
0.754
|
$
|
0.767
|
$
|
0.752
|
$
|
0.776
|
Period-end US$ equivalent of C$1.00
|
$
|
0.759
|
$
|
0.757
|
$
|
0.760
|
$
|
0.759
|
$
|
0.760
|
(1)
|
Average amounts are calculated using methods intended to approximate the average of the daily balances for the period. This includes Average common equity used in the calculation of ROE. For further details, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of our 2019 Annual Report.
|
(2)
|
These measures may not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other financial institutions. See the How we measure and report our business segments section and the Key performance and Non-GAAP Measures section of this Earnings Release, our Q4 2019 Supplementary Financial Information and our 2019 Annual Report for additional information.
|
(3)
|
Commencing Q4 2019, the interest component and the accrued interest payable recorded on certain deposits carried at Fair Value Through Profit and Loss (FVTPL) previously presented in trading revenue and deposits, respectively, are presented in net interest income and other liabilities respectively. Comparative amounts have been reclassified to conform with this presentation.
|
(4)
|
LCR is the average for the three months ended for each respective period and is calculated in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions' (OSFI) Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) guideline. For further details, refer to the Liquidity and funding risk section of our 2019 Annual Report.
|
(5)
|
Represents period-end spot balances.
|
(6)
|
AUA includes $15.5 billion and $8.1 billion (July 31, 2019 – $15.7 billion and $8.3 billion; October 31, 2018 – $16.7 billion and $9.6 billion) of securitized residential mortgages and credit card loans, respectively.
|
(7)
|
Defined as dividends per common share divided by the average of the high and low share price in the relevant period.
|
(8)
|
Based on TSX closing market price at period-end.
|
(9)
|
Average amounts are calculated using month-end spot rates for the period.
|
Personal & Commercial Banking
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except number of and percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
3,238
|
$
|
3,221
|
$
|
3,067
|
Non-interest income
|
1,330
|
1,325
|
1,297
|
Total revenue
|
4,568
|
4,546
|
4,364
|
PCL on performing assets
|
50
|
15
|
25
|
PCL on impaired assets
|
337
|
326
|
292
|
Total PCL
|
387
|
341
|
317
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,007
|
1,959
|
1,987
|
Net income before income taxes
|
2,174
|
2,246
|
2,060
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,618
|
$
|
1,664
|
$
|
1,538
|
Revenue by business
|
Canadian Banking
|
4,321
|
4,304
|
4,132
|
Caribbean & U.S. Banking
|
247
|
242
|
232
|
Selected balances and other information
|
ROE
|
27.0%
|
28.0%
|
26.7%
|
NIM
|
2.82%
|
2.86%
|
2.82%
|
Efficiency ratio (1)
|
43.9%
|
43.1%
|
45.5%
|
Operating leverage
|
3.7%
|
3.5%
|
2.5%
|
Average total assets
|
$
|
477,900
|
$
|
468,400
|
$
|
451,100
|
Average total earning assets, net
|
456,100
|
447,200
|
431,500
|
Average loans and acceptances, net
|
458,900
|
449,500
|
432,200
|
Average deposits
|
405,200
|
396,300
|
368,700
|
AUA (2) (3)
|
283,800
|
282,200
|
266,500
|
Average AUA
|
281,800
|
280,600
|
274,900
|
AUM (3)
|
5,000
|
4,900
|
4,700
|
PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances
|
0.29%
|
0.29%
|
0.25%
|
Other selected information - Canadian Banking
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,555
|
$
|
1,609
|
$
|
1,463
|
NIM
|
2.76%
|
2.80%
|
2.77%
|
Efficiency ratio (1)
|
42.0%
|
41.5%
|
43.8%
|
Operating leverage
|
4.3%
|
1.7%
|
2.3%
|
(1)
|
Calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue.
|
(2)
|
AUA includes $15.5 billion and $8.1 billion (July 31, 2019 – $15.7 billion and $8.3 billion; October 31, 2018 – $16.7 billion and $9.6 billion) of securitized residential mortgages and credit card loans, respectively.
|
(3)
|
Represents period-end spot balances.
Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018
Net income of $1,618 million increased $80 million or 5% compared to the prior year, largely reflecting average volume growth of 8%, partially offset by higher PCL.
Total revenue increased $204 million or 5%, mainly due to average volume growth of 6% in loans and 10% in deposits in Canadian Banking.
Net interest margin was flat compared to prior year, as higher interest rates were offset by the impact of competitive pricing pressures.
Total PCL increased $70 million or 22%. PCL on impaired loans ratio increased 4 bps, largely driven by higher provisions on impaired loans in our Canadian Banking portfolios. For further details on PCL, refer to Credit quality in the Q4 2019 Business Segment Performance section on page 3 of this Earnings Release.
Non-interest expense increased $20 million or 1%, primarily attributable to an increase in staff-related costs, partially offset by lower marketing costs.
Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019
Net income decreased $46 million or 3% from the prior quarter. Higher net interest income driven by average volume growth of 2%, partially offset by lower spreads, was more than offset by higher PCL and the timing of professional fees.
|
Wealth Management
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except number of and percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
745
|
$
|
773
|
$
|
679
|
Non-interest income
|
Fee-based revenue
|
1,786
|
1,740
|
1,662
|
Transactional and other revenue
|
656
|
516
|
399
|
Total revenue
|
3,187
|
3,029
|
2,740
|
PCL on performing assets
|
(1)
|
10
|
(3)
|
PCL on impaired assets
|
35
|
17
|
7
|
Total PCL
|
34
|
27
|
4
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,262
|
2,183
|
2,061
|
Net income before income taxes
|
891
|
819
|
675
|
Net income
|
$
|
729
|
$
|
639
|
$
|
553
|
Revenue by business
|
Canadian Wealth Management
|
$
|
823
|
$
|
821
|
$
|
796
|
U.S. Wealth Management (including City National)
|
1,556
|
1,546
|
1,345
|
U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (US$ millions)
|
1,175
|
1,168
|
1,031
|
Global Asset Management
|
713
|
567
|
513
|
International Wealth Management
|
95
|
95
|
86
|
Selected balances and other information
|
ROE
|
19.5%
|
17.2%
|
15.9%
|
NIM
|
3.30%
|
3.59%
|
3.49%
|
Pre-tax margin (1)
|
28.0%
|
27.0%
|
24.6%
|
Average total assets
|
$
|
103,900
|
$
|
99,700
|
$
|
91,300
|
Average total earning assets, net
|
89,500
|
85,500
|
77,100
|
Average loans and acceptances, net
|
66,700
|
64,400
|
57,800
|
Average deposits
|
100,700
|
95,300
|
91,800
|
AUA - total (2)
|
1,062,200
|
1,050,800
|
970,500
|
- U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (2)
|
543,300
|
538,800
|
483,000
|
- U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (US$ millions) (2)
|
412,600
|
408,100
|
367,100
|
AUM (2)
|
755,700
|
738,300
|
664,900
|
Average AUA
|
1,055,700
|
1,039,700
|
988,900
|
Average AUM
|
753,300
|
729,300
|
679,900
|
PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances
|
0.21%
|
0.11%
|
0.04%
|
Number of advisors (3)
|
5,296
|
5,222
|
5,042
|
(1)
|
Pre-tax margin is defined as net income before income taxes divided by total revenue.
|
(2)
|
Represents period-end spot balances.
|
(3)
|
Represents client-facing advisors across all our wealth management businesses.
Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018
Net income increased $176 million or 32% from the prior year, mainly due to a gain on the sale of the private debt business of BlueBay of $134 million (after-tax) and higher average fee-based client assets.
Total revenue increased $447 million or 16%, mainly due to a gain on the sale of the private debt business of BlueBay of $151 million, higher average fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales, and the change in the fair value of the hedges related to our U.S. share-based compensation plans, which was largely offset in non-interest expense. Higher net interest income driven by average loan growth of 15%, partially offset by lower spreads, also contributed to the increase.
Total PCL increased $30 million. PCL on impaired loans ratio increased 17 bps, largely driven by higher provisions on impaired loans in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National), mainly in one sector. For further details on PCL, refer to Credit quality in the Q4 2019 Business Segment Performance section on page 3 of this Earnings Release.
Non-interest expense increased $201 million or 10%, primarily due to the change in the fair value our U.S. share-based compensation plans, which was largely offset in revenue, increased costs in support of business growth, largely reflecting higher staff-related costs, and higher variable compensation commensurate with revenue growth.
Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019
Net income increased $90 million or 14% from the prior quarter, largely due to a gain on the sale of the private debt business of BlueBay of $134 million (after-tax) and higher average fee-based client assets reflecting market appreciation and net sales. These factors were partially offset by a decrease in net interest income driven by lower spreads, increased costs in support of business growth and higher variable compensation commensurate with revenue growth.
|
Insurance
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts)
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
Non-interest income
|
Net earned premiums
|
$
|
944
|
$
|
914
|
$
|
1,222
|
Investment income (1)
|
168
|
505
|
(230)
|
Fee income
|
41
|
44
|
47
|
Total revenue
|
1,153
|
1,463
|
1,039
|
Insurance policyholder benefits and claims (1)
|
572
|
971
|
416
|
Insurance policyholder acquisition expense
|
82
|
75
|
78
|
Non-interest expense
|
153
|
149
|
159
|
Net income before income taxes
|
346
|
268
|
386
|
Net income
|
$
|
282
|
$
|
204
|
$
|
318
|
Revenue by business
|
Canadian Insurance
|
$
|
609
|
$
|
991
|
$
|
536
|
International Insurance
|
544
|
472
|
503
|
Selected balances and other information
|
ROE
|
50.3%
|
39.2%
|
57.2%
|
Premiums and deposits (2)
|
$
|
1,105
|
$
|
1,079
|
$
|
1,374
|
Fair value changes on investments backing policyholder liabilities (1)
|
(28)
|
385
|
(342)
|
(1)
|
Investment income can experience volatility arising from fluctuation of fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) assets. The investments which support actuarial liabilities are predominantly fixed income assets designated as FVTPL. Consequently, changes in the fair values of these assets are recorded in the Consolidated Statements of Income and are largely offset by changes in the fair value of the actuarial liabilities, the impact of which is reflected in Insurance policyholder benefits, claims and acquisition expense.
|
(2)
|
Premiums and deposits include premiums on risk-based insurance and annuity products, and individual and group segregated fund deposits, consistent with insurance industry practices.
Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018
Net income decreased $36 million or 11% from a year ago, primarily due to lower favourable reinsurance contract renegotiations and lower favourable annual actuarial assumption updates. Higher claims costs and lower favourable investment-related experience also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by the impact of new longevity reinsurance contracts.
Total revenue increased $114 million or 11%, largely due to the change in fair value of investments backing our policyholder liabilities, which is largely offset in PBCAE as indicated below and realized investment gains. Business growth, largely in longevity reinsurance, also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by lower group annuity sales, which is largely offset in PBCAE as indicated below.
PBCAE increased $160 million or 32%, mainly due to the change in fair value of investments backing our policyholder liabilities, lower favourable investment-related experience, business growth and lower favourable reinsurance contract negotiations. Lower favourable annual actuarial assumption updates, largely related to unfavourable mortality, morbidity and commission experience, partially offset by favourable economic assumptions, and higher claims costs also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by lower group annuity sales and the favourable impact of new longevity reinsurance contracts.
Non-interest expense decreased $6 million or 4%, driven by cost management initiatives.
Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019
Net income increased $78 million or 38% from the prior quarter, primarily due to the impact of new longevity reinsurance contracts and favourable reinsurance contract renegotiations in the current quarter, partially offset by lower favourable investment-related experience.
|
Investor & Treasury Services
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts)
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
37
|
$
|
(16)
|
$
|
19
|
Non-interest income
|
529
|
577
|
605
|
Total revenue
|
566
|
561
|
624
|
PCL
|
(1)
|
1
|
-
|
Non-interest expense
|
508
|
411
|
421
|
Net income before income taxes
|
59
|
149
|
203
|
Net income
|
$
|
45
|
$
|
118
|
$
|
155
|
Selected balances and other information
|
ROE
|
4.8%
|
13.2%
|
19.2%
|
Average deposits
|
$
|
175,200
|
$
|
179,300
|
$
|
163,600
|
Average client deposits
|
57,600
|
60,100
|
59,200
|
Average wholesale funding deposits
|
117,600
|
119,200
|
104,400
|
AUA (1)
|
4,318,100
|
4,242,100
|
4,283,100
|
Average AUA
|
4,296,300
|
4,290,900
|
4,295,200
|
(1)
|
Represents period-end spot balances.
Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018
Net income decreased $110 million or 71% from a year ago, primarily due to severance and related costs, as well as lower funding and liquidity revenue.
Total revenue decreased $58 million or 9%, mainly reflecting lower funding and liquidity revenue, primarily driven by the short-term rate environment and lower gains from the disposition of certain securities, as well as lower revenue from our asset services business due to reduced client activity. Lower client deposit revenue, largely driven by margin compression reflecting spread tightening, also contributed to the decrease.
Non-interest expense increased $87 million or 21%, largely driven by severance and related costs associated with repositioning of the business.
Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019
Net income decreased $73 million or 62% from last quarter, mainly driven by severance and related costs associated with repositioning of the business.
|
Capital Markets
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts)
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net interest income (1), (2)
|
$
|
1,063
|
$
|
1,018
|
$
|
885
|
Non-interest income (1), (2)
|
924
|
1,016
|
1,171
|
Total revenue (1)
|
1,987
|
2,034
|
2,056
|
PCL on performing assets
|
18
|
3
|
17
|
PCL on impaired assets
|
60
|
53
|
15
|
Total PCL
|
78
|
56
|
32
|
Non-interest expense
|
1,308
|
1,269
|
1,244
|
Net income before income taxes
|
601
|
709
|
780
|
Net income
|
$
|
584
|
$
|
653
|
$
|
666
|
Revenue by business
|
Corporate and Investment Banking
|
$
|
934
|
$
|
962
|
$
|
1,087
|
Global Markets
|
1,095
|
1,106
|
1,035
|
Other
|
(42)
|
(34)
|
(66)
|
Selected balances and other information
|
ROE
|
10.0%
|
11.1%
|
11.8%
|
Average total assets
|
$
|
696,100
|
$
|
676,700
|
$
|
591,700
|
Average trading securities
|
103,800
|
101,400
|
88,000
|
Average loans and acceptances, net
|
98,100
|
101,100
|
90,700
|
Average deposits (2)
|
76,800
|
75,900
|
73,700
|
PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances
|
0.24%
|
0.21%
|
0.07%
|
(1)
|
The taxable equivalent basis (teb) adjustment for the three months ended October 31, 2019 was $112 million (July 31, 2019 – $111 million, October 31, 2018 - $142 million).
|
(2)
|
Commencing Q4 2019, the interest component and the accrued interest payable recorded on certain deposits carried at FVTPL previously presented in trading revenue and deposits, respectively, are presented in net interest income and other liabilities respectively. Comparative amounts have been reclassified to conform with this presentation.
Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018
Net income decreased $82 million or 12% from a year ago, largely driven by lower revenue in Corporate and Investment Banking and higher PCL. These factors were partially offset by a lower effective tax rate largely reflecting changes in earnings mix, as well as higher revenue in Global Markets.
Total revenue decreased $69 million or 3%, mainly due to lower M&A activity across all regions and lower equity trading revenue primarily in the U.S. These factors were partially offset by higher fixed income trading revenue, largely in North America.
Total PCL increased $46 million. PCL on impaired loans ratio increased 17 bps, driven by higher provisions on impaired loans in a couple of sectors. For further details on PCL, refer to Credit quality in the Q4 2019 Business Segment Performance section on page 3 of this Earnings Release.
Non-interest expense increased $64 million or 5%, mainly driven by higher costs related to changes in the timing of deferred compensation and higher technology and related costs.
Q4 2019 vs. Q3 2019
Net income decreased $69 million or 11% from the prior quarter, mainly due to lower M&A revenues, primarily in the U.S., lower equity origination, largely in the U.S. and Europe, as well as higher costs related to changes in the timing of deferred compensation. Lower fixed income trading, mainly in the U.S. and higher PCL also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by a lower effective tax rate, higher foreign exchange trading revenue, mainly in Europe, higher debt origination, largely in the U.S., and higher municipal banking activity.
|
Corporate Support
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net interest income (loss) (1)
|
$
|
28
|
$
|
22
|
$
|
17
|
Non-interest income (loss) (1)
|
(119)
|
(111)
|
(171)
|
Total revenue (1)
|
(91)
|
(89)
|
(154)
|
PCL
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
Non-interest expense
|
81
|
21
|
10
|
Net income (loss) before income taxes (1)
|
(173)
|
(110)
|
(164)
|
Income (recoveries) taxes (1)
|
(121)
|
(95)
|
(184)
|
Net income (2)
|
$
|
(52)
|
$
|
(15)
|
$
|
20
|
(1)
|
Teb adjusted.
|
(2)
|
Net income (loss) reflects income attributable to both shareholders and Non-Controlling Interests (NCI). Net income attributable to NCI for the three months ended October 31, 2019 was $(1) million (July 31, 2019 – $(1) million; October 31, 2018 – $(1) million).
Due to the nature of activities and consolidation adjustments reported in this segment, we believe that a comparative period analysis is not relevant. The following identifies material items affecting the reported results in each period.
Total revenue and income taxes (recoveries) in each period in Corporate Support include the deduction of the teb adjustments related to the gross-up of income from Canadian taxable corporate dividends and the U.S. tax credit investment business recorded in Capital Markets. The amount deducted from revenue was offset by an equivalent increase in income taxes (recoveries).
The teb amount for the three months ended October 31, 2019 was $112 million, $111 million in the prior quarter and $142 million last year. For further discussion, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2019 Annual Report.
The following identifies the material items, other than the teb impacts noted previously, affecting the reported results in each period.
Q4 2019
Net loss was $52 million in the current quarter, largely due to impact of an unfavourable accounting adjustment.
Q3 2019
Net loss was $15 million in the prior quarter, mainly due to net unfavourable tax adjustments, largely offset by asset/liability management activities.
Q4 2018
Net income was $20 million in the prior year, largely reflecting net unfavourable tax adjustments.
Key performance and non-GAAP measures
Additional information about these and other key performance and non-GAAP measures can be found under the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of our 2019 Annual Report.
Return on Equity
We measure and evaluate the performance of our consolidated operations and each business segment using a number of financial metrics, such as net income and ROE. ROE does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. We use ROE as a measure of return on total capital invested in our business. The following table provides a summary of our ROE calculations:
|
Calculation of ROE
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
October 31, 2019
|
October 31, 2019
|
Personal &
|
Investor &
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except
|
Commercial
|
Wealth
|
Treasury
|
Capital
|
Corporate
|
percentage amounts)
|
Banking
|
Management
|
Insurance
|
Services
|
Markets
|
Support
|
Total
|
Total
|
Net income available to common
|
shareholders
|
$
|
1,593
|
$
|
717
|
$
|
280
|
$
|
41
|
$
|
565
|
$
|
(59)
|
$
|
3,137
|
$
|
12,591
|
Total average common equity (1) (2)
|
$
|
23,400
|
$
|
14,600
|
$
|
2,200
|
$
|
3,450
|
$
|
22,350
|
$
|
10,600
|
$
|
76,600
|
$
|
75,000
|
ROE (3)
|
27.0%
|
19.5%
|
50.3%
|
4.8%
|
10.0%
|
n.m.
|
16.2%
|
16.8%
|
(1)
|
Total average common equity represents rounded figures.
|
(2)
|
The amounts for the segments are referred to as attributed capital.
|
(3)
|
ROE is based on actual balances of average common equity before rounding.
|
n.m.
|
not meaningful
Non-GAAP Measures
There were no specified items for the three months ended October 31, 2019, July 31, 2019 and October 31, 2018 as well as for the years ended October 31, 2019 and October 31, 2018.
Given the nature and purpose of our management reporting framework, we use and report certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are not defined, do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and may not be comparable with similar information disclosed by other financial institutions. We believe that excluding these specified items from our results is more reflective of our ongoing operating results, will provide readers with a better understanding of management's perspective on our performance, and enhance the comparability of our comparative periods. For further information, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of our 2019 Annual Report.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
As at
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
|
2019 (1)
|
2019 (2)
|
2018 (1)
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
26,310
|
$
|
26,863
|
$
|
30,209
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
38,345
|
31,553
|
36,471
|
Securities
|
Trading
|
146,534
|
140,421
|
128,258
|
Investment, net of applicable allowance
|
102,470
|
100,240
|
94,608
|
249,004
|
240,661
|
222,866
|
Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed
|
306,961
|
309,640
|
294,602
|
Loans
|
Retail
|
426,086
|
416,583
|
399,452
|
Wholesale
|
195,870
|
198,941
|
180,278
|
621,956
|
615,524
|
579,730
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(3,100)
|
(3,131)
|
(2,912)
|
618,856
|
612,393
|
576,818
|
Segregated fund net assets
|
1,663
|
1,602
|
1,368
|
Other
|
Customers' liability under acceptances
|
18,062
|
17,101
|
15,641
|
Derivatives
|
101,560
|
98,774
|
94,039
|
Premises and equipment
|
3,191
|
3,058
|
2,832
|
Goodwill
|
11,236
|
11,115
|
11,137
|
Other intangibles
|
4,674
|
4,735
|
4,687
|
Other assets
|
49,073
|
49,407
|
44,064
|
187,796
|
184,190
|
172,400
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,428,935
|
$
|
1,406,902
|
$
|
1,334,734
|
Liabilities and equity
|
Deposits
|
Personal
|
$
|
294,732
|
$
|
287,929
|
$
|
270,154
|
Business and government
|
565,482
|
562,371
|
533,522
|
Bank
|
25,791
|
29,939
|
32,521
|
886,005
|
880,239
|
836,197
|
Segregated fund net liabilities
|
1,663
|
1,602
|
1,368
|
Other
|
Acceptances
|
18,091
|
17,124
|
15,662
|
Obligations related to securities sold short
|
35,069
|
33,602
|
32,247
|
Obligations related to assets sold under repurchase agreements and securities loaned
|
226,586
|
220,027
|
206,814
|
Derivatives
|
98,543
|
96,857
|
90,238
|
Insurance claims and policy benefit liabilities
|
11,401
|
11,480
|
10,000
|
Other liabilities
|
58,137
|
53,799
|
53,122
|
447,827
|
432,889
|
408,083
|
Subordinated debentures
|
9,815
|
9,818
|
9,131
|
Total liabilities
|
1,345,310
|
1,324,548
|
1,254,779
|
Equity attributable to shareholders
|
Preferred shares
|
5,707
|
5,705
|
6,309
|
Common shares
|
17,587
|
17,593
|
17,617
|
Retained earnings
|
55,981
|
54,692
|
51,112
|
Other components of equity
|
4,248
|
4,265
|
4,823
|
83,523
|
82,255
|
79,861
|
Non-controlling interests
|
102
|
99
|
94
|
Total equity
|
83,625
|
82,354
|
79,955
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
1,428,935
|
$
|
1,406,902
|
$
|
1,334,734
|
(1)
|
Derived from audited financial statements.
|
(2)
|
Derived from unaudited financial statements.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|
2019 (1)
|
2019 (1)
|
2018 (1)
|
2019 (2)
|
2018 (2)
|
Interest and dividend income
|
Loans
|
$
|
6,186
|
$
|
6,394
|
$
|
5,733
|
$
|
24,863
|
$
|
21,249
|
Securities
|
1,659
|
1,770
|
1,434
|
6,827
|
5,670
|
Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed
|
2,268
|
2,353
|
1,642
|
8,960
|
5,536
|
Deposits and other
|
329
|
93
|
181
|
683
|
566
|
10,442
|
10,610
|
8,990
|
41,333
|
33,021
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits and other
|
3,175
|
3,284
|
2,825
|
12,988
|
9,842
|
Other liabilities
|
2,066
|
2,218
|
1,411
|
8,231
|
4,905
|
Subordinated debentures
|
90
|
90
|
87
|
365
|
322
|
5,331
|
5,592
|
4,323
|
21,584
|
15,069
|
Net interest income
|
5,111
|
5,018
|
4,667
|
19,749
|
17,952
|
Non-interest income
|
Insurance premiums, investment and fee income
|
1,153
|
1,463
|
1,039
|
5,710
|
4,279
|
Trading revenue
|
116
|
170
|
185
|
995
|
1,150
|
Investment management and custodial fees
|
1,477
|
1,440
|
1,387
|
5,748
|
5,377
|
Mutual fund revenue
|
932
|
924
|
896
|
3,628
|
3,551
|
Securities brokerage commissions
|
323
|
324
|
349
|
1,305
|
1,372
|
Service charges
|
493
|
480
|
459
|
1,907
|
1,800
|
Underwriting and other advisory fees
|
428
|
488
|
514
|
1,815
|
2,053
|
Foreign exchange revenue, other than trading
|
242
|
252
|
267
|
986
|
1,098
|
Card service revenue
|
252
|
272
|
264
|
1,072
|
1,054
|
Credit fees
|
344
|
322
|
371
|
1,269
|
1,394
|
Net gains on investment securities
|
16
|
26
|
33
|
125
|
147
|
Share of profit (loss) in joint ventures and associates
|
26
|
21
|
8
|
76
|
21
|
Other
|
457
|
344
|
230
|
1,617
|
1,328
|
6,259
|
6,526
|
6,002
|
26,253
|
24,624
|
Total revenue
|
11,370
|
11,544
|
10,669
|
46,002
|
42,576
|
Provision for credit losses
|
499
|
425
|
353
|
1,864
|
1,307
|
Insurance policyholder benefits, claims and acquisition expense
|
654
|
1,046
|
494
|
4,085
|
2,676
|
Non-interest expense
|
Human resources
|
3,720
|
3,615
|
3,429
|
14,600
|
13,776
|
Equipment
|
452
|
449
|
419
|
1,777
|
1,593
|
Occupancy
|
424
|
409
|
400
|
1,635
|
1,558
|
Communications
|
296
|
281
|
316
|
1,090
|
1,049
|
Professional fees
|
382
|
328
|
418
|
1,305
|
1,379
|
Amortization of other intangibles
|
309
|
299
|
279
|
1,197
|
1,077
|
Other
|
736
|
611
|
621
|
2,535
|
2,401
|
6,319
|
5,992
|
5,882
|
24,139
|
22,833
|
Income before income taxes
|
3,898
|
4,081
|
3,940
|
15,914
|
15,760
|
Income taxes
|
692
|
818
|
690
|
3,043
|
3,329
|
Net income
|
$
|
3,206
|
$
|
3,263
|
$
|
3,250
|
$
|
12,871
|
$
|
12,431
|
Net income attributable to:
|
Shareholders
|
$
|
3,201
|
$
|
3,263
|
$
|
3,247
|
$
|
12,860
|
$
|
12,400
|
Non-controlling interests
|
5
|
-
|
3
|
11
|
31
|
$
|
3,206
|
$
|
3,263
|
$
|
3,250
|
$
|
12,871
|
$
|
12,431
|
Basic earnings per share (in dollars)
|
$
|
2.19
|
$
|
2.23
|
$
|
2.21
|
$
|
8.78
|
$
|
8.39
|
Diluted earnings per share (in dollars)
|
2.18
|
2.22
|
2.20
|
8.75
|
8.36
|
Dividends per common share (in dollars)
|
1.05
|
1.02
|
0.98
|
4.07
|
3.77
|
(1)
|
Derived from unaudited financial statements.
|
(2)
|
Derived from audited financial statements.
|
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
|
2019 (1)
|
2019 (1)
|
2018 (1)
|
2019 (2)
|
2018 (2)
|
Net income
|
$
|
3,206
|
$
|
3,263
|
$
|
3,250
|
$
|
12,871
|
$
|
12,431
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:
|
Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities and loans at fair value
|
through other comprehensive income
|
Net unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities and loans at fair value through other
|
comprehensive income
|
(26)
|
79
|
(75)
|
192
|
(70)
|
Provision for credit losses recognized in income
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(24)
|
(14)
|
(9)
|
Reclassification of net losses (gains) on debt securities and loans at fair value through other
|
comprehensive income to income
|
(58)
|
(15)
|
(18)
|
(133)
|
(94)
|
(86)
|
62
|
(117)
|
45
|
(173)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
Unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)
|
180
|
(1,246)
|
453
|
65
|
840
|
Net foreign currency translation gains (losses) from hedging activities
|
(121)
|
590
|
(107)
|
5
|
(237)
|
Reclassification of losses (gains) on foreign currency translation to income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
Reclassification of losses (gains) on net investment hedging activities to income
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
58
|
(656)
|
346
|
73
|
603
|
Net change in cash flow hedges
|
Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges
|
57
|
(118)
|
(12)
|
(559)
|
150
|
Reclassification of losses (gains) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges to income
|
(47)
|
11
|
88
|
(135)
|
107
|
10
|
(107)
|
76
|
(694)
|
257
|
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:
|
Remeasurements of employee benefit plans
|
125
|
(581)
|
127
|
(942)
|
724
|
Net fair value change due to credit risk on financial liabilities designated as at fair value
|
through profit or loss
|
(41)
|
118
|
10
|
51
|
123
|
Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive
|
income
|
(2)
|
(10)
|
(3)
|
25
|
(2)
|
82
|
(473)
|
134
|
(866)
|
845
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|
64
|
(1,174)
|
439
|
(1,442)
|
1,532
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
$
|
3,270
|
$
|
2,089
|
$
|
3,689
|
$
|
11,429
|
$
|
13,963
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
Shareholders
|
$
|
3,266
|
$
|
2,090
|
$
|
3,686
|
$
|
11,419
|
$
|
13,931
|
Non-controlling interests
|
4
|
(1)
|
3
|
10
|
32
|
$
|
3,270
|
$
|
2,089
|
$
|
3,689
|
$
|
11,429
|
$
|
13,963
|
(1)
|
Derived from unaudited financial statements.
|
(2)
|
Derived from audited financial statements.
|
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
|
For the three months ended October 31, 2019 (1)
|
Other components of equity
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
|
Preferred
|
Common
|
Treasury
|
Treasury
|
Retained
|
FVOCI
|
Foreign
|
Cash flow
|
Total other
|
Equity
|
Non-
controlling
interests
|
Total
equity
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
5,706
|
$
|
17,652
|
$
|
(1)
|
$
|
(59)
|
$
|
54,692
|
$
|
119
|
$
|
4,162
|
$
|
(16)
|
$
|
4,265
|
$
|
82,255
|
$
|
99
|
$
|
82,354
|
Changes in equity
|
Issues of share capital
|
-
|
49
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
49
|
-
|
49
|
Common shares purchased for cancellation
|
-
|
(56)
|
-
|
-
|
(418)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(474)
|
-
|
(474)
|
Redemption of preferred shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Sales of treasury shares
|
-
|
-
|
37
|
1,500
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,537
|
-
|
1,537
|
Purchases of treasury shares
|
-
|
-
|
(35)
|
(1,499)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,534)
|
-
|
(1,534)
|
Share-based compensation awards
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(8)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(8)
|
-
|
(8)
|
Dividends on common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,503)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,503)
|
-
|
(1,503)
|
Dividends on preferred shares and other
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(64)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(64)
|
(1)
|
(65)
|
Other
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
(1)
|
Net income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,201
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,201
|
5
|
3,206
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
82
|
(86)
|
59
|
10
|
(17)
|
65
|
(1)
|
64
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
5,706
|
$
|
17,645
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
(58)
|
$
|
55,981
|
$
|
33
|
$
|
4,221
|
$
|
(6)
|
$
|
4,248
|
$
|
83,523
|
$
|
102
|
$
|
83,625
|
For the three months ended October 31, 2018 (1)
|
Other components of equity
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
|
Preferred
|
Common
|
Treasury
|
Treasury
|
Retained
|
FVOCI
|
Foreign
|
Cash flow
|
Total other
|
Equity
|
Non-
controlling
interests
|
Total
equity
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
6,306
|
$
|
17,642
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
(109)
|
$
|
49,424
|
$
|
105
|
$
|
3,801
|
$
|
612
|
$
|
4,518
|
$
|
77,781
|
$
|
91
|
$
|
77,872
|
Changes in equity
|
Issues of share capital
|
-
|
23
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
23
|
-
|
23
|
Common shares purchased for cancellation
|
-
|
(30)
|
-
|
-
|
(217)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(247)
|
-
|
(247)
|
Redemption of preferred shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Sales of treasury shares
|
-
|
-
|
57
|
1,418
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,475
|
-
|
1,475
|
Purchases of treasury shares
|
-
|
-
|
(54)
|
(1,327)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,381)
|
-
|
(1,381)
|
Share-based compensation awards
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4)
|
-
|
(4)
|
Dividends on common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,412)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,412)
|
-
|
(1,412)
|
Dividends on preferred shares and other
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(71)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(71)
|
-
|
(71)
|
Other
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
-
|
11
|
Net income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,247
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,247
|
3
|
3,250
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
134
|
(117)
|
346
|
76
|
305
|
439
|
-
|
439
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
6,306
|
$
|
17,635
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
(18)
|
$
|
51,112
|
$
|
(12)
|
$
|
4,147
|
$
|
688
|
$
|
4,823
|
$
|
79,861
|
$
|
94
|
$
|
79,955
|
(1)
|
Derived from unaudited financial statements.
|
For the year ended October 31, 2019 (1)
|
Other components of equity
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
|
Preferred
|
Common
|
Treasury
|
Treasury
|
Retained
|
FVOCI
|
Foreign
|
Cash flow
|
Total other
|
Equity
|
Non-
|
Total equity
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
6,306
|
$
|
17,635
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
(18)
|
$
|
51,112
|
$
|
(12)
|
$
|
4,147
|
$
|
688
|
$
|
4,823
|
$
|
79,861
|
$
|
94
|
$
|
79,955
|
Transition adjustment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(94)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(94)
|
-
|
(94)
|
Adjusted balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
6,306
|
$
|
17,635
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
(18)
|
$
|
51,018
|
$
|
(12)
|
$
|
4,147
|
$
|
688
|
$
|
4,823
|
$
|
79,767
|
$
|
94
|
$
|
79,861
|
Changes in equity
|
Issues of share capital
|
350
|
136
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
486
|
-
|
486
|
Common shares purchased for cancellation
|
-
|
(126)
|
-
|
-
|
(904)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,030)
|
-
|
(1,030)
|
Redemption of preferred shares
|
(950)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(950)
|
-
|
(950)
|
Sales of treasury shares
|
-
|
-
|
182
|
5,340
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,522
|
-
|
5,522
|
Purchases of treasury shares
|
-
|
-
|
(184)
|
(5,380)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5,564)
|
-
|
(5,564)
|
Share-based compensation awards
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(23)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(23)
|
-
|
(23)
|
Dividends on common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5,840)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5,840)
|
-
|
(5,840)
|
Dividends on preferred shares and other
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(269)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(269)
|
(2)
|
(271)
|
Other
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
-
|
5
|
Net income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12,860
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12,860
|
11
|
12,871
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(866)
|
45
|
74
|
(694)
|
(575)
|
(1,441)
|
(1)
|
(1,442)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
5,706
|
$
|
17,645
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
(58)
|
$
|
55,981
|
$
|
33
|
$
|
4,221
|
$
|
(6)
|
$
|
4,248
|
$
|
83,523
|
$
|
102
|
$
|
83,625
|
For the year ended October 31, 2018 (1)
|
Other components of equity
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
|
Preferred
|
Common
|
Treasury
|
Treasury
|
Retained
|
FVOCI
|
Foreign
|
Cash flow
|
Total other
|
Equity
|
Non-
|
Total equity
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
6,413
|
$
|
17,730
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
(27)
|
$
|
44,801
|
$
|
299
|
$
|
3,545
|
$
|
431
|
$
|
4,275
|
$
|
73,192
|
$
|
599
|
$
|
73,791
|
Changes in equity
|
Issues of share capital
|
-
|
92
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
92
|
-
|
92
|
Common shares purchased for cancellation
|
-
|
(187)
|
-
|
-
|
(1,335)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,522)
|
-
|
(1,522)
|
Redemption of preferred shares
|
(107)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(105)
|
-
|
(105)
|
Redemption of trust capital securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(500)
|
(500)
|
Sales of treasury shares
|
-
|
-
|
259
|
5,479
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,738
|
-
|
5,738
|
Purchases of treasury shares
|
-
|
-
|
(256)
|
(5,470)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5,726)
|
-
|
(5,726)
|
Share-based compensation awards
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(10)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(10)
|
-
|
(10)
|
Dividends on common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5,442)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5,442)
|
-
|
(5,442)
|
Dividends on preferred shares and other
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(285)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(285)
|
(37)
|
(322)
|
Other
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
136
|
(138)
|
-
|
-
|
(138)
|
(2)
|
-
|
(2)
|
Net income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12,400
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12,400
|
31
|
12,431
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
845
|
(173)
|
602
|
257
|
686
|
1,531
|
1
|
1,532
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
6,306
|
$
|
17,635
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
(18)
|
$
|
51,112
|
$
|
(12)
|
$
|
4,147
|
$
|
688
|
$
|
4,823
|
$
|
79,861
|
$
|
94
|
$
|
79,955
|
(1) Derived from audited financial statements.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
From time to time, we make written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation. We may make forward-looking statements in this Earnings Release, in other filings with Canadian regulators or the SEC, in other reports to shareholders, and in other communications. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals, and include our President and Chief Executive Officer's statements. The forward-looking information contained in this Earnings Release is presented for the purpose of assisting the holders of our securities and financial analysts in understanding our financial position and results of operations as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, as well as our financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "foresee", "forecast", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "goal", "plan" and "project" and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as "will", "may", "should", "could" or "would".
By their very nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which give rise to the possibility that our predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be correct and that our financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals will not be achieved. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of risk factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors – many of which are beyond our control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict – include: credit, market, liquidity and funding, insurance, operational, regulatory compliance, strategic, reputation, legal and regulatory environment, competitive and systemic risks and other risks discussed in the risk sections of our annual report for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2019 (the 2019 Annual Report); including information technology and cyber risk, privacy, data and third party related risk, geopolitical uncertainty, Canadian housing and household indebtedness, regulatory changes, digital disruption and innovation, climate change, the business and economic conditions in the geographic regions in which we operate, the effects of changes in government fiscal, monetary and other policies, tax risk and transparency, and environmental and social risk.
We caution that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect our results. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to us, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Material economic assumptions underlying the forward looking-statements contained in this Earnings Release are set out in the Economic, market and regulatory review and outlook section and for each business segment under the Strategic priorities and Outlook headings in our 2019 Annual Report. Except as required by law, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.
Additional information about these and other factors can be found in the risk sections of our 2019 Annual Report.
Information contained in or otherwise accessible through the websites mentioned does not form part of this Earnings Release. All references in this Earnings Release to websites are inactive textual references and are for your information only.
