TORONTO, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced it has filed its notice of annual meeting of common shareholders and management proxy circular for 2024 with securities regulators.

The circular contains information about RBC's annual meeting, which is scheduled to occur on April 11, 2024, including the election of directors and the appointment of the bank's auditor. ‎It also contains a detailed description of the board's assessment of the performance of RBC named executive officers for fiscal 2023 and related compensation decisions.

RBC is using notice-and-access to deliver the circular and the 2023 annual report to its shareholders. These documents can be found online on our website; the website of our transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada; SEDAR+; and EDGAR. Shareholders may also request a paper copy of these documents as indicated in the circular and in the notice of availability of meeting materials, which will be mailed to shareholders.

We encourage shareholders and those interested in RBC's annual meeting to visit our website at rbc.com/annualmeetings in advance of the meeting for the most current information about attending the meeting.

How we create value has always been as important as what we achieve. Guided by our Purpose, we are focused on delivering long-term value for our clients, employees, communities and shareholders. To learn more about how RBC is helping enable the transition to a more inclusive and sustainable future, please refer to our 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Progress Report, Climate Report and Public Accountability Statement, which were published March 6, 2024 on the ESG Reporting section of our website.

