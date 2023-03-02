Royal Bank of Canada Management Proxy Circular Now Available

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced it has filed its notice of annual and special meeting of common shareholders, notice of special meeting of first preferred shareholders and management proxy circular for 2023 with securities regulators.

The circular contains information about RBC's shareholder meetings, which are scheduled to occur on April 5, 2023, including (i) the election of directors, (ii) the appointment of the bank's auditor, (iii) the approval of an amendment to the stock option plan to extend the exercise period of stock options that expire during a blackout period or shortly thereafter, and (iv) the approval of an amendment to our share capital by-law to increase the maximum aggregate consideration limit of first preferred shares and to modify such limit to include first preferred shares outstanding at any given time. It also contains a detailed description of the board's assessment of the performance of RBC named executive officers for fiscal 2022 and related compensation decisions.

How we create value has always been as important as what we achieve. Guided by our Purpose, we are focused on delivering long-term, differentiated value for our clients, employees, communities and shareholders. To learn more about RBC's commitments to accelerating the transition to a more inclusive and sustainable future, please refer to our 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Performance and Climate Reports, as well as our Public Accountability Statement, which will be published next week on the ESG Reporting section of our website.

RBC is using notice-and-access to deliver the circular and the 2022 annual report to its shareholders. These documents can be found online on our website; the website of our transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada; SEDAR; and EDGAR. Shareholders may also request a paper copy of these documents as indicated in the circular and in the notice of availability of meeting materials, which will be mailed to shareholders.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

For further information: Investor Contact: Asim Imran, Investor Relations, [email protected]; Media Contact: Ingrid Yu, Corporate Communications, [email protected]