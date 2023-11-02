ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, File No. 2023-32
02 Nov, 2023, 16:23 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a settlement agreement entered into by Staff of the Commission and Royal Bank of Canada in the above-named matter.
The hearing will be held on November 3, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated November 2, 2023 and Statement of Allegations dated November 1, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
