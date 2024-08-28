TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.42 per share, payable on and after November 22, 2024, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 24, 2024.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on and after November 22, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 24, 2024.

Series BD Dividend No. 39 of $0.20 per share.

per share. Series BF Dividend No. 38 of $0.1875 per share.

per share. Series BH Dividend No. 37 of $0.30625 per share.

per share. Series BI Dividend No. 37 of $0.30625 per share.

per share. Series BO Dividend No. 24 of $0.3678125 per share.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on and after November 22, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.

Series BW Dividend No. 1 of $22.57134247 per share.

For further information, please contact: Investor Contact: Asim Imran, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-955-7804; Media Contact: Fiona McLean, Financial Communications, [email protected], 437-778-3506