TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.54 per share, payable on or after November 24, 2025, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 27, 2025.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after November 24, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 27, 2025.

Series BF Dividend No. 42 of $0.1875 per share.

per share. Series BH Dividend No. 41 of $0.30625 per share.

Series BI Dividend No. 41 of $0.30625 per share.

per share. Series BO Dividend No. 28 of $0.3678125 per share.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after November 24, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2025.

Series BW Dividend No. 3 of $33.49 per share.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Asim Imran, Investor Relations, [email protected] , 416-955-7804

Media Contact:

Tracy Tong, Financial Communications, [email protected] , 437-655-1915

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada