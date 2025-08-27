Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends Français

Royal Bank of Canada

Aug 27, 2025, 06:01 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.54 per share, payable on or after November 24, 2025, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 27, 2025.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after November 24, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 27, 2025.

  • Series BF   Dividend No. 42  of  $0.1875 per share.
  • Series BH   Dividend No. 41 of  $0.30625 per share.
  • Series BI     Dividend No. 41  of  $0.30625 per share.
  • Series BO   Dividend No. 28  of  $0.3678125 per share.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after November 24, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2025.

  • Series BW  Dividend No. 3  of  $33.49 per share.

