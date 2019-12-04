Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.05 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2020, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 27, 2020.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on and after February 24, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 27, 2020.

• Series W Dividend No. 60 of $0.30625 per share. • Series AA Dividend No. 56 of $0.278125 per share. • Series AC Dividend No. 53 of $0.2875 per share. • Series AE Dividend No. 52 of $0.28125 per share. • Series AF Dividend No. 51 of $0.278125 per share. • Series AG Dividend No. 51 of $0.28125 per share. • Series AZ Dividend No. 24 of $0.23125 per share. • Series BB Dividend No. 23 of $0.228125 per share. • Series BD Dividend No. 20 of $0.225 per share. • Series BF Dividend No. 19 of $0.225 per share. • Series BH Dividend No. 18 of $0.30625 per share. • Series BI Dividend No. 18 of $0.30625 per share. • Series BJ Dividend No. 17 of $0.328125 per share. • Series BK Dividend No. 16 of $0.34375 per share. • Series BM Dividend No. 15 of $0.34375 per share. • Series BO Dividend No. 5 of $0.30 per share.

The board also declared a dividend for the following US$ Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares.

Series C-2, Dividend No. 17 of US$16.875 per share (equivalent to US$0.421875 per related depositary share), payable on February 7, 2020 , to shareholders of record on January 28, 2020 .

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

For further information: Investor Contact: Shirley Boudreau, Shareholder Relations, 416-955-7806, shirley.boudreau@rbc.com; Media Contact: Maria McGee, Corporate Communications, 416-974-2789, maria.mcgee@rbc.com

