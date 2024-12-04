Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends Français

Dec 04, 2024

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of six cents, or four per cent, to $1.48 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2025, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 27, 2025.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on and after February 24, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 27, 2025.

  • Series BD  Dividend No. 40  of  $0.20 per share.
  • Series BF  Dividend No. 39  of  $0.1875 per share.
  • Series BH  Dividend No. 38  of  $0.30625 per share.
  • Series BI  Dividend No. 38  of  $0.30625 per share.
  • Series BO  Dividend No. 25  of  $0.3678125 per share.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on and after February 24, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2025.

  • Series BT  Dividend No. 7  of  $21.00 per share.
  • Series BU  Dividend No. 2  of  $37.04 per share.

